Idaho8.com
Mbappé electrifies in World Cup epic, ends up on losing side
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored a hat trick seemingly from out of nowhere to electrify the World Cup final and was the tournament’s leading scorer in Qatar with eight goals. But he missed out on winning a second straight title. The France superstar was on the losing side of an epic final against Argentina that was settled in a penalty shootout after a 3-3 draw. He was then consoled on the field by French President Emmanuel Macron. Mbappé had been the leader France desperately needed as time was running out with the defending champions trailing 2-0. His two goals in less than two minutes carried France back into the match.
‘We are on top of the world:’ Argentina’s players struggle to find the words to sum up their World Cup triumph
Lionel Messi and his Argentina teammates were certainly made to suffer, but eventually, they got their hands on the World Cup trophy Sunday, after beating France on penalties in arguably the greatest final in the tournament’s history. It’s a moment that will never be forgotten and Argentina’s heroic players...
Southgate to stay on as England manager after World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — After saying he needed time to consider his future, England coach Gareth Southgate has confirmed he will stay on beyond the World Cup. Southgate has moved quickly to end the uncertainty around his job by informing the FA of his intention to lead the team at the European Championships in 2024. England reached the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar, losing 2-1 against defending champions France. Afterwards Southgate, who is under contract until December 2024, said he could not guarantee he would see out that deal.
Messi wins World Cup, Argentina beats France on penalties
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi, wearing a black Qatari robe over his blue-and-white Argentina shirt, kissed the World Cup, shuffled toward his teammates and hoisted the golden trophy high in the air. It was an iconic sight that finally — definitively — places the soccer superstar in the...
Belgian spies were investigating Russian and Chinese meddling in the EU when they uncovered Qatar bribery scandal and found £1.3m stashed in politicians' homes, report claims
Belgian spies who uncovered the Qatar bribery scandal allegedly involving a European Vice President did so amid investigations into widespread foreign meddling in the European Union, according to the Belgian justice minister. Prosecutors suspect Greek MEP Eva Kaili and three others accepted bribes from the World Cup host in a...
Messi wins World Cup to push claim to be soccer’s GOAT
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi made his strongest case yet to be considered soccer’s greatest player of all time after finally winning the World Cup. It will never be possible to say definitively even after Argentina’s 4-2 penalty shootout victory over France in the final at Lusail Stadium. No one will ever surpass Pele for some. The Brazil great won the World Cup three times. Even in Messi’s homeland there is Diego Maradona. He remains for many the country’s ultimate soccer icon after captaining his national team to the 1986 World Cup title. And Messi has even had a personal rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo for the past 15 years or so. He also now has a World Cup.
Argentines erupt in joy after epic World Cup final
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines let loose and streets across the country became places of celebration after an epic World Cup final in which the national team beat France on penalties. It was the country’s third World Cup title and the first since 1986. Millions of Argentine cried, yelled and hugged as they followed the game that was a rollercoaster of emotions. The national squad led by captain Lionel Messi has managed to unite Argentines with a sense of joy that isn’t frequent in a country that has been stuck in economic doldrums for years, is suffering one of the world’s highest inflation rates and almost four in 10 live in poverty.
Messi, Mbappé lead selections for AP’s team of the World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé head the selections for the team of the tournament as chosen by writers covering the World Cup for The Associated Press. Messi is joined by Argentina teammates Julián Álvarez and Nicolas Otamendi while the France players alongside Mbappé are Antoine Griezmann and Theo Hernandez. Ten of the 11 players selected reached the semifinals. In-demand England midfielder Jude Bellingham is the exception. The team was picked using the 4-3-3 formation preferred by most nations at this World Cup.
Argentines wake up dreaming of World Cup glory in Qatar
BUENOS AIRES, Argentina (AP) — Argentines woke up ready to watch the national team play for its third World Cup title amid a national feeling of unity and joy that is rare for a country that has been engulfed in an economic crisis for years and has one of the worst inflation rates in the world. Argentina will face France in the final in Qatar. Argentina fan Guillermo Ortiz says “the whole city is dressed with the flag.” Argentina last reached the World Cup final in 2014 but lost to Germany. Everyone in the country agrees the sense of anticipation and excitement for this year’s game is far higher than it ever was for that match in Brazil.
World Cup final preview: France takes on Argentina in mouthwatering clash
After a month of unpredictable results, we are left with two World Cup heavyweights going head-to-head in a mouthwatering final as reigning champion France faces two-time champion Argentina Sunday. In an era of systems and styles of play taking precedence over individuals, this World Cup has been defined by superstar...
As games draw to a close, plight of migrant workers has cast a shadow over World Cup
Boniface Barasa worked for three years as a construction worker in Qatar, but the life-long football fan now says he was so traumatized by the experience that he was torn about watching matches during the World Cup. Barasa, 38, says he witnessed a co-worker die after collapsing from the extreme...
Stepping out of Maradona’s shadow. How Lionel Messi won over the hearts of all of Argentina
When engaging in discussions or debates about the greatest players of all time, soccer fans and pundits will often point to tangible achievements: trophies, individual accolades or scoring records. What is often overlooked in those discussions, however, are the players’ intangible achievements — how they make fans feel and the...
Exclusive: Ukraine’s presidential office criticizes FIFA for refusing to show Zelensky’s message of peace at World Cup Final
Ukraine’s presidential office is criticizing FIFA for refusing to show a video message from President Volodymyr Zelensky in Qatar’s Lusail Stadium ahead of the World Cup final on Sunday. The video, which was recorded in English, is meant to be an “appeal for peace,” Ukraine’s presidential office said...
Why the ‘unstoppable’ Kylian Mbappé now wears the crown as world’s best player
At just 23, Kylian Mbappé has won more in his short career than most players are ever able to achieve. He’s already claimed five domestic titles in France, scored 250 career goals and, four years ago, lifted the World Cup trophy. Despite already proving he belongs among the...
