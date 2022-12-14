Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Of The World’s Largest Caves Is Here In Alabama And It’s An Unforgettable AdventureWestloadedAlabama State
The richest man in Fort Worth is giving away millionsAsh JurbergFort Worth, TX
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
A 12-year-old football player in junior high school is 5'11'' weighing 198 pounds with features like a manMargaret MinnicksFort Worth, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Related
WATCH: Five-star Texas WR commit Johntay Cook scores impressive touchdown in 6AD2 State Title game
Texas wide receiver commit and composite five-star prospect Johntay Cook opened up the scoring for the DeSoto Eagles with an impressive 42-yard touchdown catch and run. The stud wideout caught a quick hitch, made a man miss, and then used his speed to separate from defenders and erase any pursuit angle.
kslsports.com
Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Victory In Wild New Mexico Bowl
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football took down SMU 24-23 in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. It was a wild finish that saw SMU go for a two-point conversion with eight seconds left in regulation. BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson came up with the tackle on the quarterback keeper from...
Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination
Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff
The Michigan Football helmet is one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of athletic equipment anywhere in the world - and now it's getting a new addition for the college football playoff. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of team 143, died exactly one week ago after a two-year...
Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination
In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
247Sports
TCU recruiting is on fire, lands another four-star in safety Randon Fontenette
TCU recruiting is on fire. The Frogs have landed not one, not two but three commitments on Friday with yet another commitment, this time from Freeport (TX) Brazosport four-star safety Randon Fontenette. The 6-foot-2, 189-pounder released the news via his Twitter account just moments ago. It's been an incredible day...
Yahoo Sports
Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview
Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
Michigan Top100 commit Chris Ewald recruiting other top Florida targets
On Friday, Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna Prep 2025 four-star cornerback Chris Ewald made a commitment to Michigan. He becomes the first commitment in the 2025 class for the Maize and Blue. The talented youngster had been to Ann Arbor a few times early on in his recruitment and formed a strong...
diehardsport.com
Michigan On Verge Of Landing Another Top ’24 Ohio Recruit?
Michigan is set to host four-star offensive lineman Ben Roebuck for a visit this weekend. A Lakewood, Ohio product, Roebuck, ranked as the No. 11 player in Ohio for 2024, is also close with fellow Michigan pledge Luke Hamilton.
BREAKING: Michigan State flips QB prospect from Pac-12 school
The Spartans have their quarterback in the 2023 recruiting class!
Scores from every 2022 Texas high school football state championship game
The University Interscholastic League's state title games began at the Dallas Cowboys' home stadium on Wednesday, and the week gridiron junkies yearn for continues with three games per day through Saturday.
WZZM 13
Ferris State wins back-to-back national championships
MCKINNEY, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Ferris State football team has won the Division 2 National Championship. The 2022 title team dominated from start to finish against Colorado School of Mines coming on top with the 41-14 victory down in McKinney, Texas. Ferris State...
fox4news.com
South Oak Cliff High School defends 5A Division II UIL state title
DALLAS - It was a big night for South Oak Cliff High School at AT&T Stadium as it made history again, defending last year's 5A Division II UIL state title. The SOC Golden Bears football team has returned to Arlington for the second year in a row. The 34-24 win...
foxsportstexarkana.com
South Oak Cliff wins second consecutive state championship
ARLINGTON, TEXAS-For the second year in a row the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are state champions. They defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 in the 5A-DII state championship football game at AT&T Stadium Friday. Falling behind early to the PNG Indians but staying within striking distance, the Golden Bears were able...
Houston Chronicle
Mark Cuban has Vegas-like vision for Dallas, new Mavs arena if Texas OKs casino gambling
DALLAS — In recent years, Mark Cuban’s vision for a new arena has included a 20-story Madison Square Garden-like structure with window views of Dallas and fans arriving in autonomous cars. Now his plans are substantially larger in scope, grandeur and — he believes — economic windfall for...
globalconstructionreview.com
Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas
The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
fwtx.com
Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ
As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
Rain & snow mix possible Friday night in North Texas: Here’s what you need to know
It's going to no doubt be a cold end to the week in North Texas, with some possibility of snow mix Friday night, the National Weather Service center in Fort Worth shared its Thursday and Friday forecast along with a look at the weather for the holidays.
travelawaits.com
7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas
As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
Comments / 0