Zanesville, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WHIZ

Lee Hillis Talley

Lee Hillis Talley, 80, of Zanesville passed at 4:03 A.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a brief illness. He was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Eugene Talley and Dorothy Ziemmer Talley. Lee was a member and...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Barbara “Barb” L. Rock

Barbara “Barb” L. Rock, age 84 of Zanesville, passed away, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, following a lengthy illness. She was born Monday, July 18, 1938, in Zanesville, the daughter of Albert Schamm and Ruth (Miles) Schamm. She was married to Charles “Chuck” Rock who preceded her in death on Saturday, January 13, 2017.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Martha Jane Miller

Martha “Jane” Miller, 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends and under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Jane was born on June 7, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Nora (Stotts) Davis...
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Wreaths Across America Honor Fallen Veterans

ZANESVILLE, oh – On December 17th at Zanesville’s Greenwood Cemetery, along with 3,679 different locations, a service was held to honor our veterans. Every year in December, Wreaths Across America hosts a service in honor of our Veterans. This is the 12th year the service was held in Muskingum County.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville

ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
ZANESVILLE, OH
NBC4 Columbus

Does Ohio require a front license plate?

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
COLUMBUS, OH
WOWK 13 News

Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio

MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
MIDDLEPORT, OH
wchstv.com

New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
WTAP

Family pets die in house fire in Washington County

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event

Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WTRF

4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
WHIZ

PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event

ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th. At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.
ZANESVILLE, OH
WHIZ

Snow Emergencies Announced

Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH
WOWK 13 News

2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
MEIGS COUNTY, OH
WTRF

Dog nearly dies from apparent amphetamine overdose

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A dog was seen, lying unresponsive and immobile for hours, in a yard in Glencoe. The man who saw it called several agencies including Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Hoof and Paw Humane Officer Julie Larish responded to the call. The male mixed breed...
GLENCOE, OH

