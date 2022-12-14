ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona Cardinals offensive output lacking in loss to Broncos

For all the good the Arizona Cardinals defense did against the Denver Broncos, the offense couldn’t carry its share of the workload in a 24-15 loss on Sunday. Held without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals totaled 240 yards of offense in the defeat. They were 2-for-12 on third down (17%).
Arizona Cardinals’ Colt McCoy ruled out vs. Broncos with concussion

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion. The signal caller went down during the Cardinals’ opening drive of the second half on a designed run. He was visibly in pain before eventually walking off the field with trainers despite a cart coming out for the QB.
Behind Enemy Lines: Broncos activate OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner vs. Cardinals

It could be a battle of backups Sunday in Denver. The Arizona Cardinals (4-9) enter with Colt McCoy expected to spell Kyler Murray after the latter suffered a knee injury Monday in a loss to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos (3-10) could have Brett Rypien instead of Russell Wilson after the starter entered concussion protocols this week.
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no stranger to Broncos, Mile High Stadium

TEMPE — Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Hailing from the area and playing college ball at Colorado State, McBride is sure to see more than a handful of those close to him in the same stands he once sat in as a Broncos fan on Sunday.
Looking at the games missed by Cardinals playmakers this season

The Arizona Cardinals set out to construct one of the NFL’s most lethal skill position arsenals last offseason. With wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore under contract, Arizona dedicated resources to re-sign tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner, trade a first-rounder for receiver Marquise Brown and use a second-rounder on tight end Trey McBride.
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency

TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
