Read full article on original website
Related
Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death
Reports of a suicide note are providing a glimpse into the mind state of Stephen "tWitch" Boss before he shockingly died by suicide this week. The post Why Did tWitch Kill Himself? Suicide Note Revealed After Shocking Death appeared first on NewsOne.
KEYT
Pandemic fueled alcohol abuse, especially among women, but there are treatment options
Brook was 34 years old when her use of alcohol escalated, a way of coping with a breast cancer diagnosis. “I just decided I’m not gonna go through this straight,” she told Lisa Lang in an episode of “This Is Life With Lisa Ling,” airing at 9 p.m. ET Sunday on CNN.
KEYT
Real-world studies show updated Covid-19 boosters offer important protection against urgent care visits and hospitalizations
Although the updated Covid-19 vaccines don’t offer complete protection against a trip to the hospital or urgent care, they do offer important defense against the virus, particularly for seniors, two new studies show. “Both studies show that there’s quite an important benefit from the bivalent booster that it’s adding...
Comments / 0