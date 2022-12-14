ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Related
gettysburgian.com

What Does The Gettysburgian Mean to You?—In Reflection of 125 Years of Publication

“I joined The Gettysburgian before I even stepped foot on campus my first year, so in many ways, the publication has grown up with me as a student and guided me on a personal and professional level. I am indebted to The Gettysburgian for helping me get connected to campus life, making me feel more confident as a writer and editor, and bringing me closer to an incredible team of writers, editors, and photographers. Above all, I am honored to have been able to play a role in uplifting the voices of students, staff, and faculty and in documenting Gettysburg’s history.”
GETTYSBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

Students Support Petition to Reinstate Off-Campus Housing Options

Last year, Director of Residential Education Danielle Phillips announced to Student Senate that the College decided not to renew off-campus leases due to decreasing student enrollment. She also cautioned students not to sign any off-campus leases in the future. Now, students are taking action against this decision through a petition...
GETTYSBURG, PA
Southern Poverty Law Center

The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas

Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
BERKELEY SPRINGS, WV
echo-pilot.com

Chambersburg's oldest school to become apartments

Another historic school in Chambersburg will serve generations to come as an apartment complex. The old Mary B. Sharpe Elementary School was sold at auction for $600,000 on Saturday, according to John F. Kohler Jr. of Gateway Gallery Auction. The building at 850 Broad St. was last used in 2018,...
CHAMBERSBURG, PA
echo-pilot.com

Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome

Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
GREENCASTLE, PA
thedickinsonian.com

Pennsylvania Election Results

Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Newport must find a new mayor

Newport is searching for a new mayor. Borough council accepted the resignation of Mayor Rob Campbell during its Dec. 6 meeting as he is moving from the borough. Solicitor William Dissinger said the process for filling the remainder of the term is not clearly spelled out; however, advertising for a replacement is the the simplest way forward.
NEWPORT, PA
abc27.com

WellSpan Health makes multi-million dollar investment in surrounding community

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health recently announced on Dec. 15 that it has made a record-breaking investment of $313 million in the fiscal year 2022, towards the surrounding South Central Pa. community. According to WellSpan, the multi-million dollar investment was an effort that’s designed to benefit the surrounding...
YORK, PA
FOX 43

Report: Pa. hospitals seeing higher death rates from common ailments

HARRISBURG, Pa. — More people are dying from some common illnesses in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to an independent state agency. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's annual "Hospital Performance Report" compares statistics from 2021 to data collected in 2016, showing an increase in mortality rate for lung blood clots, kidney failure and diabetes.
HARRISBURG, PA
gettysburgian.com

A Hard-Fought Season for Men’s Rugby

While club sports do not fall under the purview of the sports section very often, they are a vital aspect of campus life. Club sports offer the opportunity for non-student-athletes to maintain their athletic careers or start new ones and compete in sports like fencing, equestrian, and ultimate frisbee. One...
GETTYSBURG, PA
PennLive.com

Distribution to be discontinued, but food bank items increasing at Neighbor Helping Neighbor

Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.
NEW BLOOMFIELD, PA

