ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

2A Boys: Can Anyone in the EvCo Pull Away From the Pack?

By The Chronicle staff
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q95oc_0jivtrKh00
Tumwater guard Luke Brewer dribbles up the floor against Port Angeles in the 2A State Fourth-Place game at the Yakima Valley SunDome March 5.

Editor's Note: This story is included in The Chronicle's 2022-23 Prep Basketball Preview, which is published in the Thursday edition.

The question at the top end of the 2A Evergreen Conference — on the boys’ side of things — takes two parts. First: can anyone pull away from the pack? And second: can anyone take it and run with it in the postseason?

Last year saw Tumwater answer both questions with a definitive “yes.” This winter, the story will be whether the T-Birds can repeat their historic success, and whether anyone else can join them on the journey, with W.F. West breathing down their heels, Black Hills showing flashes, and the 2A GSHL to the south looking its usual dominant self.

Tumwater loses the obvious post presence of Ryan Otton from its team that took fourth in state last season, but early returns suggest that the Thunderbirds aren’t exactly slowing down. Now, the strength of the team comes on the perimeter, where seniors Luke Brewer — the reigning 2A EvCo MVP — and Andrew Collins — himself a first-team all-league selection — return to form possibly the best backcourt in the district.

In the post, it’ll be up to 6-6 senior Gunnar Harroun to pick up where Otton left off and give Josh Wilson’s squad the final dimension, with Tanner Brewer pitching in as well.

Just down the road at Black Hills, the Wolves may start the season on the outside looking in, but have the pieces to change that quickly. Simon Trujillo-Nysted can score with the best of them, Keagan Rongen provides height down low, and Johnnie Stallings, Jack Ellison, and Harrison Pilon have all put in big games early.

But if there’s going to be a true challenge to Tumwater’s authority, it’ll come out of Chehalis. Six-foot, 11-inch senior Soren Dalan may well be the most physically imposing player in this corner of the state at any classification, and so far he’s living up to his size, at times single-handedly carrying W.F. West on offense. The question for the Bearcats — who were the only 2A EvCo team to beat Tumwater last year — will be whether they can find pieces to fit in around him on offense. So far, that answer has been muddled, with Tyler Klatush, Parker Eiswald, and Gage Brumfield showing flashes, but W.F. West has time to figure itself out before the games really start to matter.

In Centralia, the road is a long one, and head coach Kyle Donahue is playing the long game. With just one real rotation player coming back, along with two swing players, the Tigers’ lineup is going to look quite different from last season, and with that in mind — and a roster filled with underclassmen — the sixth-year head coach is looking for for development early on in this winter more than anything else.

So far, the wins haven’t been easy to come by, but those developments have started to emerge. Chief among them has been the arrival of sophomore Carlos Vallejo, who’s averaging a shade under 17 points per game thus far.

Evergreen 2A Conference at a Glance

W.F. West

Coach: Chris White (eighth)

2021-22 record: 13-9 (regionals)

Returning starters: Soren Dalan, Gage Brumfield

Newcomer(s) to watch: Braden Jones, Parker Eiswald, Tyler Klatush, Weston Potter

Quotable: “One thing we learned was the value of defense, we had some really good defenders on that team. They were instrumental to our success. Defensively they played so hard, it was really important to us to shut down those elite players in our league. We hope to find that identity and find who our pitbulls on defense are.” — Chris White

Tumwater

Coach: Josh Wilson

2021-22 record: 18-5 (fourth at state)

Returning starters: Luke Brewer, Andrew Collins, Connor Hopkins

Newcomers to watch: Gunnar Harroun, Clayton Morgan

Rochester

Coach: Gino McDuffy (first)

2021-22 record: 4-16

Returning starters: Carson Rotter

Newcomers to watch: Brayden O’Connor

Quotable: “I’m not expecting anything more than just competing. I want to build this team to compete, districts, state, whatever, that’s later. Right now we need to find our identity and compete. This is something that the school hasn’t had in the past. We need to change the culture here, and they’ve got that momentum to be a winning team, it’s just about bringing it all together.” — Gino McDuffy

Black Hills

Coach: Jeff Gallagher (10th)

2021-22 record: 10-10 (districts)

