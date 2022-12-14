Read full article on original website
Related
Former QB Chris Simms doesn't think Eagles' Jalen Hurts is much better than his backup Gardner Minshew
In his third NFL season, Jalen Hurts has emerged as an MVP candidate, helping catapult the Philadelphia Eagles to a 12-1 record, the best in the NFL. However, former quarterback and current NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms doesn't believe Hurts' value is at the level of the league's elite passers.
Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury
Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
Sporting News
Odell Beckham Jr. to sign with Cowboys: Jerry Jones ends rumors, says 'Odell's going to join us' for 2022 playoffs
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to be headed back to the NFC East. Cowboys owner Jerry Jones told USA Today's Jarrett Bell that he expects Beckham to join the team, with the deal potentially to become official after Dallas' Sunday contest against the Jaguars. The contract would be expected to run...
thecomeback.com
Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news
In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
thecomeback.com
Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision
The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
OBJ 'Is Going to Join' Cowboys,' Promises Jerry Jones; Signing 1-Year Deal?
“He’s been working out,” Jerry Jones says as he is promising that OBJ is signing with the Cowboys, “and of course he’s extraordinary.”
The Cowboys Taking a Flyer on T.Y. Hilton Confirms Just How Far Odell Beckham Jr. Has Fallen
Should NFL fans even care about Odell Beckham Jr. anymore? The post The Cowboys Taking a Flyer on T.Y. Hilton Confirms Just How Far Odell Beckham Jr. Has Fallen appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
NFL Analysis Network
Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
Eagles news: Rival Cowboys may sign Odell Beckham Jr. after all
Heading into the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 15 game versus the Chicago Bears, some of the local and national media lost track of the fact that Philly plays the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, not this Sunday. Never underestimate the power of some ill-timed Micah Parsons drama. We still haven’t seen the Eagles and Bears game yet, but more news comes out of Dallas that Birds fans might find interesting. It appears that Odell Beckham Jr. might be joining that team in Texas after all.
Trevon Diggs: Cowboys Need 'A-Game' Against 'Talented' Jaguars
Trevon Diggs acknowledged the potential danger the Jacksonville Jaguars pose to the Dallas Cowboys come Sunday.
atozsports.com
How Joe Burrow made some NFL players look silly this week without being on the same field as them
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow made several NFL players look silly this week without even being on the same field as them. Burrow and the Bengals are set to take on Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this weekend. It’ll be the first time that Burrow has played against Brady.
FOX Sports
Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet
Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
NFL Odds: Cowboys vs. Jaguars prediction, odds and pick – 12/18/2022
The Dallas Cowboys will travel to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in a Sunday afternoon NFL matchup at TIAA Bank Stadium in Duval. With that said, it’s a good time to check out our NFL odds series, which includes a Cowboys-Jaguars prediction and pick, laid out below. Dallas is...
atozsports.com
Steelers’ own coach spills the beans on much scrutinized storyline
It’s official. The Pittsburgh Steelers are listing QB Kenny Pickett as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Mike Tomlin confirmed on Friday. Essentially, that means the Steelers would need a miracle for Pickett to suit up. Instead, one of the two backup quarterbacks will...
Dallas Cowboys Tight End Won't Play This Weekend
The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for an easy victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to set up their big showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. But they'll have to go into this Sunday's game without one of their star tight ends. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie tight...
atozsports.com
One Broncos player has to overcome stacked deck on Sunday
The Denver Broncos have a player that will have the deck stacked against him on Sunday. He is going in with the intention to play well, but it won’t end that way for reasons that are simply out of his control. On Friday Broncos Country received the news that...
Big Cat Country
Jaguars vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more
The Jacksonville Jaguars picked up a surprising and resounding victory last week on the road against hated rivals, the Tennessee Titans. On Sunday the Jaguars have a chance to keep that momentum and their lives in the 2022 NFL Playoff race alive when they welcome in the Dallas Cowboys. Jaguars...
atozsports.com
Titans place key playmaker on IR
Injuries, among other issues, have derailed the Tennessee Titans’ season for the second consecutive year. The hits keep coming for Tennessee, as running back Dontrell Hilliard is the latest Titan to land on Injured Reserve. Hilliard, who serves as the change of pace back for Derrick Henry, was carted...
atozsports.com
Steelers: Non-QB injury could be as impactful as Pickett’s absence vs. Panthers
Every once in a while, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reminds defensive lineman Chris Wormley that he got traded within the division. That won’t catch Steelers fans by surprise. It’s the type of motivation tactic you’d expect from Coach T. “You’re not going to let that...
Comments / 0