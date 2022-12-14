Read full article on original website
WXII 12
North Carolina to receive $1.4 million to create economic opportunities in rural areas
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina is amongst the states to receive a $1.4 million grant to ensure people living in rural areas have equitable access to the infrastructure and equal economic opportunities. The U.S. Department of Agriculture rural development made the announcement on Friday as part of the Biden-Harris...
USDA investing $1.4M in rural NC to create opportunities, rehabilitate homes
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1.4 million in rural communities in North Carolina. The investment is a play to "expand economic opportunities and access to housing for underserved rural people who live and work in North Carolina." The investment is part of the Biden-Harris...
wccbcharlotte.com
CDC: Flu Cases Slightly Down In North Carolina For First Time In Weeks
ATLANTA, GA — North Carolina is seeing slight improvement when it comes to respiratory illnesses. The Centers For Disease Control released new data Friday. For the first time in several weeks, the CDC map has lowered North Carolina from “VERY HIGH” to “HIGH LEVEL” of spread. The spread of flu in South Carolina remains “VERY HIGH.” Most of the country is also listed in the “VERY HIGH” category.
New treatment options emerge for NC teen suffering from nearly 5 years of amnesia
Seventy doctors saw Caitlin Little, examined her and the anterograde amnesia from which she suffers and said they didn’t have any answers.
publicradioeast.org
Folwell, county commissioners tout reforms for medical debt, hospital bills
State Treasurer Dale Folwell touted House Bill 1039, known as the Medical Debt De-Weaponization Act, at a public forum Tuesday in New Bern. The bill would reform hospitals’ pricing and debt collection practices, requiring them to screen patients for charity care, to post prices in plain language online, and provide a sliding scale of discounts for people under 400% the federal poverty level. The 11-page bill would also prohibit medical debt from being reported to credit bureaus for up to a year after a patient is billed and protect family members from taking on the medical debt of a spouse or parent.
wfdd.org
National study shows WS/FCS students lost a year of math learning in the pandemic
Winston-Salem/Forsyth County students had the highest learning loss in the state during the pandemic, according to a study by Harvard and Stanford University researchers. The project, called The Education Recovery Scorecard, uses 2022 National Assessment of Educational Progress results and district proficiency rates to compare learning loss across the country.
5 of 13 sites along NC rivers fail fecal bacteria testing this month, group says
During the summer months, Sound Rivers checks more than 50 sites along rivers in the state.
Grades released on hospitals in region
Hospitals in southeast North Carolina received consistant grades by a nonprofit group that works to improve safety and transparency at medical
INTERACTIVE MAP: These are the 10 North Carolina counties with the lowest cost of living
SmartAsset put together a list of the 10 cheapest North Carolina counties in terms of cost of living.
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County preparing to launch youth apprenticeship program for some hard-to-fill positions
In response to recent challenges filling open positions, Iredell County administrators are preparing to launch a new youth apprenticeship program in an effort to attract younger applicants to some hard-to-fill county jobs. On Friday, during their fall retreat at Iredell Cooperative Extension Office in Statesville, county commissioners unanimously approved a...
iredellfreenews.com
Iredell County Government Career Opportunities ($2,500 Sign-On Bonus)
Code: 60015016-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. COVID-19 COMMUNITY HEALTH INFORMATION WORKER (NOT A COUNTY POSITION) This position is temporary and will be employed by North Carolina Alliance of Public Health Agencies. Please go to www.ncapha.org to submit an electronic application. LIBRARY VOLUNTEER. Code: 60015066-1 Type: INTERNAL & EXTERNAL. Posting End...
carolinajournal.com
NC facility to make ‘immortalized’ lab-grown meat, and other outrageous stories
In November, the FDA declared “cultivated meat” as safe for human consumption and approved its creation and sale within the United States. And not even a month later, an Israeli company, Believer Meats, has announced that they are building a 200,000-square-foot facility in Wilson County, North Carolina, capable of producing thousands of metric tons of this stuff “without the need to slaughter a single animal.” It will be the largest plant of its kind in the world.
North Carolina taxpayers will pay $13M to chemical company to build tech park
(The Center Square) — North Carolina taxpayers will subsidize the global chemicals company Albemarle by $13 million to build a technology park in Charlotte. State officials awarded Albemarle nearly $13 million in incentives to develop an Albemarle Technology Park in Mecklenburg County to research lithium materials, the company announced this week. The deal announced Tuesday requires Albemarle to invest $180 million and create 205 jobs, which are slated to pay...
Mount Airy News
COVID, flu, other infections on the rise
RSV — Respiratory Syncytial Virus — has been spreading in unusually high numbers since summer, but recently have spiked. The viral infection can be particularly dangerous to infants. “(RSV)…causes a disease called Bronchiolitis, a condition where thick mucus clogs the medium and small air tubes that lead to...
WCNC
The difference between the flu, COVID-19, and RSV
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The growing triple threat of the flu, COVID-19, and RSV is putting many on edge just 10 days away from Christmas. According to the CDC, North Carolina currently has 'very high' levels of the flu. As infections rise in the Charlotte region, health officials say they...
North Carolina officials distribute $19M in federal rural transformation grants
(The Center Square) — North Carolina is distributing more than $19 million in federal relief to dozens of rural governments in a second round of funding from the Rural Transformation Grant Fund, Gov. Roy Cooper announced this week. A total of 42 rural local governments on Wednesday were awarded...
Holiday “Booze It & Lose It” enforcement campaign begins
RALEIGH — Law enforcement officers are stepping up patrols as part of the statewide “Booze It & Lose It” holiday enforcement
publicradioeast.org
$4 million settlement reached with student loan debt relief company over deceptive practices
Nearly 4,000 people in North Carolina will share in a total of more than $4 million in student loan relief after they were harmed by the Consumer Advocacy Center, also known as the Premier Student Loan Center, and other related organizations. North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein said borrowers who...
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
