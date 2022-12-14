Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Louisville Woman Receives Lottery Scratch-off Ticket Worth $175K at an Employee 'White Elephant' Gift ExchangeZack LoveLouisville, KY
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Regional Grocery Store Announces New Store in KentuckyBryan DijkhuizenLouisville, KY
Visit the Most Unique Christmas Attraction in KentuckyTravel MavenLouisville, KY
Grand Jury Indicts Two Louisville Men On Possession Of Machine GunsCops And CrimeLouisville, KY
Related
WacoTrib.com
Editorial Roundup: Kentucky
Frankort State Journal. December 13, 2022. Editorial: Representative looks to turn tragedy into triumph with legislation. Earlier this month a bill aimed at increasing research on valvular heart disease as well as its treatment and named in honor of U.S. Rep. Andy Barr’s late wife unanimously passed the House after previously being approved in the U.S. Senate. The legislation now heads to the president’s desk.
Kari Lake Can Be Governor Even if Hobbs Inaugurated, Trump Lawyer Claims
Trump-endorsed Lake is seeking to overturn Katie Hobbs' win in Arizona's gubernatorial race in a lawsuit.
"You don't get to lead a government you tried to destroy": 40 Dems introduce bill to block Trump run
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. More than 40 House Democrats introduced legislation Thursday aiming to bar former President Donald Trump from the 2024 ballot, citing the 14th Amendment clause prohibiting insurrectionists from holding federal office.
WacoTrib.com
LETTERS: Hunter Biden's laptop way down on list of problems facing America
Rep. Sessions, as a registered Republican, I am appalled and disappointed at the direction that our leadership in the House of Representatives has announced. If this party is actually going to work on improving our lives and our country, it needs to actually work on those problems, and not on stuff that is strictly party-oriented.
WacoTrib.com
Matthew Winkler: Corporate America thrives where abortion is protected
Gina Raimondo doesn’t “know why any woman would want to live in a state that criminalizes full access to health care.” The assertion by the 40th U.S. Secretary of Commerce is especially relevant after the Supreme Court’s 6-3 ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization in June that upheld a Mississippi law conceived to overturn two landmark decisions — Roe v. Wade in 1973 and Planned Parenthood v. Casey in 1992 — conferring the almost half-century constitutional right to obtain an abortion. Already in 2022, twice as many abortion clinics closed than in 2021, mostly in the South and Midwest, since the Supreme Court decision.
WacoTrib.com
Charles Reed: Nonpartisan primaries would be significant step for democracy in America
In his recent column “Primaries deserve dustbin” [Dec. 8], Jonah Goldberg calls for ending partisan political primaries. Goldberg writes, “The real cost of primaries — all of them — is that they are bad for democracy.” Goldberg is a conservative and I’m a liberal, but I agree with him on that.
WacoTrib.com
More states to consider extending postpartum Medicaid coverage
Lawmakers in several conservative-led states — including Montana, Wyoming, Missouri, and Mississippi — are expected to consider proposals to provide a year of continuous health coverage to new mothers enrolled in Medicaid. Medicaid beneficiaries nationwide are guaranteed continuous postpartum coverage during the ongoing COVID-19 public health emergency. But...
