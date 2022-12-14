ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

kslsports.com

Social Media Reacts To BYU’s Victory In Wild New Mexico Bowl

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. – BYU football took down SMU 24-23 in the 2022 New Mexico Bowl. It was a wild finish that saw SMU go for a two-point conversion with eight seconds left in regulation. BYU defensive back Jakob Robinson came up with the tackle on the quarterback keeper from...
PROVO, UT
The Spun

Alabama Wide Receiver Announces Transfer Destination

Alabama wide receiver JoJo Earle has wasted no time choosing his next team. On Saturday, Earle announced on Instagram that he's taking his talents to TCU. He posted a photo of himself in a TCU uniform with the caption: "Click ya heels three times." Earle entered the NCAA transfer portal...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
WolverineDigest

Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan

Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Comeback

Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination

In early December, Oklahoma quarterback Nick Evers announced he was entering the transfer portal, saying that he wanted to find a place where he can “showcase my ability.” It appears that Wisconsin is that place. Per On3’s Hayes Fawcett, Evers has committed to play for the Wisconsin Badgers next season. BREAKING: Former Oklahoma QB Nick Read more... The post Oklahoma quarterback announces transfer destination appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
NORMAN, OK
Yahoo Sports

Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Baylor vs Air Force prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl, Thursday, December 22. Baylor vs Air Force Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Baylor vs Air Force How To Watch. Date: Thursday, December 22. Game Time: 7:30...
WACO, TX
WZZM 13

Ferris State wins back-to-back national championships

MCKINNEY, Texas — For the second year in a row, the Ferris State football team has won the Division 2 National Championship. The 2022 title team dominated from start to finish against Colorado School of Mines coming on top with the 41-14 victory down in McKinney, Texas. Ferris State...
BIG RAPIDS, MI
foxsportstexarkana.com

South Oak Cliff wins second consecutive state championship

ARLINGTON, TEXAS-For the second year in a row the South Oak Cliff Golden Bears are state champions. They defeated Port Neches-Groves 34-24 in the 5A-DII state championship football game at AT&T Stadium Friday. Falling behind early to the PNG Indians but staying within striking distance, the Golden Bears were able...
DALLAS, TX
globalconstructionreview.com

Work to begin this week on $3bn masterplan in Frisco, Texas

The first phase of a major mixed-use development in the city of Frisco in the Dallas–Fort Worth metropolitan area will break ground this week. Texas developer StreetLights Residential is managing the residential element of The Mix project, which will occupy a 28ha area formerly known as Wade Park. When...
FRISCO, TX
fwtx.com

Temperature’s Rising at 225 BBQ

As long as local barbecue aficionados can remember, Arlington’s traditional barbecue game has always been strong. Joints, restaurants, and ‘cue holes-in-the-wall like David’s BBQ, Oh My BBQ, and Eddie Deen’s Crossroads Smokehouse have done a serviceable job in the brisket, ribs, and sausage business. Tastes in...
ARLINGTON, TX
travelawaits.com

7 Quaint Small Towns To Visit Near Dallas

As one of the largest metropolitan areas in the United States, there is no denying that Dallas–Fort Worth is a bustling community. When you need a break from all of the hustle and bustle of the city, it is nice to know that there are numerous quaint small towns to visit near Dallas. These small towns are big on charm, and they have just the right mix of tranquility and modern conveniences to give you the perfect break from the city.
DALLAS, TX

