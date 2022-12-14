Read full article on original website
50 Cent's Beef History Reviewed After Megan Thee Stallion Jussie Diss
50 Cent trolled the hell out of Megan Thee Stallion -- and while he's catching flak for it, the real question that seems to be getting asked is ... does he single out women to beef with???. That's the conversation taking place on Twitter right now -- this after Curtis...
Lil Wayne And Mack Maine Host 150 Kids at Dave & Busters Party
Arrest Video Shows Velveteen Dream Berated Cop Over Miranda Rights, 'You F***ed Up!'. Royal Expert Isn't Buying What Harry & Meghan Are Selling. Congressman Ritchie Torres Defends Celebrities That Endorsed FTX. 1:07. 'Ellen' DJ Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Dead at 40 by Suicide, The Last Time We Saw Him. 1:23. Jadakiss...
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Bring Son to Malibu Beach Photo Shoot
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky are finally ready to show their child off to the world -- introducing him with a pretty scenic background ... waves crashing on the California coast. The couple was on hand for a photo shoot Friday afternoon in Malibu, where they were wearing matching black outfits and cozied up next to the shore with a camera crew and production team on standby. Of course, there was one other guest ... their 7-month-old son.
The Hollywood Gossip
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Left Suicide Note, Cited Past Struggles
We have another sad update on the stunning death of Stephen ‘tWitch’ Boss. As you likely know by now, the former So You Think You Can Dance runner-up and long-time DJ on The Ellen DeGeneres Show took his own life on Monday. tWitch was only 40 years old.
James Cameron Flips Off Autograph-Seekers After 'Avatar' Screening
James Cameron met fire with fire after storming through a crowd of autograph-seekers that he had no intention of satisfying ... fleeing the scene with a message from a little birdy. The famed director was leaving the WGA building in Beverly Hills Saturday, this after they held a special screening...
Pete Davidson Hangs Out with Chase Sui Wonders Again, Just Friends
3:07 PM PT -- A rep for Pete tells TMZ ... "Chase and Pete are great friends and they have been since they met filming 'Bodies, Bodies, Bodies." We're told they hang out all the time, and are most definitely not an item. Pete Davidson might have another body on...
LeBron James, Adele Celebrate Rich Paul's Birthday At L.A. Hot Spot
Even though it was a school night, the stars still came out to celebrate Rich Paul's birthday on Thursday ... including his GF, Adele, and his BFF, LeBron James!!. The trio -- plus Tristan Thompson, Clippers head coach Tyronn Lue, and others -- hit Olivetta in West Hollywood for the festivities ... despite everyone having a lot going on this week.
Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!
Behind this scrambled Christmas tree is a lady about town who takes Xmas lights to a whole other level, and she is committed to outshining her neighbors. Yes, her Christmas character is one for the books, but her gig on HBO's "White Lotus" also got rave reviews. This celeb is...
Alex O'Donnell In '17 Again' 'Memba Him?!
American actor, singer and dancer Sterling Knight was 20 years old when he was cast as Alex O'Donnell -- the insecure basketball player who was bullied in high school -- in the 2009 film "17 Again." Sterling shared the big screen with Zac Efron as the star basketball player who...
Stars and Scars -- You Be the Judge
Harry and Meghan have fired cannons at the Royals and there may not be any turning back, and the Tory Lanez trial is insane!!! So we gotta ask ...
Kelsey's Police Interview Played, She Saw Tory Lanez Shooting at Megan Thee Stallion
5:30 PM PT -- Friday's testimony included an interesting note from LAPD criminologist, Randy Zepeda, who told the jury he swabbed the gun for DNA and did not find any traces of Tory Lanez's DNA on the magazine. Zepeda also testified DNA testing on the gun came back inconclusive. Megan...
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Mom Says She Loves Him To 'Eternity and Beyond'
Stephen "tWitch" Boss mom is thanking family and friends for their prayers and love after her son's shocking death. Connie Boss Alexander expressed her gratitude on social media, saying ... "Family and friends, thank you for all the love, prayers and encouragement. Please know I see all the messages, texts, posts and the phone calls."
'Till' Star Jalyn Hall Says Emmett Till Movie Is A Movement, Will Get Justice
'Till' star Jalyn Hall says the film about Emmett Till is more than just art ... it's a form of activism and he's certain justice will be served, no matter how long it takes. We got the 15-year-old Thursday outside "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" and asked about the importance of sharing Emmett's story, whose death shocked so many when he was brutally killed in 1955 and a photo of his badly beaten body was made public.
'Avatar' Sequel's Opening Box Office Strong, But Still Underperforming
The new 'Avatar' movie has already raked in an impressive amount in ticket sales for day 1 of its opening weekend -- but big picture ... it looks like this one's gonna disappoint. James Cameron's 'The Way of Water' -- the long-awaited sequel to 2009's smash hit "Avatar" -- was...
'GMA3' Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Most Likely Off-Air Until the New Year
There's a snowball's chance in hell ABC has Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes anchoring 'GMA3' again before the New Year. Network sources tell TMZ ... ABC's internal review of their romantic relationship, coupled with Amy and T.J.'s previously scheduled time off for the holidays make an on-air return in 2022 next to impossible.
AEW Star Chris Jericho Lands Starring Role In Wrestling-Themed Horror Flick
From the squared circle ... to the silver screen?!?. AEW star Chris Jericho is proving once again to be a man of many talents -- landing a starring role in an upcoming wrestling-themed horror flick called "Dark Match." The pro wrestler, who actually recently had a supporting role as "Burke"...
Machine Gun Kelly Puts Leeches on Stomach in Nasty Video
Megan Fox isn't the only one drinking Machine Gun Kelly's blood ... so too are the leeches MGK considers his BFFs. Ya gotta see this video MGK just posted on his Instagram story ... there are several leeches going to town on his stomach. It's a legit feeding frenzy down by his belly button.
Sylvester Stallone Fans Pissed After Botched Event, Will Get Refunds
Sylvester Stallone has some heartbroken fans after an event with the "Rocky" star allegedly sold more photo-op packages than could be accommodated ... and now they'll get refunds. Sly was booked for a gig last weekend in L.A. called "Experience With Sylvester Stallone LIVE" -- sponsored by a company of...
Backstreet Boys' AJ McLean Says Band Supports Nick Carter Amid Rape Claims
The Backstreet Boys are unified in the midst of the rape allegations against bandmate Nick Carter ... according to fellow bandmate AJ McLean. AJ was stoic at LAX Thursday, making it clear ... everyone in the group loves Nick and is standing strong with him during his legal battle. TMZ...
Stars With Santa ... He's Coming To Hollywood!
Santa Claus has compiled his list and he's checking it twice in Hollywood, and while it's just one of many stops for Mr. Claus this year ... he's definitely rolling deep with an A-lister squad!. Santa sleighed right into La La Land and paid a visit to big stars starting...
