The message I’m hearing from a lot of firms is that the sky isn’t falling. They’re not all positioned to potentially have to make tough decisions like layoffs. — Summer Eberhard, a California-based recruiter at Major, Lindsey & Africa, in comments given to Bloomberg Law, on how Biglaw firms are faring at year’s end, and whether additional layoffs ought to be expected in the months to come. As it turns out, firms that didn’t get as aggressively involved in the associate talent wars may actually be better off than their peers. “In some respects, they are better positioned because they’re either perfectly staffed or slightly understaffed,” she said.

2 DAYS AGO