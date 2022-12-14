Read full article on original website
Missing Woman Dee Ann Warner's Husband Faces an Added Criminal Contempt of Court ProceedingTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Podcast is Scheduled for Investigator to Give Update on Missing Michigan Woman Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Deceased Mother Prime Suspect In Her Son's DisappearanceStill UnsolvedLivonia, MI
4 Great Burger Places in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
In 1994, a mom said she lost her 4-year-old son at the mall but witnesses saw her alone. What happened to D'Wan Sims?Fatim HemrajLivonia, MI
Alabama Football: Tide commit slams door and possible flip
The last weekend for Alabama Football to lock down recruits is in progress. The Alabama Crimson Tide already has the No. 1 2023 class, based on any rankings that matter. Holding on to the 25 verbal commits and adding another five or so future players is what matters. Coaches across...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
Where the five-star recruits in the 2023 class are committed
The On3 Consensus is a complete and equally-weighted industry-generated average that utilizes all four major recruiting media companies. The On3 Consensus increases the total number of fiver-star recruits throughout the recruiting cycle. This solves for the problem of awarding five-star ratings too early in the recruiting process. National Signing Day...
The richest woman in Michigan
Kalamazoo is a town in the southwest region of Michigan. It is equidistant from two major American cities, Chicago and Detroit, each less than 150 miles away. In this small Michigan town, Dr. Homer Stryker created a medical equipment company in 1941 that has been growing since then, and in 2020, its revenue exceeded $14.4 billion. This successful company made Stryker's family one of the richest in the country. Three family members are on the annual Forbes 400 list: Ronda, Pat, and Jon.
Look: What Ohio State Did After Losing No. 1 Quarterback Recruit
After losing out on a commitment from the top QB recruit in the Class of 2024, Ohio State bounced right back. On Saturday, No. 1 quarterback Dylan Raiola decommitted from the Buckeyes after initially announcing his decision back on May 9. But now OSU is after Belleville star, and top QB in the 2025 class, Bryce Jay Underwood; who announced his receipt of an offer from Ohio State on Saturday.
Elite Young Cornerback Picks Michigan
Even as Michigan is preparing for the early signing period in the 2023 class, the staff is hard at work on the trail when it comes to younger prospects. That work paid off earlier today with the commitment of Hollywood (Fla.) Chaminade-Madonna cornerback Chris Ewald. Throw in the fact that...
Michigan Unveils New Addition To Helmet For College Football Playoff
The Michigan Football helmet is one of the most iconic and recognizable pieces of athletic equipment anywhere in the world - and now it's getting a new addition for the college football playoff. Dametrius “Meechie” Walker, an honorary member of team 143, died exactly one week ago after a two-year...
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
There's 1 School Trending For No. 1 Quarterback Dylan Raiola
Who's going to land No. 1 overall quarterback recruit Dylan Raiola?. The five-star quarterback announced his de-commitment from Ohio State on Saturday. Almost immediately, one school was trending for his commitment. While the Raiola family says that they will take their time making a decision, some believe that one school...
247Sports
Auburn defensive lineman commitment sees golden opportunity
Opportunity is awaiting for Wilky Denaud and the Auburn defensive line commitment said on Sunday after his second official visit to the Plains he is eager to get started. An early graduate from John Carroll High School in Fort Pierce, Fla., the four-star prospect will be back in Auburn next month to begin his days as a college athlete.
How Ohio State Coaching Staff Reportedly Reacted To Dylan Raiola's Decommitment
Dylan Raiola's decommitment from Ohio State came as a shock to everyone around the college football world — including the Buckeyes coaching staff. According to Big Ten insider Zack Carpenter, the Ohio State staff was "blindsided" by this sudden decision. "Raiola's decision to decommit is as shocking of a...
Top Transfer Quarterback Reportedly Cancels Major Visit
Former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall was initially set to visit Auburn this weekend. According to On3's Jeffrey Lee, those plans have been canceled. It's unclear why McCall canceled his visit. Earlier this week, he announced his intentions to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Auburn sounded like a very intriguing...
247Sports
Coastal Carolina QB transfer Grayson McCall no longer visiting Auburn
After originally planning to take an official visit to Auburn this weekend, former Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall will no longer visit, a source confirmed to Auburn Undercover. McCall is the No. 5 player in the 247Sports transfer portal player rankings and the No. 2 quarterback, just behind NC State...
4 Players Detroit Lions could target with No. 4 pick
It may only be Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season, but that does not mean it’s too soon to start discussing the 2023 NFL draft. When it comes to the Detroit Lions, they currently hold the No. 4 overall pick (via the Los Angeles Rams) and the No. 15 overall pick. As we know, those pick slots could both change between now and the end of the season, but for now, that is what we will use for this exercise.
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
Daily Delivery: Jerome Tang is about to find out that Kansas City isn't all that neutral
GoPowercat publisher Tim Fitzgerald delivers his thoughts on the day's notable headlines from Kansas State athletics and the sports world. Here is what is on today's agenda:. Jerome Tang's Kansas State Wildcats will play a neutral site game on Saturday against Nebraska at Kansas City's T-Mobile Center. While Coach Tang might prefer to play these off-site games in prime areas of K-State recruiting, he's about to be greeted by 10,000-plus K-State fans in Kansas City. As Fitz sees it, fewer of these games away from Bramlage Coliseum isn't the right answer. He wants more this time of year.
Nebraska Football: Tristan Alvano trending towards Huskers
Head coach Matt Rhule during his press conferencePhoto by(Rebecca S. Gratz / Associated Press) Nebraska football has been busy on the recruiting trail as of late, and more recruiting predictions are swinging in their favor. Nebraska got three new predictions for Westside kicker Tristan Alvano.
247Sports
