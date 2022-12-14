Read full article on original website
This Elite Biglaw Firm Gets Top Marks For Its Responsible Business Practices
Ed. Note: Welcome to our daily feature Trivia Question of the Day!. According to Law360’s Social Impact Leaders 2022 ranking, which Biglaw firm got the best score for its responsible business practices?. Hint: The responsible business score looks at the ratio of charitable contributions to a firm’s revenue, whether...
Good News For Biglaw Associates: No More Layoffs?
The message I’m hearing from a lot of firms is that the sky isn’t falling. They’re not all positioned to potentially have to make tough decisions like layoffs. — Summer Eberhard, a California-based recruiter at Major, Lindsey & Africa, in comments given to Bloomberg Law, on how Biglaw firms are faring at year’s end, and whether additional layoffs ought to be expected in the months to come. As it turns out, firms that didn’t get as aggressively involved in the associate talent wars may actually be better off than their peers. “In some respects, they are better positioned because they’re either perfectly staffed or slightly understaffed,” she said.
How Smart I Think I Am ...
LexisNexis and CEO of Parley Pro, a next-generation contract management company that has pioneered online negotiation technology. Olga embraces legal innovation and had dedicated her career to improving and shaping the future of law. She is convinced that the legal profession will emerge even stronger, more resilient, and more inclusive than before by embracing technology. Olga is also an award-winning general counsel, operations professional, startup advisor, public speaker, adjunct professor, and entrepreneur. She founded the Women Serve on Boards movement that advocates for women to participate on corporate boards of Fortune 500 companies. She authored Get on Board: Earning Your Ticket to a Corporate Board Seat, Fundamentals of Smart Contract Security, and Blockchain Value: Transforming Business Models, Society, and Communities. She is working on Visual IQ for Lawyers, her next book (ABA 2023). You can follow Olga on Twitter @olgavmack.
