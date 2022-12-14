Read full article on original website
Cardinals’ Kliff Kingsbury ‘disappointed’ for GM Steve Keim: ‘It’s not easy’
TEMPE –The Arizona Cardinals season took yet another turn on Wednesday when a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport surfaced regarding GM Steve Keim taking a health-related leave of absence away from the team. While seemingly abrupt, Rapoport added the following day the move had been developing over...
Arizona Cardinals offensive output lacking in loss to Broncos
For all the good the Arizona Cardinals defense did against the Denver Broncos, the offense couldn’t carry its share of the workload in a 24-15 loss on Sunday. Held without a touchdown until late in the fourth quarter, the Cardinals totaled 240 yards of offense in the defeat. They were 2-for-12 on third down (17%).
Arizona Cardinals’ Colt McCoy ruled out vs. Broncos with concussion
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Colt McCoy has been ruled out for the rest of the team’s Week 15 matchup against the Denver Broncos due to a concussion. The signal caller went down during the Cardinals’ opening drive of the second half on a designed run. He was visibly in pain before eventually walking off the field with trainers despite a cart coming out for the QB.
Report: Michael Bidwill ‘actively’ met with accelerator program GM candidates
Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill was “particularly active” speaking one-on-one with NFL accelerator program participants during the owners’ meetings in Dallas last week, according to CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones. The NFL’s accelerator program is an initiative for owners to engage with general manager prospects to boost...
Cardinals-Broncos injury report: WR Hollywood Brown expected to play, per report
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Marquise “Hollywood” Brown (illness) is expected to play in Denver against the Broncos on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The team has ruled out defensive end Zach Allen (hand surgery) and cornerback Byron Murphy (back). Meanwhile, guard Rashaad Coward (chest), cornerback Antonio...
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Behind Enemy Lines: Broncos activate OLB Randy Gregory, OL Billy Turner vs. Cardinals
It could be a battle of backups Sunday in Denver. The Arizona Cardinals (4-9) enter with Colt McCoy expected to spell Kyler Murray after the latter suffered a knee injury Monday in a loss to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos (3-10) could have Brett Rypien instead of Russell Wilson after the starter entered concussion protocols this week.
Behind Enemy Lines: Broncos rule out Russell Wilson, will start backup QB Brett Rypien
It could be a battle of backups Sunday in Denver. The Arizona Cardinals (4-9) enter with Colt McCoy expected to spell Kyler Murray after the latter suffered a knee injury Monday in a loss to the New England Patriots. Meanwhile, the Denver Broncos (3-10) could have Brett Rypien instead of Russell Wilson after the starter entered concussion protocols this week.
Cardinals-Broncos injury report: QB Russell Wilson passes tests but out Sunday
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson passed concussion protocols but will be held out precautionarily against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday, head coach Nathaniel Hackett told reporters Friday. The Broncos had hinted that Wilson was not guaranteed to play if he exited the concussion protocols. Backup quarterback Brett Rypien is in...
Cardinals CBs Marco Wilson, Antonio Hamilton inactive vs. Broncos
The Arizona Cardinals will be down their top three cornerbacks Sunday against the Denver Broncos, as Antonio Hamilton, Marco Wilson and Byron Murphy Jr. landed on the inactives list before kickoff. Murphy Jr. was already ruled out for a back injury that has kept him sidelined since Week 9. Hamilton...
Sean Kugler in filing: Cardinals firing him was ‘miscommunication’ or ‘mistaken identity’
Former Arizona Cardinals offensive line coach and run game coordinator Sean Kugler in a legal filing called allegations that he inappropriately touched a female security guard in Mexico City in November “unsubstantiated.”. In a statement released by his lawyers, Kugler said he was fired due to a “miscommunication” or...
Vance Joseph has no ‘ill feelings’ toward Broncos ahead of 1st matchup since firing
It has been more than four years since the Arizona Cardinals last played the Denver Broncos during the regular season. In October of 2018, Denver was led by head coach Vance Joseph and defeated the Cardinals 45-10 in Glendale. Less than three months later, Joseph was hired as Arizona’s defensive coordinator after getting fired by the Broncos.
Kelly Clarkson to host NFL Honors in Phoenix ahead of Super Bowl LVII
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show on Feb. 9 at Symphony Hall in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. The Emmy- and Grammy-award-winning artist will be the first woman to host the show, where multiple...
Cardinals TE Trey McBride is no stranger to Broncos, Mile High Stadium
TEMPE — Cardinals rookie tight end Trey McBride is heading back to where his football dream began when Arizona travels to Colorado to take on the Denver Broncos in Week 15. Hailing from the area and playing college ball at Colorado State, McBride is sure to see more than a handful of those close to him in the same stands he once sat in as a Broncos fan on Sunday.
Reports: Kyler Murray suffered clean ACL tear, could be ready by start of next season
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray suffered a clean ACL tear with no damage to other ligaments in his knee, according to multiple reports early Sunday morning. Murray was carted off the field in tears on Monday night against the New England Patriots after going down with a non-contact injury at the end of a run in the first quarter.
Vikings overcome 33-point deficit for greatest comeback in NFL history
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings completed the biggest comeback in NFL history, erasing a 33-point deficit by beating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 on Greg Joseph’s 40-yard field goal with 3 seconds left in overtime on Saturday to clinch the NFC North division in their typical dramatic fashion.
D-backs 2023 ZiPS projections takeaways: model bullish on Corbin Carroll
The ZiPS projections for the Diamondbacks are out, and they are bullish on Arizona’s young corps for 2023. ZiPS, developed by FanGraph’s Dan Szymborski, compares past performance and aging trends by player type to come up with a future outlook. According to this model, the most valuable member...
Looking at the games missed by Cardinals playmakers this season
The Arizona Cardinals set out to construct one of the NFL’s most lethal skill position arsenals last offseason. With wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins and Rondale Moore under contract, Arizona dedicated resources to re-sign tight end Zach Ertz and running back James Conner, trade a first-rounder for receiver Marquise Brown and use a second-rounder on tight end Trey McBride.
Broncos enter tilt vs. Cardinals searching for offensive consistency
TEMPE — For the first time in the Russell Wilson era, the Denver Broncos offense resembled something of a competent unit in Week 14. Wilson turned in arguably his best game as a Bronco, throwing for three touchdowns and 247 yards on 23 of 36 passing (63.9%) while adding 57 rushing yards on four carries. His play helped Denver put up a season-high 28 points, surpassing its previous mark of 23 from Week 4.
