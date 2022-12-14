Read full article on original website
Lee Hillis Talley
Lee Hillis Talley, 80, of Zanesville passed at 4:03 A.M. Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at Genesis Hospice Morrison House after a brief illness. He was born on Tuesday, October 13, 1942 in Zanesville, Ohio the son of the late Eugene Talley and Dorothy Ziemmer Talley. Lee was a member and...
Barbara “Barb” L. Rock
Barbara “Barb” L. Rock, age 84 of Zanesville, passed away, Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Genesis Morrison House Hospice in Zanesville, following a lengthy illness. She was born Monday, July 18, 1938, in Zanesville, the daughter of Albert Schamm and Ruth (Miles) Schamm. She was married to Charles “Chuck” Rock who preceded her in death on Saturday, January 13, 2017.
Martha Jane Miller
Martha “Jane” Miller, 73 of Zanesville, passed away peacefully on December 14, 2022 at her home surrounded by her loving family and friends and under the care of Shriver’s Hospice. Jane was born on June 7, 1949 in Zanesville. She is the daughter of Nora (Stotts) Davis...
Wreaths Across America Honor Fallen Veterans
ZANESVILLE, oh – On December 17th at Zanesville’s Greenwood Cemetery, along with 3,679 different locations, a service was held to honor our veterans. Every year in December, Wreaths Across America hosts a service in honor of our Veterans. This is the 12th year the service was held in Muskingum County.
Annual Story Book Christmas in Downtown Zanesville
ZANESVILLE, oh – If you’re looking for a fun way to get into the Christmas spirit, downtown Zanesville is the perfect place to be. The annual Story Book Christmas will be going on December 16th in downtown Zanesville from 5 to 9. There are multiple family friendly holiday festivities such as carriage rides and visits with Santa himself. Carriage rides do require a reservation, but you’re welcome to go and enjoy seeing the beautiful horses.
Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office Awards Winners of Essay Contest
ZANESVILLE, Oh – The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office named three local students as their essay award winners. Haylie Stemm, of Philo High School, Baylee Hendrickson of John Glenn High School, and Kylah Miller of Tri-Valley High School were each awarded certificates and checks this morning. The money awarded...
3 Christmas Towns In Ohio. They’re Magical.
Ohio is home to many charming towns that come alive during the holiday season. Here are three Christmas towns in Ohio that are worth visiting:. A Beautiful Christmas TownPhoto byJamie Davies/Unsplash.
Does Ohio require a front license plate?
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — For any people who are new to Ohio, you might have noticed cars in the Buckeye State that don’t have a front license plate. There is a good explanation for that. Ohio is one of the 29 states in the USA that does not require a front license plate on vehicles […]
Deputies find 2 indoor marijuana grows after building fire in Ohio
MIDDLEPORT, OH (WOWK) — The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says deputies found two indoor marijuana growing operations inside a building that caught fire. Around 4 a.m. on Friday, Rutland Fire Department responded to a building fire on Happy Hollow Road in Middleport, according to MCSO. Responders allegedly found an indoor marijuana grow in the building. […]
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
Dollar General Adds Warning Stickers on Scanning Devices After Overcharging
Photo byMike Kalasnik from Fort Mill, USA - Dollar General Market Clarksville, TNUploaded by AlbertHerrin. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: NBC4and for information about individuals, he usedWikipedia.
Family pets die in house fire in Washington County
LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - No people were hurt, but several family pets passed away in a Friday morning fire. Lowell Adams Fire Chief Josh Harris says the fire happened on the 14000 block of State Route 60. That is just north of Lowell. He says the first responders were called...
Goodwill Hosts Holiday Event
Zanesville, OH-Goodwill “Buy The Pound” store in Zanesville helped out kids from Avondale Youth Center in their annual holiday event. The store normally charges for their items by the pound. Thursday, kids got to come in and fill up a cart with any item they wanted free of charge. Goodwill provided pizza and drinks and Senior Participant Specialist Mike Carpenter said they had one more surprise for the kids.
4 departments battle fire that destroyed home in Ohio
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — Pomeroy Fire Department (PFD) says there was a structure fire on Cook Road in Bedford Township, Ohio, on Friday evening. The fire started around 8:36 p.m., according to PFD. PFD says that when crews arrived, the fire was heavily involved throughout the structure. The...
Guernsey Co. Law Enforcement Receives Grant
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced that the state will award nearly $4.9 million to local law enforcement agencies across Ohio to help cover the costs associated with body camera programs. Two of the agencies receiving funds include the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office and the Cambridge Police Department. The sheriff’s office...
PAWS of Muskingum County Host Kitten and Cat Adoption Event
ZANESVILLE, oh – PAWS of Muskingum County is hosting a cat and kitten Adoption Event December 17th and 18th. At the local PetSmart in Zanesville, the PAWS of Muskingum County had around 30 cats to give up for adoption. The adoption event will be going on December 17th until 8pm, and December 18th from 10am to 6pm. These furry friends want to find a good, permanent, and loving home for their Christmas wishes.
Snow Emergencies Announced
Some snow has fallen in Southeastern Ohio and has made roadways covered. Muskingum, Morgan and Noble Counties are all under a Level 1 snow emergency. A Level 1 means that roads are hazardous with blowing or drifting snow and motorists should drive with caution. Post navigation. Nichole is WHIZ’s News...
Sheriff’s deputy killed in 2-vehicle crash near Circleville in Central Ohio
PICKAWAY COUNTY — A Wyandot County Sheriff’s deputy was killed and three other people were injured Thursday morning in a two-vehicle crash that occurred near Circleville as the deputy was transporting an inmate for a court hearing. >> Court puts stop to Columbus City Council’s new gun ordinances...
2 men arrested in Ohio drug bust
MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK)—Two men are in custody after a drug bust in Meigs County, Ohio. The Meigs County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday, they spotted a vehicle matching that of a known drug trafficker during an “interdiction operation” in the area of State Rt. 7 and US 33. Deputies pulled over the vehicle […]
Dog nearly dies from apparent amphetamine overdose
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — A dog was seen, lying unresponsive and immobile for hours, in a yard in Glencoe. The man who saw it called several agencies including Belmont County Hoof and Paw. Hoof and Paw Humane Officer Julie Larish responded to the call. The male mixed breed...