Returning starters: Simon Trujillo-Nysted, Johnnie Stallings, Keagan Rongen

Newcomer(s) to watch: Talon Morrill, Quinton Morrill

Quotable: “We always talk about toughness… That’s how we’re going to have to win. It’s not going to be pretty by any means, but we’ve got some really hard-working kids.” — Jeff Gallagher

Centralia

Coach: Kyle Donahue (sixth)

2021-22 record: 6-11

Returning starters: Cohen Ballard

Newcomer(s) to watch: Carlos Vallejo, Von Wasson, Brady Sprague

Quotable: “For me, it’s a matter of who’s going to fit in, who’s going to pick it up, who’s going to be ready (immediately), and who’s going to be ready in four or five weeks.” — Kyle Donahue

Comments / 0

Related
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Trojans Come Back to Beat Eagles

Firm Foundation: Holmgren 12, A. Quint 10, Graham 6, Matson 4, Rogers 2, I. Quint 3, Ferguson 2. Pe Ell: Homan 13, Baldwin 10, Phelps 10, Workman 6, McCarty 3, Howard 1, Baker 1. The Pe Ell boys basketball team bounced back into the win column Thursday night, coming from...
PE ELL, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Beavers Outlast Rockets in Overtime

After a slog of a first half, the Tenino girls basketball team picked up steam as the game went along, and hit a couple of clutch shots late to defeat Castle Rock at home Friday night, 41-39 in overtime. In the waning moments, sophomore Presley Vanchieri hit the game-winning layup...
TENINO, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Pirates Stifle Ducks in Rout

Toutle Lake: L. Dean 12, Sayer 2, K. Dean 3, J. Smith 4, Cooper 5, K. Smith 5. Adna: Hallom 23, B. Loose 11, Guard 7, Humphrey 9, VonMoos 13. The Adna girls basketball team stuffed Toutle Lake Friday night at home, holding the Ducks to single-digit scoring in every quarter but the fourth in a 63-31 league win.
ADNA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Loggers Drop Game to Ducks

Onalaska: Rushton 5, Underhill 7, Russon 6, C. McGraw 5, R. McGraw 4, Zandell 2. Having a tough night shooting, the Onalaska boys basketball team fell to Toutle Lake on the road Thursday night, 77-29. The Loggers were outscored 24-5 in the first quarter, and the Ducks never looked back...
ONALASKA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mountaineers Fall Behind in Loss to Mules

Rainier: Howell 3, Ja. Meldrum 11, Jo. Meldrum 10, Owen 2, Ji. Meldrum 10, Sprouffske 11. Wahkiakum: Johnson 4, Curl 6, Avalon 13, Carlson 19, Sause 17. Trailing 33-17 at the half, the Rainier boys basketball team couldn’t quite make up the deficit in a 59-47 loss to Wahkiakum in Cathlamet Thursday night.
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

MWP Holds Off Ony Comeback Bid

Morton-White Pass: N. Armstrong 14, Mays 8, Martinez 2, Miller 11, Fairhart 3. Onalaska: Ikola 3, Talley 2, K. Sandridge 3, B. Sandridge 20, Berg 7. The Morton-White Pass girls basketball team had to hold off a late Onalaska run, but never gave up its lead in a 38-35 win in Central 2B League play on Friday.
ONALASKA, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mountaineers Too Much for Riverhawks

Trailing by two after one quarter, the Rainier girls basketball team flipped the switch and outscored Toledo, 36-10 through the final three frames to win, 43-19, Friday night in Toledo. They were rough for us,” Riverhawks coach Randy Wood said of the last three quarters. “(Angelica) Askey got loose...
RAINIER, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Mules Blast Past Cardinals

Winlock: Geehan 1, Kelly 2, Cardenas 2, Garcia 3, Peppers 6. Wahkiakum: McKinley 11, Abdul-Kariem 5, LaFever 7, Kerstetter 21, Niemeyer 17. Having a hard time keeping up with the defending league champions, the Winlock girls basketball team fell on the road in Cathlamet to Wahkiakum Friday night, 61-14. The...
WINLOCK, WA
The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Willimantic, CT
3K+
Followers
338
Post
557K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Chronicle (Willimantic, CT)

Comments / 0

Community Policy