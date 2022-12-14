Read full article on original website
gettysburgian.com
What Does The Gettysburgian Mean to You?—In Reflection of 125 Years of Publication
“I joined The Gettysburgian before I even stepped foot on campus my first year, so in many ways, the publication has grown up with me as a student and guided me on a personal and professional level. I am indebted to The Gettysburgian for helping me get connected to campus life, making me feel more confident as a writer and editor, and bringing me closer to an incredible team of writers, editors, and photographers. Above all, I am honored to have been able to play a role in uplifting the voices of students, staff, and faculty and in documenting Gettysburg’s history.”
gettysburgian.com
Students Support Petition to Reinstate Off-Campus Housing Options
Last year, Director of Residential Education Danielle Phillips announced to Student Senate that the College decided not to renew off-campus leases due to decreasing student enrollment. She also cautioned students not to sign any off-campus leases in the future. Now, students are taking action against this decision through a petition...
gettysburgian.com
From Gettysburg to the Republican National Committee: The Journey of Gabriella Bucci ’19
For Gabriella Bucci ’19, venturing outside her comfort zone and leaning into alumni connections mark her journey from a student at Gettysburg College to Deputy Director of Media Affairs at the Republican National Committee (RNC). Bucci always knew she wanted to work in Washington, D.C. It was spring semester...
Community Foundation reveals $3.1 million Giving Spree total
The Adams County Community Foundation Giving Spree continued its streak of being the country’s largest per capita give day. “The Giving Spree is what happens when we all work together,” Community Foundation Chief Executive Officer Ralph Serpe said Friday at the Gettysburg Fire Hall. “All for one, one for all.”
Volunteers sought for 2023 Day of Service projects honoring the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Organizers of the Central PA Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service are inviting all area residents to honor the slain civil rights leaders’ life and legacy by participating in activities or volunteer projects on the Jan. 16, 2023 federal holiday. “There are hundreds of volunteer spots available for...
‘We will not forget you’
HANOVER TWP. — A large crowd of volunteers and observers watched as, one by one, ceremonial wreaths were placed underneath the flagpole
Southern Poverty Law Center
The Berkeley Springs Hate Group Who Stole Christmas
Nearly three years after the white nationalist hate group VDARE purchased a historic castle in Berkeley Springs, West Virginia, their presence has deepened divisions among neighbors and undercut the town’s efforts to appeal to tourists, according to residents Hatewatch spoke with for this investigation. Townspeople opposed to VDARE’s presence...
echo-pilot.com
Chambersburg's oldest school to become apartments
Another historic school in Chambersburg will serve generations to come as an apartment complex. The old Mary B. Sharpe Elementary School was sold at auction for $600,000 on Saturday, according to John F. Kohler Jr. of Gateway Gallery Auction. The building at 850 Broad St. was last used in 2018,...
Want to Start the New Year $1,000 Richer?
There is an opportunity to win $1,000 on New Year’s Eve at the first Martin’s Famous Potato Roll Drop! All you need to do is be present at the celebration. Indoor activities start at 5PM with outdoor activities starting at 7PM. The winner will be announced at 8:45PM at Chambers Fort Park.
York High School students reportedly cancel planned walkout intended to protest last week's bullying incident
A planned student walkout at York High School has been cancelled. Elmhurst District 205’s spokesman said the student leadership team at the school has decided that the best way to tackle the issue of bullying in the school is from the inside.
echo-pilot.com
Greencastle couple share their journey with Complex Regional Pain Syndrome
Cindy and Shawn Burgener of Greencastle want to help others who share their pain and the people who love them. They have a rare bond with a rare disease that got a boost when, at her request, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf declared November Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Awareness Month and Nov. 7 as Complex Regional Pain Syndrome Day.
thedickinsonian.com
Pennsylvania Election Results
Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
Newport must find a new mayor
Newport is searching for a new mayor. Borough council accepted the resignation of Mayor Rob Campbell during its Dec. 6 meeting as he is moving from the borough. Solicitor William Dissinger said the process for filling the remainder of the term is not clearly spelled out; however, advertising for a replacement is the the simplest way forward.
Pennsylvania Republican leader orders special elections amid dispute over majority
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania’s Republican House Leader Bryan Cutler filed for special elections to be held on May 16 for two vacant House seats amid a power struggle in Harrisburg over who controls the State House. Cutler and House Republicans say they hold a 101-99 majority in the Pennsylvania House after Democrat representatives Summer […]
abc27.com
WellSpan Health makes multi-million dollar investment in surrounding community
YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — WellSpan Health recently announced on Dec. 15 that it has made a record-breaking investment of $313 million in the fiscal year 2022, towards the surrounding South Central Pa. community. According to WellSpan, the multi-million dollar investment was an effort that’s designed to benefit the surrounding...
Report: Pa. hospitals seeing higher death rates from common ailments
HARRISBURG, Pa. — More people are dying from some common illnesses in Pennsylvania hospitals, according to an independent state agency. The Pennsylvania Health Care Cost Containment Council's annual "Hospital Performance Report" compares statistics from 2021 to data collected in 2016, showing an increase in mortality rate for lung blood clots, kidney failure and diabetes.
gettysburgian.com
A Hard-Fought Season for Men’s Rugby
While club sports do not fall under the purview of the sports section very often, they are a vital aspect of campus life. Club sports offer the opportunity for non-student-athletes to maintain their athletic careers or start new ones and compete in sports like fencing, equestrian, and ultimate frisbee. One...
A warming climate's impact on the chance for a "White Christmas"
PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Will old man winter will make it home in time for the holidays? It’s still a little too far away to tell just what weather we may see in South Central Pennsylvania, but let’s talk about our chances!. A "White Christmas" is defined as...
Holiday Dessert: A Delicious, Old-Fashioned Pennsylvania Dutch Treat
The name of it doesn't make it sound too appealing, but don't be fooled. Old-fashioned sand tart cookies are one of the more addicting treats there are. It's impossible to stop after just one because they're so tiny, sweet and delicious. If you've been visiting some of the rural farm markets across the county lately, you probably have seen the cookies.
Distribution to be discontinued, but food bank items increasing at Neighbor Helping Neighbor
Neighbor Helping Neighbor (NHN) Food Bank at 300A South Carlisle St., New Bloomfield, is tightening its belt. Due to rising costs across the board and a lack of participation, the food bank will discontinue its monthly food distributions around the county on Jan. 1. Dedicated to their mission, however, the nonprofit will be using the funds saved from the elimination of the program to increase the number of food items each shopper will receive at the food bank.
