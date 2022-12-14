Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Two SC Cities Have the “Friendliest Neighborhoods in the U.S.” According to a National PublicationKennardo G. JamesMyrtle Beach, SC
South Carolina beachgoers describe shape and color-changing sphereRoger MarshKiawah Island, SC
This Small South Carolina Town is Home to the Best Christmas Market in the StateTravel MavenAwendaw, SC
Identical twins win $1.5 million in damages after being accused of cheating on a medical examMargaret MinnicksCharleston, SC
4 Great Steakhouses in South CarolinaAlina AndrasNorth Charleston, SC
Related
abcnews4.com
Woman injured after reported shooting in North Charleston, deputies say
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Charleston County Sheriff's deputies are investigating a shooting which left one person injured in the North Charleston area early Saturday. Deputies responded to a mobile home park at 4059 W. Montague Ave. around 2 a.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, they found a woman who reportedly showed up to a random doorstep with a gunshot wound.
live5news.com
‘Shop with a Cop’ brings North Charleston Police, kids together
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some kids in North Charleston got a holiday treat when North Charleston Police officers took them shopping Saturday. The North Charleston Police Department’s annual “Shop with a Cop” program began with breakfast with Santa. Then, kids were able to drive with officers to Walmart on Dorchester Road, arriving to the store in a caravan with a big entrance, with the kids controlling the vehicles’ lights and sirens.
CCSO: Woman reportedly shot at party, dropped off at mobile home park Saturday morning
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston County deputies are investigating an incident that left one with gunshot wounds early Saturday morning. According to Charleston County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), crews responded to a reported gunshot injury at a mobile home park on West Montague Avenue just after 2 a.m. Saturday. The victim told detectives that […]
abcnews4.com
1 dead, 1 injured after head-on crash near Berkeley Elementary, SCHP says
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — South Carolina Highway Patrol officials say one person is dead and another injured after a head-on collision on SC 6 early Sunday morning. The crash occurred on SC 6- in the area of Cooper Store Road and Berkeley Elementary School- around 3:25 a.m. on Dec. 18.
live5news.com
Report: Wando student charged after hunting shotgun, dead duck found in truck
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCSC) - A Wando High School student is facing a charge after police say they brought a hunting gun onto school property. Mount Pleasant Police were at the school with a staff member on Wednesday, checking parking sticker passes. At 10:05 a.m., they spotted a truck that...
One killed following Friday house fire in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD)- One person has died following a Friday morning house fire in Georgetown County, officials said. According to Georgetown County Fire & EMS, crews responded to a home in the 3000 block of Walker Road around 10:30 a.m. A spokesperson said the house was 75 percent involved when crews arrived. Georgetown County […]
South Carolina convenience store owner charged with selling alcohol to minors
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) — The owner of a West Ashley convenience store has been charged with selling alcohol to minors, according to police. The Charleston Police Department conducted an investigation into possible liquor law violations at Saints Market on Orleans Road, according to a report. The report states that a “confidential informant” purchased alcoholic beverages […]
live5news.com
Goose Creek man identified in auto-pedestrian crash
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified a 41-year-old pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Bryan Frye, 41, of Goose Creek, died at a local hospital after he was struck by an SUV while walking along Red Bank Road around 7:30 p.m., Chief Deputy Coroner Darnell D. Hartwell said.
walterborolive.com
CRIME REPORTS - 12/15/2022
12/06/22 - WALTERBORO: Officers responded to a report of discharging firearms into a dwelling. 12/06/22 - SMOAKS: During a traffic stop, officers arrested two individuals for receiving stolen goods. 12/08/22-WALTERBORO: At approximately 11:51 a.m., officers responded to the Colleton County High School in reference to malicious damage. 12/08/22-COTTAGVILLE: At approximately...
live5news.com
Coroner identifies woman killed Georgetown Co. house fire
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Coroner’s Office has identified the person who died in a house fire Friday morning. Georgetown County Fire and EMS were called to the fire around 10 a.m. in the 3000 block of Walker Road. Georgetown County Coroner Chase Ridgeway has identified...
abcnews4.com
Berkeley County Coroner's Office identifies victim in Red Bank Road Crash
MONCKS CORNER, S.C. (WCIV) — On Friday, The Berkeley County Coroner’s Office identified the victim in the Red Bank Road crash that occurred on December 15th. The victim has been identified as Bryan Frye, a 41-year-old man from Goose Creek. On Thursday night, Frye was crossing Red Bank...
WYFF4.com
Woman tried to flood SC restaurant after lighting paper on fire, stealing money, report says
LADSON, S.C. — A restaurant employee in South Carolina is accused of trying to flood the restaurant after lighting pieces of paper on fire in the office and stealing money, according to a police report. The report from the Goose Creek Police Department said they were called to the...
live5news.com
Crews respond to Daniel Island structure fire
DANIEL ISLAND, S.C. (WCSC) - A building on Daniel Island has been evacuated after a Friday afternoon structure fire. In a tweet, Charleston Police said the fire happened on Pier View Street. No injuries have been reported at this time, according to police. Police say the scene has been cleared,...
live5news.com
CARTA to provide free rides on Christmas
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston Area Regional Transportation Authority says they want to help people get around town this Christmas. In an annual promotion, CARTA will offer free service to all riders on Christmas Day. “It’s our pleasure each year to help our riders make the most out of...
counton2.com
Toys for Tots Charleston met to collect donations Saturday in Nexton
SUMMERVILLE, S.C. (WCBD) – Toys for Tots of Charleston collected toys for local children in need on Saturday in Nexton Square. According to Toys for Tots of Charleston, the organization was 40,000 toys behind with 700 hundred applications left to fill. Organizers say they have a critical need for...
Man claimed to have bomb during West Ashley bank robbery, police say
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- A man is facing charges after allegedly claiming to have a bomb during a West Ashley bank robbery. According to the Charleston Police Department (CPD), officers responded to United Bank on Orleans Road on Dec. 9 around 5:45 p.m. in reference to a robbery. The teller told police that a man — […]
Woman angry over unfulfilled mobile order stole mug from Mount Pleasant Dunkin Donuts: report
MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was placed on trespass notice after she allegedly stole an item from a Dunkin Donuts because they could not complete her mobile order. A store employee told officers that the customer came into the store to pick up her order, but it could not be fulfilled because some […]
Woman airlifted after Colleton County shooting
COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A woman was airlifted to a local hospital late Tuesday evening following a shooting in the Johnsville community. The shooting happened at a home off Silkhope Lane north of Smoaks, according to Colleton County Fire Rescue. First responders initially treated the woman at the scene before she was taken via […]
Man attempting U-turn fatally shoots himself in groin
A 35-year-old man died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the groin while attempting to make a U-turn in North Charleston, S.C., Tuesday, according to reports.
Man accused of purchasing gift cards at downtown Target using stolen credit card
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A 23-year-old man was arrested last week after police said he used a stolen credit card to purchase items from Target off King Street. An investigator with the Charleston Police Department met with a victim who said she had received information from her bank that her husband’s credit card was used […]
Comments / 0