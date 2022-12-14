Read full article on original website
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Cam Robinson: Carted off Sunday
Robinson is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Cowboys with a knee injury, Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com reports. Robinson had to be carted off after going down with a knee injury during the second half. Starting right tackle Jawaan Taylor was also temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury before returning in the fourth quarter, according to John Shipley of SI.com. Therefore, either Blake Hance or Walker Little will likely step in at left tackle for the time being.
CBS Sports
Jaguars' Jawaan Taylor: Returns versus Dallas
Taylor (hamstring) returned during the fourth quarter of Sunday's game against the Cowboys, John Shipley of SI.com reports. Taylor was temporarily forced out with a hamstring injury. His ability to return comes at a crucial point for Jacksonville, as starting left tackle Cam Robinson is now questionable to return with a knee injury, according to Michael DiRocco of ESPN.com.
CBS Sports
Bears' Jack Sanborn: Won't return Sunday
Sanborn (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Eagles. Sanborn logged five solo tackles before going down with an ankle injury early in the second half. While the nature and severity of this issue are still unclear, the undrafted rookie will now have a slightly short week to recover before Saturday's game against the Bills. Sanborn has stepped into a bigger role since the trade of star middle linebacker Roquan Smith, logging double-digit tackles in each of the previous four games. In his stead, Matt Adams will likely see increased usage alongside Nicholas Morrow.
CBS Sports
Bills' Stefon Diggs: Disappoints on nine targets
Diggs recorded five receptions on nine targets for 60 yards in Saturday's 32-29 win over Miami. Diggs led Buffalo with nine targets, though he managed only 6.7 yards per target. His biggest gain of the day came on a 20-yard catch early in the second quarter, but he was otherwise limited to short areas of the field. Diggs will remain the most consistent part of the Buffalo offense, which gives him a safe floor of production, but he has failed to reach 100 receiving yards in each of his last five games, and he's also reached 90 yards just once in that span.
CBS Sports
Broncos' Dre'Mont Jones: Headed to IR
Denver placed Jones (hip) on its season-ending injured reserve list Saturday, Mike Klis of 9News Denver reports. After physicians determined Jones would need four to six weeks to recover from the hip issue he's dealing with, his 2022 season is coming to an end. For the rest of this year, rookie sixth-rounder Matt Henningsen should see his role expand at defensive end.
CBS Sports
Buccaneers' Mike Edwards: Suiting up Sunday
Edwards (hamstring) is active for Sunday's Week 15 clash against the Bengals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Edwards will therefore make his return from a two-game absence after managing to close out the week with back-to-back full practices. The talented safety's return coincides with that of position mate Antoine Winfield (ankle), meaning the Buccaneers will have the back end of their defense intact against the Bengals' dangerous air attack.
CBS Sports
Titans' Denico Autry: Out again
Autry (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's matchup against the Chargers, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Autry will miss a fourth straight game due to a knee issue he sustained in the Titans' Week 11 win over Green Bay. Autry's absence for Week 15 leaves Rashad Weaver and Tarell Basham as the only healthy outside linebackers opposite Bud Dupree.
CBS Sports
Bills vs. Dolphins weather: Miami arrives in snowy Orchard Park with trunks of gear for the cold, per report
The Miami Dolphins are going to feel very much like the road team during their Saturday night matchup against the rival Buffalo Bills. Old Man Winter arrived in Buffalo on Friday night, and left behind about eight inches of the white stuff. Buffalo isn't done with the snow just yet either, as a Lake Effect Snow Warning is in effect until 1 p.m. ET Sunday.
CBS Sports
Dolphins' Raheem Mostert: Season-best yardage total in loss
Mostert rushed 17 times for 136 yards, secured one of two targets for 20 yards and returned one kickoff for 28 yards in the Dolphins' 32-29 loss to the Bills on Saturday night. Nearly half of the veteran running back's rushing production came on a 67-yard run late in the...
CBS Sports
Ravens' Kevin Zeitler: Will be available at Cleveland
Zeitler (knee) is active for Saturday's game at the Browns, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. After sitting out of Baltimore's win at Pittsburgh in Week 14, Zeitler appears to be in line to return to his duties at right guard in Week 15. The veteran's presence should help to open things up a bit for J.K. Dobbins, who was already heating up on the ground.
