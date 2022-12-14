Read full article on original website
Louisiana officers charged in Black motorist’s deadly arrest
FARMERVILLE, LA. — Five Louisiana law enforcement officers were charged Thursday with state crimes ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, a death authorities initially blamed on a car crash before long suppressed body-camera video showed white officers beating, stunning and dragging the Black motorist as he wailed, “I’m scared!”
Alabama closes some oystering areas, sparking complaints
DAUPHIN ISLAND, ALA. — Alabama officials have closed some oystering grounds in Mobile Bay, prompting complaints from harvesters. The move by the Alabama Marine Resource Division is part of a continuing effort to keep wild oyster reefs in the Gulf of Mexico from being killed by overharvesting. The state...
Texas border cities plan for cold, busy end to Title 42
EL PASO, TEXAS — Texas border cities were preparing Sunday for a surge of as many as 5,000 new migrants a day across the U.S.-Mexico border as pandemic-era immigration restrictions expire this week, setting in motion plans for providing emergency housing, food and other essentials. El Paso County Judge...
NC Supreme Court dismisses suit to return Confederate statue
RALEIGH, N.C. — North Carolina's Supreme Court ruled Friday that the local chapter of United Daughters of the Confederacy lacks standing to challenge the city of Winston-Salem's removal of a Confederate monument on private property, but it can refile a future lawsuit making similar arguments. The high court partially...
The Wrap @ NC Capitol: Voter ID, redistricting rulings, and 2024 polling for Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson
In this episode of The Wrap podcast, WRAL Capitol Bureau Chief Laura Leslie and WRAL State Government Reporter Travis Fain break down the latest in North Carolina's long-running fights over voter identification and redistricting. Plus, the lawyer Republicans love to hate is now on the North Carolina Court of Appeals. Meanwhile, the state again brings in $1 billion more in tax revenue than expected, and Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson towers above other GOP politicians in 2024 polling.
After years of unprecedented shortages, are teachers prepared for North Carolina's ambitious education goals?
Editor’s note: This story is part of an ongoing examination into how North Carolina’s schools have changed since the Leandro education adequacy lawsuit was filed in 1994, and how schools are handling the goals that resulted from the case. Jackie Dickens had to take a breather. Two of...
N. Carolina voter ID still void after Supreme Court ruling
RALEIGH, N.C. — A 2018 law requiring photo identification to vote in North Carolina remains invalidated after a narrow majority on the state Supreme Court agreed Friday with a lower court decision that struck it down. In a 4-3 decision, the court’s Democratic justices said they saw no reason...
USDA investing $1.4M in rural NC to create opportunities, rehabilitate homes
RALEIGH, N.C. — The U.S. Department of Agriculture is investing $1.4 million in rural communities in North Carolina. The investment is a play to "expand economic opportunities and access to housing for underserved rural people who live and work in North Carolina." The investment is part of the Biden-Harris...
Silent on Trump, NC congressional Republicans won't say whether they'll support his 2024 run
RALEIGH, N.C. — When former President Donald Trump announced last month he’d seek to reclaim the White House in 2024, he was met with minimal fanfare from North Carolina’s political leaders. And as new polling indicates that possible GOP competitors for the nomination might have more appeal,...
University of California, workers reach deal to end strike
LOS ANGELES — The University of California reached an agreement Friday with some 36,000 graduate student teaching assistants and other academic workers for increased pay and benefits that could potentially end a monthlong strike — the largest of its kind in the nation — at the prestigious state system.
Youngkin executive order bans TikTok from state computers
RICHMOND, VA. — Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin banned the use of several Chinese-owned apps, including TikTok and WeChat, on state government devices and wireless networks on Friday, calling them a threat to national security. Youngkin’s executive order covers apps developed by ByteDance and Tencent. Businesses who contract with Virginia...
How they voted: NC congressional votes for the week ending Dec. 15
WASHINGTON — Here's a look at how North Carolina members of Congress voted over the previous week. WESTERN SALT LAKES: The House has passed the Saline Lake Ecosystems in the Great Basin States Program Act (S. 1466), sponsored by Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., to require the U.S. Geological Survey to study salt lake ecosystems in the Great Basin region of the West. A supporter, Rep. Jay Obernolte, R-Calif., said: "This bill will inform and support coordinated federal, state, and local management and conservation efforts to benefit those ecosystems, migratory birds, and other wildlife." The vote, on Dec. 12, was 356 yeas to 56 nays.
Santa writes back to North Carolina third-grader
MCADENVILLE, N.C. — When 9-year-old Rylinn Gregory wrote to Santa about his Christmas wishes, the letter was supposed to reach the North Pole by way of a red mailbox at Community Fire Department. But his grandmother, Sabrina Gregory Hendrix, made a mistake: Instead of getting delivered to Santa’s mailbox...
Snow pummels parts of Northeast; thousands without power
BOSTON — Utility crews raced Saturday to restore power to tens of thousands of customers across New England and New York after a powerful storm dumped 2 feet of snow in some places. More than 160,000 customers in New England were in the dark as of the afternoon and...
Likely Republican primary voters show strong support of Mark Robinson in his potential run for governor, GOP poll finds
New polling indicates that Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson has strong favorability among Republican voters and that he could have a sizable following if he decided to run for governor in 2024. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates...
New GOP primary poll shows where Donald Trump stands
Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former President Donald Trump's 2024 reelection bid. Most of the others didn't respond to requests for comment. Only one of North Carolina's nine new and returning Republican members of Congress expressed support for former...
New poll shows Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson in lead over other potential Republican candidates
Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents showed strong support of Mark Robinson. Republican political consulting firm the Differentiators polled 500 likely Republican primary voters about their opinions on potential GOP candidates in 2024. Respondents...
California approves roadmap for carbon neutrality by 2045
SACRAMENTO, CALIF. — California air regulators voted unanimously Thursday to approve an ambitious plan to drastically cut reliance on fossil fuels by changing practices in the energy, transportation and agriculture sectors, but critics say it doesn’t go far enough to combat climate change. The plan sets out to...
Deal reached for new non-Russian power source for Europe
BUCHAREST, ROMANIA — The leaders of Hungary, Romania, Georgia and Azerbaijan finalized an agreement Saturday on an undersea electricity connector that could become a new power source for the European Union amid a crunch on energy supplies caused by the war in Ukraine. The agreement involves a cable running...
