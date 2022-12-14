ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
TMZ.com

LeBron James, Adele Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday At L.A. Hot Spot

Even though it was a school night, the stars still came out to celebrate Rich Paul's birthday on Thursday ... including his GF, Adele, and his BFF, LeBron James!!. The trio -- plus Tristan Thompson, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and others -- hit Olivetta in West Hollywood for the festivities ... despite everyone having a lot going on this week.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

The Lakers have too many undersized guards, but one of them is a keeper

The Lakers clearly have a roster construction and balance issue. It’s a problem that’s been staring them in the face since the start of last season, and a problem that was on full display vs the Celtics, with head coach Darvin Ham limiting his rotation to only six players for the final 16 minutes of the game and overtime, part of why the team was dead tired.
LOS ANGELES, CA
ClutchPoints

Russell Westbrook’s historic triple-double is the first of its kind in Lakers history

Another triple-double, another Los Angeles Lakers history for Russell Westbrook. With Anthony Davis leaving early due to foot injury, Westbrook stepped up big time to help the Lakers take down the Denver Nuggets on Friday, 128-106. Russ came off the bench and recorded 15 points, 11 rebounds and 12 assists in 30 minutes of action. He only had four turnovers in the game and recorded two steals as LA saw a massive second half surge, highlighted by their 33-20 fourth quarter.
LOS ANGELES, CA
silverscreenandroll.com

Lakers vs. Wizards Preview: L.A. might have just found a winning formula

Following a dispiriting loss to the rival Boston Celtics last Tuesday, the Lakers bounced back on Friday against the Denver Nuggets with their most complete victory of the season. Despite losing Anthony Davis to a foot injury in the first half, L.A. got contributions from across the board, and might have just found a formula that could propel them to more wins like that one moving forward.
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy