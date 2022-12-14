Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles area apartments with expected rents as low as $1,116 per monthBeth TorresLos Angeles, CA
Navigating Through LAX During ChristmasNick DaviesLos Angeles, CA
Christmas Weekend Weather Forecast for Southern California and Arizona ReleasedSouthern California Weather ForceLos Angeles, CA
6 Great Eggnog Places In Los AngelesWrld_FaymuzLos Angeles, CA
5 Great Jack & Coke Cocktail Places In CaliforniaWrld_FaymuzCalifornia State
Related
Ja Morant had a perfect response to Charles Barkley's criticism of him for not getting his teammates involved more on offense
Barkley outlined steps he believed Morant needed to take to improve as a player, and sure enough, Morant's recent play indicates that he has taken Barkley's comments to heart
Report: Nets' Kevin Durant a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers
Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant is reportedly a trade target of the Los Angeles Lakers according to a report earlier this week by The Athletic’s Jovan Buha. Durant is likely a trade target of every team in the NBA so it makes sense that the Lakers would be interested in his services.
silverscreenandroll.com
Report: Lakers ‘have interest’ in trade for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard or Bradley Beal
Throughout the history of their franchise, the Los Angeles Lakers have always had big dreams for the trade market. Part of that, it must be noted, is because — from getting Pau Gasol for next to nothing, to as far back as Kareem Abdul-Jabbar demanding his way to California — their wildest goals have a habit of coming true.
Allen Iverson once beat everyone so badly in a conditioning drill that his teammates thought he was Superman -"Iverson would go, cruising past his teammates as they fell onto the floor"
Iverson was once tested in a conditioning drill during his college days at Georgetown, where he showcased he was truly once in a lifetime athlete
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife
Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'
NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Lakers Rumors: Indiana Pacers Trade Held Up By Jeanie Buss?
Happily, it turns out Russell Westbrook has been better than expected.
New York Mets Aggressively Trying To Trade Former All-Star
The New York Mets have been big spenders ever since billionaire hedge fund manager Steve Cohen took over as the owner of the team, but it seems as though they are currently trying to trade away one contract.
Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed
WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Latest Anthony Davis injury frustrates Lakers fans even more
Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis just can’t catch a break from injuries. It has been just a little over a week since he had to exit their match against the Cleveland Cavaliers early due to flu-like symptoms, and once again on Friday, he had to depart mid-game. During...
TMZ.com
LeBron James, Adele Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday At L.A. Hot Spot
Even though it was a school night, the stars still came out to celebrate Rich Paul's birthday on Thursday ... including his GF, Adele, and his BFF, LeBron James!!. The trio -- plus Tristan Thompson, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and others -- hit Olivetta in West Hollywood for the festivities ... despite everyone having a lot going on this week.
silverscreenandroll.com
The Lakers have too many undersized guards, but one of them is a keeper
The Lakers clearly have a roster construction and balance issue. It’s a problem that’s been staring them in the face since the start of last season, and a problem that was on full display vs the Celtics, with head coach Darvin Ham limiting his rotation to only six players for the final 16 minutes of the game and overtime, part of why the team was dead tired.
"It was his hesitation dribble" — Penny Hardaway names Portland Trail Blazers legend who reminds him of himself
Penny Hardaway chose a Portland Trail Blazers guard who wasn't necessarily known for his elite playmaking.
Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history
Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
Lakers News: Anthony Davis Tormented By Bungled Free Throws
L.A. came roaring back against the Celtics Tuesday in regulation.. but collapsed late.
Some NBA free agents reportedly scared off by issue with New York Knicks
The New York Knicks have struggled for years to land the top NBA free agents every summer. While they finally
silverscreenandroll.com
Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: L.A. might have just found a winning formula
Following a dispiriting loss to the rival Boston Celtics last Tuesday, the Lakers bounced back on Friday against the Denver Nuggets with their most complete victory of the season. Despite losing Anthony Davis to a foot injury in the first half, L.A. got contributions from across the board, and might have just found a formula that could propel them to more wins like that one moving forward.
CBS Sports
NBA All-Star Game 2023: New fan voting format seems designed to prevent another Andrew Wiggins situation
Fan voting for the 2023 NBA All-Star Game will begin on Dec. 20 and run through Jan. 21, the league announced in a press release on Thursday. This season's All-Star Weekend is set for Feb. 17-19 in Salt Lake City, with the Utah Jazz hosting the festivities for the first time since 1993.
Kevin Durant defers to ex-Duke basketball guard for buzzer-beater
The Brooklyn Nets (18-12) are on fire, to the tune of a league-best 9-1 mark across their last 10 games. And following Friday night's 119-116 road win over the Toronto Raptors, decided by a buzzer-beating three from 2010-11 Duke basketball one-and-done Kyrie Irving, they have risen to No. 4 in the Eastern Conference standings.
Comments / 0