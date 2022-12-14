Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) out again for Bucks Monday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Middleton is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight contest. Expect another start on the wing for Jevon Carter alongside Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) out again Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action for Monday's contest. Isaac Okoro will likely draw another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Darius Bazley (illness) still out Monday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley has missed the last couple contests due to a non-COVID illness, and he will remain sidelined to start the new week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Portland.
numberfire.com
Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Murray has missed the last 10 days due to a sprained left ankle. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray plays, Trent Forrest will likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
numberfire.com
Austin Rivers coming off Timberwolves' bench on Sunday
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Austin Rivers will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. D'Angelo Russell has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has recevied the green light to take the floor to close out the week. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Rivers back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (groin) questionable for Suns on Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker is dealing with groin soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Booker sits, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee would see more work.
numberfire.com
Celtics starting Al Horford (personal) on Friday, Blake Griffin to bench
Boston Celtics center Al Horford (personal) is starting in Friday's lineup versus the Orlando Magic. Horford will make his 21st start this season after Boston's veteran missed six games. In 31.9 expected minutes, numberFire's models project Horford to score 30.7 FanDuel points. Horford's projection includes 11.1 points, 7.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Jonathan Kuminga coming off Warriors' bench on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. This comes as no surprise, as Draymond Green was listed probable coming into the day. His absence due to a right quadriceps contusion will be limited to just that one game. He'll also start, sending Kuminga back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (calf) out again Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Capela is still dealing with his right calf strain, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. For now, expect continued extended runf or Onyeka Okongwu and Frank Kaminsky.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) out again for Oklahoma City Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of his injury. Expect another start on the wing for Eugene Omoruyi in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
numberfire.com
Klay Thompson (knee) available for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors guard/forward Klay Thompson will play Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Raptors. Thompson is dealign with left knee soreness. However, as the probable tag suggested, he has received the green light to take the floor to close out the week. Our models project Thompson for...
numberfire.com
Larry Nance Jr. (Achilles) doubtful Monday for Pelicans
New Orleans Pelicans forward Larry Nance Jr. is considered doubtful to play Monday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Nance is dealing with right Achilles soreness. He's expected to miss Monday's game as a result, hence the doubtful tag. Our models currently project Nance for 8.8 points, 6.2...
numberfire.com
John Collins (ankle) questionable Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Collins has missed the last two-plus weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Now, however, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Collins plays, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Onyeka Okongwu would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (back) questionable Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) out again Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Richardson is still out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the team. In 21 games this season, Richardson is avearging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Davis Bertans (illness) questionable Monday night for Dallas
Dallas Mavericks forward Davis Bertans is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Bertans is still dealing with the non-COVID illness that sidelined him Friday - though he was active despite it on Saturday. Now, he is once again listed questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Collin Sexton (hamstring) still out Monday for Jazz
Utah Jazz guard Collin Sexton will not play Monday in the team's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Sexton continues to deal with the right hamstring strain that has plagued him as of late. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. In 27 games this season, Sexton...
numberfire.com
Tim Hardaway Jr. (illness) questionable for Mavericks on Monday
Dallas Mavericks guard Tim Hardaway Jr. is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Hardaway is dealing with a non-COVID illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Hardaway sits, Frank Ntilikina and Jaden Hardy could see more work.
