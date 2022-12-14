ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Noah Syndergaard reportedly agrees to one-year, $13M contract with Dodgers

By Chris Cwik, Yahoo Sports
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HMFOu_0jivxKDY00

The Los Angeles Dodgers are bringing in former New York Mets All-Star pitcher Noah Syndergaard, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Syndergaard will reportedly sign a one-year, $13 million deal with the team, and can earn up to $1.5 million in incentives, per Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times.

Syndergaard essentially confirmed the signing on Twitter.

Last season, Syndergaard posted a 3.94 ERA in 25 appearances. He spent the first half of the season with the Los Angeles Angels, where he had a 3.83 ERA in 15 starts. He was then traded to the Philadelphia Phillies at the trade deadline, where he posted a 4.12 ERA in nine starts and one relief appearance.

Syndergaard pitched 8 1/3 innings for Philadelphia in the postseason, giving up three runs over four appearances.

This story will be updated.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly.
LOS ANGELES, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Mike Brown and the Kings are fighting for respect from opponents, fans and even refs

DETROIT — The Sacramento Kings are on a constant quest for respect in their turnaround season, a battle that extends beyond the court and onto the sidelines. Sometimes, it actually spills onto the court from the sidelines when first-year head coach Mike Brown was ejected a few nights ago in Toronto for angrily contesting a series of calls that went against his team.
SACRAMENTO, CA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
121K+
Followers
141K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy