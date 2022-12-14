Read full article on original website
WWE Confirms Mandy Rose Release By Moving Her To Alumni Roster
The release of former WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose has been confirmed by WWE based on where she is on the company website. It came as a surprise to many when it was reported on Wednesday that Mandy Rose was released by WWE. The report came from Fightful with WWE choosing not to release any kind of statement on their website.
Liv Morgan On Being Only Person In The World To Hold Accomplishment Over Ronda Rousey
Liv Morgan is proud of the fact that she was able to beat Ronda Rousey during the biggest moment of her WWE career. It has been an incredible year for Liv Morgan as a woman that went from being a plucky underdog who many people didn’t take seriously all the time to a Money in the Bank winner that became the Smackdown Women’s Champion. Not only that, but she beat one of the most dominant women’s wrestlers in WWE history.
Saraya Explains How Much Fun It Is Being A Heel
If Saraya had her say, she’d be playing a villainess in AEW. The former Paige wrestled her first match in five years at AEW Full Gear on November 19th. In that match, she played the underdog against a cocky and arrogant Dr. Britt Baker. And when Saraya won, she was met with a loud reaction from the crowd as they cheered her victory.
WWE Executive Reveals Who Threw The Pie In Infamous Kevin Owens Segment
Kevin Owens had a pie thrown in his face many years ago and it was never revealed who threw it, but Road Dogg has revealed what the plan was for it. On the July 4th, 2016 edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, they had a backstage segment where a party took place to celebrate America’s Independence Day on the Fourth of July.
Matt Hardy Reveals How Jeff Hardy Once Cost Himself Money In The Bank
Matt Hardy has revealed how Jeff Hardy was once pencilled in to win the Money In The Bank briefcase and how he cost himself that big victory. During his time in WWE, Jeff Hardy captured the WWE Championship once but he may well have had more runs with the title if it hadn’t been for some of his issues outside the ring. Hardy has a noted history of substance abuse and he is currently awaiting trial on a DUI charge that has seen him suspended by his current company, AEW.
WWE Hall Of Famer Says Rusev Day Was Shut Down By Vince McMahon
The Rusev Day act was very popular in WWE, but the group was shut down by Vince McMahon, according to Road Dogg. Following several years on the WWE roster as a heel, former United States Champion Rusev (now known as Miro in AEW) became a popular act in WWE in 2018 as part of a small group called “Rusev Day.”
Eric Bischoff Explains How WWE Is Using Roman Reigns The Right Way
Roman Reigns has had an incredible run as the top guy in WWE and Eric Bischoff explained why the company has booked their top star so well. Over the past seven years, WWE has pushed Roman Reigns heavily as one of their biggest stars and eventually as their top guy. Reigns is a seven-time WWE World Champion including his current reign as the Universal Champion for the past 839 days. Reigns added the WWE Championship to his collection at WrestleMania 38 in April to become the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion. Reigns has also headlined six WrestleManias in the last seven years.
Road Dogg Praises WWE Star As “One Of, If Not The, Best” Wrestlers Today
WWE Hall of Famer Road Dogg has heaped praise on a WWE star and wrestling veteran, saying he ranks them among the very best in the world. AJ Styles built a career for himself in TNA, becoming the first-ever champion of the company’s vaunted X Division before going on to dominate the main event scene as a 5-time NWA/TNA World Champion. In 2014, he left TNA and continued building his legacy where he became the leader of Bullet Club and a two-time IWGP Heavyweight Champion before WWE came calling.
Top Stardom Official Originally Rejected Sasha Banks Deal
More details have come out regarding the deal that Sasha Banks has agreed to with New Japan Pro Wrestling and Stardom. Following the news that Sasha Banks came close to returning to WWE, but couldn’t come to an agreement due to money issues, fans are looking forward to her appearance at NJPW’s Wrestle Kingdom 17 event on January 4th.
Chris Jericho Starring In Wrestling-Themed Horror Movie “Dark Match”
Chris Jericho has recently finished filming a horror movie with a wrestling theme called “Dark Match.”. It was reported by Deadline that Jericho will star in the wrestling-themed horror movie called “Dark Match.” In pro wrestling terms, a “dark match” is something that happens for the live crowd before a TV taping takes place. The film has recently wrapped in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Jericho grew up in Winnipeg, Manitoba, which is also in Western Canada.