CBS Sports
Jeff Saturday says 'plenty of blame to go around' after Colts' record-breaking collapse against Vikings
Former Indianapolis Colts center Jeff Saturday made headlines earlier this year when he became the first head coach hired without any coaching experience in the NFL, CFL or college football since Norm Van Brocklin was hired by the Minnesota Vikings in 1961. On Saturday, coach Saturday made headlines for being on the wrong end of the largest comeback in NFL history.
CBS Sports
Bills' Mitch Morse: Leaves with head injury
Morse is being evaluated for a head injury and is listed as questionable to return to Saturday's contest against the Dolphins. The center exited the game in a critical Bills' drive during the third quarter. Expect a reconfigured offensive line with Morse out.
CBS Sports
Bengals' Trey Hendrickson: Isn't playing Sunday
Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday that Hendrickson (wrist) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Geoff Hobson of the Bengals' official site reports. As expected, Hendrickson is now slated to miss his first contest of the 2022-23 campaign as a result of the fractured wrist he suffered last weekend versus the Browns. Per Jay Morrison of The Athletic, Hendrickson won't be placed on injured reserve, meaning his next opportunity to take the field now comes Week 16 against the Patriots. Joseph Ossai is now anticipated to fill Hendrickson's vacated starting defensive end spot, while both Cameron Sample and Jeff Gunter are candidates to receive rotational snaps behind Ossai and Sam Hubbard.
CBS Sports
Jets' Zach Wilson: Set to start Sunday
Wilson will start Sunday's game against the Lions after Mike White (ribs) was ruled out, Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic reports. Wilson, who was a healthy scratch the past three games, was named the Jets' No. 2 quarterback over Joe Flacco earlier this week and will immediately step in as the starter since White hasn't been cleared for full contact. In seven starts this season, Wilson has completed 56 percent of his passes for 1,279 yards with four touchdowns and five interceptions, and he also has 24 carries for 94 yards and another score.
CBS Sports
49ers' Charvarius Ward: Suffers head injury
Ward exited Thursday's 21-13 win over the Seahawks due to a head injury, Jennifer Lee Chan of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Ward exited the game while being evaluated for a concussion. He was formally cleared to return but remained on the sideline with his helmet in his hand. While it's positive he avoided a concussion diagnosis, Ward's practice status will be worth monitoring heading into a Week 16 matchup against the Commanders.
CBS Sports
Ravens' Calais Campbell: Suffers knee injury Saturday
Campbell suffered a knee injury during Saturday's 13-3 loss to the Browns, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports. Campbell recorded three total tackles (one solo) before suffering the knee injury in the second half. The severity of the issue remains unclear, but the veteran defensive lineman will presumably undergo testing, and more information should be available in the coming days.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Bryan Mone: Suffers season-ending injury
Mone suffered a season-ending ACL injury Thursday against the 49ers, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports. Mone picked up the start but was forced to exit Thursday's contest early in the first quarter. The 27-year-old was unable to return to action Thursday after suffering an ACL injury. With the defensive tackle set to miss the rest of the season, the Seahawks may need to look outside the organization for reinforcements, as Al Woods is also dealing with an Achilles injury.
CBS Sports
Seahawks' Geno Smith: Solid numbers in loss
Smith completed 31 of 44 passes for 238 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions while adding an 18-yard rush on his one attempt in the Seahawks' 21-13 loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also committed a fumble that was recovered by Seattle. Smith's final numbers were adequate...
CBS Sports
Broncos' Randy Gregory: Will be active vs. Arizona
Denver activated Gregory (knee) from its injured reserve list Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus the Cardinals, Ben Swanson of the Broncos' official site reports. After missing Denver's last nine games recovering from a surgery for a meniscus injury he underwent after Week 4, Gregory appears poised to play in Week 15. He'll probably be eased back into action, but he should eventually provide a big boost to a Broncos defense that was already playing very well.
CBS Sports
Mavericks' Dwight Powell: Will sit Saturday
Powell will miss Saturday's game versus the Cavaliers due to a left thigh contusion. Powell suffered the injury during Friday's game against the Trail Blazers and was deemed doubtful to take the floor Saturday. That is indeed the case, making his next chance to play Monday in Minnesota. Either Christian Wood or JaVale McGee will likely draw the start in his absence.
