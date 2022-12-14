ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KPVI Newschannel 6

Kilgore increases pay for firefighter certifications

KILGORE — The Kilgore City Council has approved an ordinance to increase pay for certifications obtained by Kilgore firefighters, creating an equal certification bonus rate for all city first responders. “A couple of years ago, we went through the certification pay for our police department,” City Manager Josh Selleck...
KILGORE, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Fire damages Waskom veterinary clinic, claims some animals' lives

WASKOM — The Harrison County Fire Marshal’s Office and other Waskom and Elysian Fields fire units responded to a structure fire that destroyed Tiller Veterinary Clinic in Waskom and claimed the lives of several animals on Friday. “Early investigation appears to have started in the attic,” Fire Marshal...
WASKOM, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Best Shots Dec. 18

Each week, the Tyler Morning Telegraph and Longview News-Journal run a photo page called Best Shots. The page showcases our favorite reader-submitted photographs of the week. Email your Best Shots photos to bestshot@tylerpaper.com or newsroom@news-journal.com for a chance to be included on the page. Please include the first and last...
LONGVIEW, TX
KPVI Newschannel 6

Sprightly min pin Teddy needs a home for the holidays

This handsome guy’s name is Teddy. He’s an active 9-year-old miniature pincher who is available for adoption at the Pets Fur People in Tyler. Teddy loves to go for rides in the car and is leash trained. Mr. Teddy weighs 10 pounds and is fully vetted. Best of all, Teddy is house trained. He will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for ½ price on basic obedience from Tyler Obedience Training Club. For information on adopting Teddy call 903-597-2471 or check Pets Fur People’s website – petsfurpeople.org. Pets Fur People requires a completed adoption application before a meet-and-greet can be arranged. Adoption hours are 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday — closed for lunch 1-2 p.m. Pets Fur People is the only brick-and-mortar, no-kill shelter in East Texas. They offer routine vaccinations except for rabies to the public for dogs and cats. Follow them on Facebook. Please be a responsible pet owner — spay or neuter your pets. Donations are appreciated at petsfurpeople.org.
TYLER, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy