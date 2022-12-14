ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Related
WOMI Owensboro

Support So. Indiana Ronald McDonald House at 2023 ‘Wine & Fries’ Event

McDonald's is known around the world for its delicious french fries, so it just makes sense that you would incorporate that golden, crispy goodness into a fundraiser for the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Ohio Valley (RMHC). That brilliant concept has been a reality for the past several years at the annual "Wine & Fries" fundraiser, which we now know is coming back in 2023.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WTHR

Pat Sullivan shares last minute holiday gift ideas

INDIANAPOLIS — If you missed the holiday shipping deadline or that thing you're trying to find online is backordered until January, Pat Sullivan from Sullivan Hardware and Garden threw out a variety of unique gift ideas on 13Sunrise that you can pick up locally right now and put under the tree.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Vintage Santa Claus Land Commercial & Home Movies Bring Back Great Southern IN Memories

SANTA CLAUS LAND -- GREAT MEMORIES FROM MY YOUTH. Then there is Santa Claus IN, arguably the Christmassiest town on the planet. Yes, I just made up a word; I don't care. As you know, you cannot visit Holiday World in December, as it is closed for the season. But that wasn't the case in its previous incarnation, Santa Claus Land. Back when that was the popular theme park's name, it was a fraction of the size it is now, but no less endearing. And it was a Christmas tradition in my family to visit during the holiday season. One such visit happened when I was in middle school. It was December 23rd, 1978, and it was C-O-O-O-LD. The rides that were on site at the time were closed, but you could still enjoy an awesome lunch at the Kringle Cafe, and we did. I remember it being a buffet, unless I'm remembering incorrectly.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
My 1053 WJLT

Why You Should Keep Your Coffee Grounds for This Indiana Winter

As we prepare for what might be a cold and snowy winter, here's something that you might want to know about when it comes to your coffee grounds. This upcoming Indiana winter could see above-average precipitation, according to a recent report. On top of that, the Farmer's Almanac forecasts that we're in for an "unseasonably cold" season. They also include the word, "snowy." If you believe in winter weather folklore, recent persimmon seeds show that we are going to have a lot of snow this year. While, we know for certain, over the next couple of weeks, the temperature will be dropping quite a bit, there's also a possibility of a White Christmas here in the Evansville area. That being said, now would be a good time to get prepared for winter weather. What better way to do that than by sharing a winter weather hack that you might not know about?
EVANSVILLE, IN
FOX59

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?” According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling for” and doesn’t necessarily mean fine dining. It […]
ELKHART, IN
103GBF

One Indiana State Park Ranked in the Top 10 Most Beautiful Parks in America

Most people who don't live in Indiana think our entire landscape is covered in nothing but cornfields. Which obviously isn't true. Only about 80% of it is (I kid, I kid). Can it be a little boring here? Oh, without a doubt. But, as someone who was born and raised here, and is raising his own family here, I'll take boring over living in a big city somewhere. We're definitely not a flashy state by any stretch of the imagination, but we do have some amazing outdoor spaces across the state, one of which was recently recognized as one of the most beautiful in good, ol' U-S-of-A.
INDIANA STATE
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Rescue Pig’s Letter to Santa Will Melt Even the Grinchiest Heart

A rescue pig in Indiana wrote a letter to Santa and it is honestly so wholesome, it could melt even the Grinchiest of hearts. If you've ever taken a walk in downtown Evansville on a nice day, there is a chance that you have encountered Teddy. Teddy, whose full name is actually Theodore Wolfric Tiberius, is quite friendly and outgoing, all characteristics that have led Teddy to become a certified therapy animal. He frequently makes visits to long-term care facilities, hospitals, schools, and more. Needless to say, we're certain Teddy is on Santa's "Nice" list.
EVANSVILLE, IN
cbs4indy.com

Christmas music bad for your mental health?

Some experts say Christmas music can bring about added stress, reminding of us of everything we need to get done before Dec. 25. The stress can be especially bad for retail workers, who have to listen to the same songs over and over again. Christmas music bad for your mental...
INDIANA STATE
cbs4indy.com

Increasing potential for winter storm to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS – Confidence is increasing for a winter storm to impact Indiana right before the holidays. Our confidence is increasing in major winter weather impacts late this week and an arctic blast into the weekend. The start of our work week will be quiet, but as they say “it’s...
INDIANA STATE
FOX59

Winning $50,000 Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

Someone in Indiana has a winning Powerball ticket worth $50,000. The Hoosier Lottery said the ticket for Wednesday’s drawing (Dec. 14) was sold at the Smoke Shop located at 1401 E. Lincolnway in Valparaiso. The winning numbers for the drawing were: 36-51-59-66-68 with the Powerball of 25. The winning ticket matched four out of five […]
VALPARAISO, IN
nuvo.net

Ramones in Indiana: a Concise History

Editors note: Marvin Goldstein, along with Bill Levin, were the two motherfuckers responsible for showing me life beyond national, mainstream rock. It was Marvin’s shows that were all ages and featuring the likes of local acts like Latex Noveties, Zero Boys, and Toxic Reasons that turned me on to the fact that live, local, loud rock was the greatest thrill my young mind had ever felt. All these years later, Marvin is one of my closest friends and probably that one motherfucker most responsible for the path I took in life.
INDIANA STATE
WISH-TV

Indiana faces critical shortage of large-animal veterinarians

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Kevin Underwood, a farmer from Tippecanoe County, raises pigs, corn, soybeans and popcorn. On average, he keeps around 100 hogs. Underwood’s veterinarian serves about 10 other farms in the area, but the animal doctor’s retirement is approaching. “The biggest issue we are facing is...
INDIANA STATE
KISS 106

Stay at Indiana State Park Inns This Winter for Two-Nights and Get the Second Night Free

A nice way to get away without breaking the bank. Indiana is full of some seriously gorgeous state parks, according to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources there are 24 state parks in the state of Indiana. Typically when you plan a visit to a state park you try to plan for warmer months so you can get out and enjoy the scenery. However, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources wants you to cozy up next to a fireplace after you soak in some gorgeous nature views, with a special winter deal.
INDIANA STATE
