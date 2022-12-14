Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
NFL Inactive Report
NEW YORK (AP) — The National Football League Inactive Report. ARIZONA CARDINALS at DENVER BRONCOS — ARIZONA: CB Byron Murphy, QB David Blough, CB Marco Wilson, CB Antonio Hamiton, OL Rashaad Coward, OL Wyatt Davis, DL Zach Allen. DENER: QB Russell Wilson, WR Kendall Hinton, CB Michael Ojemudia, WR Courtland Sutton, OL Quinn Bailey, TE Albert Okwuegbunam, DL Elijah Garcia.
Porterville Recorder
Falcons' Pees released from hospital after pre-game injury
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees was released from a hospital and cleared to fly home with the team following a pre-game collision that resulted in the 73-year-old being taken from the field to an ambulance on a stretcher. Pees was run into by New...
Porterville Recorder
Wilson's up-and-down Jets return ends in disappointment
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson's comeback story was going about as well as he and the New York Jets could've hoped. There were big-time throws, a pretty touchdown and loud cheers from the MetLife Stadium crowd. Then came the second half. And a devastating ending. Wilson had...
Porterville Recorder
Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints tight end Juwan Johnson talked about getting “freaky” after making a catch near the goal line. Speedy rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed recalled his heart “racing fast” when he knew part-time quarterback Taysom Hill was about to throw deep. Andy Dalton...
Porterville Recorder
Jenkins' pick-6 in OT gives Jaguars 40-34 win over Cowboys
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Rayshawn Jenkins intercepted Dak Prescott’s bobbled pass and returned it 52 yards for a touchdown that gave the Jacksonville Jaguars a 40-34 victory over the Dallas Cowboys in overtime Sunday. Noah Brown failed to secure Prescott’s low throw, and Jenkins made a shoelace grab...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
