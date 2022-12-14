ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iredell County, NC

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

CDC: Flu Cases Slightly Down In North Carolina For First Time In Weeks

ATLANTA, GA — North Carolina is seeing slight improvement when it comes to respiratory illnesses. The Centers For Disease Control released new data Friday. For the first time in several weeks, the CDC map has lowered North Carolina from “VERY HIGH” to “HIGH LEVEL” of spread. The spread of flu in South Carolina remains “VERY HIGH.” Most of the country is also listed in the “VERY HIGH” category.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
publicradioeast.org

Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills

State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
NEW BERN, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County preparing to launch youth apprenticeship program for some hard-to-fill positions

In response to recent challenges filling open positions, Iredell County administrators are preparing to launch a new youth apprenticeship program in an effort to attract younger applicants to some hard-to-fill county jobs. On Friday, during their fall retreat at Iredell Cooperative Extension Office in Statesville, county commissioners unanimously approved a...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
iredellfreenews.com

Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)

Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End...
IREDELL COUNTY, NC
carolinajournal.com

NC facility to make ‘immortalized’ lab-grown meat, and other outrageous stories

In November, the FDA declared “cultivated meat” as safe for human consumption and approved its creation and sale within the United States. And not even a month later, an Israeli company, Believer Meats, has announced that they are building a 200,000-square-foot facility in Wilson County, North Carolina, capable of producing thousands of metric tons of this stuff “without the need to slaughter a single animal.” It will be the largest plant of its kind in the world.
WILSON COUNTY, NC
The Center Square

North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park

(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Mount Airy News

COVID, flu, other infections on the rise

RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — has been spreading in unusually high numbers since summer, but recently have spiked. The viral infection can be particularly dangerous to infants. “(RSV)…causes a disease called Bronchiolitis, a condition where thick mucus clogs the medium and small air tubes that lead to...
WCNC

The difference between the flu, COVID-19, and RSV

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The growing triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV is putting many on edge just 10 days away from Christmas. According to the CDC, North Carolina currently has 'very high' levels of the flu. As infections rise in the Charlotte region, health officials say they...
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy