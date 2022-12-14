ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Missouri State

Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, LA. — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
LOUISIANA STATE
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints

DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALA. — Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state...
ALABAMA STATE
Texas border cities plan for cold, busy end to Title 42

EL PASO, TEXAS — Texas border cities were preparing Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day across the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for providing emergency housing, food and other essentials. El Paso County Judge...
EL PASO, TX
NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue

RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
The Wrap @ NC Capitol: Voter ID, redistricting rulings, and 2024 polling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson

In this episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the latest in North Carolina's long-running fights over voter identification and redistricting. Plus, the lawyer Republicans love to hate is now on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, the state again brings in $1 billion more in tax revenue than expected, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson towers above other GOP politicians in 2024 polling.
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike

LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers

RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses who contract with Virginia...
VIRGINIA STATE
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 15

WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. WESTERN SALT LAKES: The House has passed the Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act (S. 1466), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to require the U.S. Geological Survey to study salt lake ecosystems in the Great Basin region of the West. A supporter, Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said: "This bill will inform and support coordinated federal, state, and local management and conservation efforts to benefit those ecosystems, migratory birds, and other wildlife." The vote, on Dec. 12, was 356 yeas to 56 nays.
LOUISIANA STATE
Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader

MCADENVILLE, N.C. — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s mailbox...
MCADENVILLE, NC
Likely Republican primary voters show strong support of Mark Robinson in his potential run for governor, GOP poll finds

New polling indicates that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has strong favorability among Republican voters and that he could have a sizable following if he decided to run for governor in 2024. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands

Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
NORTH CAROLINA STATE
New poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in lead over other potential Republican candidates

Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents showed strong support of Mark Robinson. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045

SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out to...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe

BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
GEORGIA STATE