Braun Strowman Wants To Be On The Masked Singer
Braun Strowman believes he’d be a great choice to be on the popular Fox singing show “The Masked Singer.”. As one of the biggest men on the WWE roster, it’s not hard to spot Braun Strowman when he enters an arena because at 6’8″ and 330 pounds, the “Monster of All Monsters” stands out in a crowd. While Strowman regularly appears on Fox as part of the Smackdown roster, the former WWE Universal Champion also thinks he would do a great job on a different Fox show called The Masked Singer.
WWE Smackdown Spoilers for December 23
WWE has already taped the next episode of Friday Night Smackdown and here are the results of what happens. The Friday, December 23rd episode of Smackdown was taped following the live December 16th show. It is because WWE wanted to give their talent and staff the next week off. Smackdown will resume being a live show on Friday, December 30th.
The John Report: AEW Rampage 12/16/22 Review
This week’s AEW Rampage featured Jon Moxley facing Sammy Guevara and an eight-man tag team match main event. This is AEW Rampage from the Curtis Culwell Center in Dallas, Texas. Check out the AEW PPV listing archive only on TJRWrestling as well. Follow me on Twitter @johnreport. This was taped after AEW Dynamite.
TBS Opposed Chris Jericho Appearing At ROH Final Battle
A new report has suggested that Tony Khan and AEW had a fight on their hands with their broadcast partner TBS to get Chris Jericho on Ring of Honor programming. On December 10th, Ring of Honor produced the third pay-per-view event of the Tony Khan era as Final Battle took place in Texas. The main event of that show saw Chris Jericho defend his Ring of Honor World Championship against Claudio Castagnoli. The Blackpool Combat Club man was able to dethrone Jericho thanks to his giant swing but the bout almost didn’t take place.
“I Think She Was Torn” – WWE Executive On How Charlotte Flair Felt Appearing With Ric Flair
Charlotte Flair has had her father Ric Flair by her side for a lot of her big career moments in WWE, but she may not have always loved having her dad around in the spotlight. As a father and daughter combo, Ric Flair and his daughter Charlotte have been ridiculously successful in their careers. Ric Flair is a 16-time World Heavyweight Champion that will tell you the number should be 21. Ric is an all-time great in pro wrestling with two WWE Hall of Fame rings along with a legacy that has led to many people calling him one of the best pro wrestlers ever.
WWE Tables, Ladders & Chairs (TLC) 2013 Review
The final WWE pay-per-view event of 2013 was the December event known as Tables, Ladders & Chairs. In the main event of TLC 2013, the brand split was forgotten at least for a few years since WWE decided to merge their two major “World” Titles. That meant that Randy Orton would put the WWE Title on the line against the World Heavyweight Title held by John Cena and they would do it in a TLC Match.
Snoop Dogg Loses His WWE Title While On Tour
Snoop Dogg wants his custom-made WWE Title back after it was taken from him while he was on tour. There’s a long history between rap music legend Snoop Dogg, who has been in the spotlight for 30 years in many different roles in his career. He has appeared at many WWE shows over the years including WrestleMania events in a hosting role and many other occasions in the past.
Official Trailer For Upcoming Ric Flair Documentary (VIDEO)
The new trailer has been released for the Ric Flair documentary that will premiere later in December on Peacock. There’s new Ric Flair documentary will premiere on Peacock on Sunday, December 26th. A new trailer has been released to promote it. Some of the notable names shown in the...
Uncle Howdy Makes In-Person WWE Debut On SmackDown
Bray Wyatt might be one step closer to embracing his dark side once again after the mysterious Uncle Howdy made his in-person debut on SmackDown. It didn’t take long after Bray Wyatt’s return to WWE at Extreme Rules for Uncle Howdy to begin appearing in vignettes as the shady figure alluded to Wyatt’s fiendish past and the star’s inner demons. Although the link between Howdy and Wyatt is as of yet unknown.
WWE Officially Releases Bray Wyatt’s New Entrance Theme, Shatter
The new theme song of WWE superstar Bray Wyatt is available now. Ever since his WWE return at Extreme Rules on October 8th, fans have been wondering what is coming next for the former WWE and Universal Champion. Since his return, Wyatt appears to have turned the page on his dark past in WWE and talks about wanting to be a better person while often referring to the dark ways of his former persona, The Fiend.
