hotnewhiphop.com
Columbus Short Implies tWitch May Have Ended His Life After Savings Loss
TWitch sadly passed away earlier this week after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Shortly after news broke that Stephen “tWitch” Boss had died at age 40 after completing suicide, actor Columbus Short has offered a theory on why the famed dancer and DJ might’ve taken his own life.
Digital Music News
DDEX Publishes ERN 4.3 Update & Catalogue Transfer Standard 1.0
DDEX has released the Electronic Release Notification standard version 4.3. It’s the international standards-setting organization dedicated to improving the exchange of data and information in the music industry. DDEX says the ERN 4.3 update adds more functionality and reduces the complexity from earlier ERN versions. As part of the...
Digital Music News
pCloud is Unlocking High-End Collaboration Tools for Smaller Teams and Studios
With pCloud’s signature one-time payment, pCloud’s ‘Family Plan’ streamlines collaboration efforts for music production groups, recording engineers, and musicians. The company boasts an extensive portfolio of music industry-specific features, high-end synchronization, and encrypted storage. With that, pCloud has emerged as a critical tool for the music industry — earning a seat among mega players providing cloud-based storage solutions. Just recently, pCloud joined forces with Digital Music News to deepen its relationship with music industry creators.
