The Spun

Andy Reid Sends Clear Message About Patrick Mahomes' Injury

Patrick Mahomes appeared on the Kansas City Chiefs' injury report this week with a hand issue. But according to head coach Andy Reid, that injury shouldn't be any cause for concern heading into Sunday's game against the Houston Texans. Mahomes was a full participant in each practice this week. Mahomes...
KANSAS CITY, MO
thecomeback.com

Nick Saban reacts to massive Alabama news

In an age of college football where it’s commonplace for players to opt out of bowl games if a team does not make the College Football Playoff, two key Alabama Crimson Tide players have chosen not to do that this year as star players Bryce Young and Will Anderson have decided that they will play in Alabama’s Sugar Bowl matchup with Kansas State later this month.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
thecomeback.com

Baltimore Ravens make huge Lamar Jackson decision

The Baltimore Ravens have been impressive as of late, winning six of their last seven games despite the absence of star quarterback Lamar Jackson, who missed last week’s game with a knee injury. They will look to keep things rolling on Saturday in a division matchup against the Cleveland Browns, but they will need to do so without Jackson yet again.
BALTIMORE, MD
NFL Analysis Network

Cowboys Reveal Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Star

The Dallas Cowboys barely escaped Week 14 with a victory over the Houston Texans, needing a 98-yard drive late in the fourth quarter to pull ahead and get the win. There are certainly a lot of things to clean up as the Cowboys are going to be on the road in three out of their final four games of the season and it is far from a cakewalk.
DALLAS, TX
FanSided

Eagles news: Rival Cowboys may sign Odell Beckham Jr. after all

Heading into the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 15 game versus the Chicago Bears, some of the local and national media lost track of the fact that Philly plays the Dallas Cowboys on Christmas Eve, not this Sunday. Never underestimate the power of some ill-timed Micah Parsons drama. We still haven’t seen the Eagles and Bears game yet, but more news comes out of Dallas that Birds fans might find interesting. It appears that Odell Beckham Jr. might be joining that team in Texas after all.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FOX Sports

Bills-Dolphins bout; Cowboys concern: Schrager's Cheat Sheet

Many years have passed since the Bills and Dolphins were both major players in the AFC. As of this week, it does appear as though both are headed to the playoffs. It would make the first time since (can we find the year) that both the Dolphins and Bills made the tournament with one of them being a division winner. And though the Dolphins have now lost two games in a row, it does feel like this rivalry is sorta, kinda, back from the dead.
atozsports.com

Steelers’ own coach spills the beans on much scrutinized storyline

It’s official. The Pittsburgh Steelers are listing QB Kenny Pickett as “doubtful” for Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, Mike Tomlin confirmed on Friday. Essentially, that means the Steelers would need a miracle for Pickett to suit up. Instead, one of the two backup quarterbacks will...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Tight End Won't Play This Weekend

The Dallas Cowboys are hoping for an easy victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars to set up their big showdown with the Philadelphia Eagles next week. But they'll have to go into this Sunday's game without one of their star tight ends. According to ESPN Cowboys insider Todd Archer, rookie tight...
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

One Broncos player has to overcome stacked deck on Sunday

The Denver Broncos have a player that will have the deck stacked against him on Sunday. He is going in with the intention to play well, but it won’t end that way for reasons that are simply out of his control. On Friday Broncos Country received the news that...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Titans place key playmaker on IR

Injuries, among other issues, have derailed the Tennessee Titans’ season for the second consecutive year. The hits keep coming for Tennessee, as running back Dontrell Hilliard is the latest Titan to land on Injured Reserve. Hilliard, who serves as the change of pace back for Derrick Henry, was carted...
NASHVILLE, TN

