Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Social media cast doubts over the real age of 12 year old Dallas football starAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Tuesday Morning Closing Multiple StoresJoel EisenbergDallas, TX
Grand Prairie ISD Teacher Accused of Having Intimate Relationship with StudentLarry LeaseGrand Prairie, TX
Frisco Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanFrisco, TX
Walmart launches drone delivery in DallasAsh JurbergDallas, TX
Related
atozsports.com
5-Star QB Nico Iamaleava has arrived at Tennessee
2023 five-star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has officially joined the Tennessee Vols. A family member posted a video of Iamaleava in Tennessee’s locker room on Thursday. The video showed Iamaleava doing push-ups after accidentally stepping on the Power T in the Vol locker room. Check out the video in the...
atozsports.com
Cowboys: Jerry Jones adds gasoline to OBJ fire
The Dallas Cowboys are on a four-game win streak. However, the biggest buzz around them has been whether or not they will sign wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. After hosting Beckham for multiple days recently, the Cowboys didn’t make an offer to Beckham, signing veteran T.Y. Hilton earlier this week instead. But, Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones, who is never at a loss for words, ignited the flames on the Beckham situation again on Thursday, claiming something could be on the horizon between both parties.
atozsports.com
Cowboys open Christmas gift a week early with latest news
The Dallas Cowboys have only allowed 16 sacks through 12 games, the fewest in the NFL. Now, the Cowboys’ offensive line gets the ultimate addition to keep up this trend moving forward. All-Pro left tackle Tryon Smith, who just recently had his 21-day practice window opened after being on...
atozsports.com
Why the NFL draft narrative surrounding Vols QB Hendon Hooker right now is incredibly disrespectful
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker will be drafted by an NFL team next spring, but where he’ll be drafted is a mystery. Hooker should’ve been a Heisman finalist this season. He had the numbers, the big wins, and the character to be on the stage in New York.
atozsports.com
Bears get a dose of bad news ahead of big showdown with Eagles
The Chicago Bears are set to host the Philadelphia Eagles this weekend for a huge NFL showdown. Philadelphia looks like the best team in the NFL right now while the Bears are hoping to show that they aren’t far away from competing in the NFC. A win for Chicago...
atozsports.com
Eagles’ starter to see an old friend on Sunday
Miles Sanders and the Philadelphia Eagles are due to play the Chicago Bears on Sunday in Chicago for Week 15, and Sanders is expecting to see an old friend. The Bears are struggling this season, which, to be honest, is something we kind of expected. The Eagles, well, they are the best team in football, which is something we kind of didn’t expect.
atozsports.com
Cowboys are built to handle latest news
When the Dallas Cowboys take the field for battle against the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, one soldier won’t be in uniform. Rookie tight end Jake Ferguson, who has been in concussion protocol, was been ruled out on Friday. Ferguson has been able to gain some valuable experience in his...
atozsports.com
One Broncos player has to overcome stacked deck on Sunday
The Denver Broncos have a player that will have the deck stacked against him on Sunday. He is going in with the intention to play well, but it won’t end that way for reasons that are simply out of his control. On Friday Broncos Country received the news that...
atozsports.com
There’s one Cowboys’ unit obligated to bounce back vs. Jaguars
This season, the Dallas Cowboys have been better known for their ability to rush the passer. Despite a couple of back-to-back lackluster performances, they still rank first in the NFL in pressure rate (27.9%) and second in sacks (48). Micah Parsons -although now facing pressure from Nick Bosa in a...
atozsports.com
Latest news rubs salt in the wound for Broncos
The Denver Broncos are haunted by a certain ghost this season. That ghoul would be injuries. They’ve been one of the most injured teams since the start of the season. The hits just keep coming. Now, they just lost one of their brightest spots on defense this season. The...
atozsports.com
Why the Cowboys are never out of a game with Dak Prescott
For the Dallas Cowboys, one thing has always been clear with Dak Prescott at quarterback. The offense has shown year-after-year that they can put together important drives to seal a win during the regular season. Prescott is one of the best QBs in the NFL when it comes to making a late comeback when the team really needs it.
atozsports.com
Cardinals’ starter gives huge praise to Broncos before matchup
The Arizona Cardinals don’t play the Denver Broncos often. Actually, they have only played each other 11 times ever and haven’t faced off since 2018, and the last two times they did play, the Broncos blew them out. A few weeks ago, the assumption was that the Broncos...
atozsports.com
Can Tennessee basketball get another top 10 win against Arizona this weekend?
Tennessee basketball has another opportunity for a big win when they take on the No. 9 Arizona Wildcats at 10:30 pm ET on Saturday night. On this week’s Big Orange Podcast, we previewed that game and tried to predict whether or not Rick Barnes’ team will be able to pull off a win in Tuscon…
atozsports.com
The competitive gap between Nashville Predators and everyone else is growing, not shrinking
Try hard to think of a time when you last expected the Nashville Predators to win a game. Not when you thought “maybe they’ll win” or “I hope they win,” but a time where you fully expected a competitive performance by the Preds to end in two points. Where you would have been genuinely shocked by any other result.
atozsports.com
Key area the Dallas Cowboys need to protect on gameday
The Dallas Cowboys (10-3) can clinch a spot in the playoffs with a win on Sunday. Making it the first time since 2006-07 the Cowboys will be in the playoffs in back-to-back seasons. To get there, they will need to take on the hot Jacksonville Jaguars (5-8). Winners of three...
atozsports.com
Significant question must be answered for Cowboys to continue winning
The Dallas Cowboys have a critical matchup with the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday. Led by quarterback Trevor Lawrence, the Jaguars present a dangerous opponent to the 10-3 Cowboys. Dallas is a road favorite over the AFC South squad, but the Jaguars have shown the ability to compete with playoff-caliber competition....
atozsports.com
Buffalo Bills get decided advantage for the rematch from outside
The stage is set for a rematch between the Miami Dolphins (8-5) & Buffalo Bills (10-3). With the AFC East crown on the line, the Dolphins need to win to stay within a game of Buffalo for the lead. However, the home team getting will be getting a one-sided edge...
atozsports.com
One Eagles player has been miles better than he was last year
The Philadelphia Eagles may have just found themselves another franchise player in Miles Sanders. Well, not may have, they absolutely have. Last year at this time, I don’t know if we could have been so sure about that comment. Sanders has had some health issues in his career as he has missed a few games in his first few years in the league.
atozsports.com
Vikings overcome unforgivable blunders in thrilling win vs. Colts
The Minnesota Vikings (11-3) proved that there is no hill too steep to climb in a historic comeback win over the Indianapolis Colts (4-9-1). In the win, the Vikings were forced to battle back from more than just a 33-0 halftime deficit. They did so while also overcoming egregious errors made by the officiating crew. All is well that ends well for Minnesota, but two blown calls nearly cost the Vikings the game.
atozsports.com
Minnesota Vikings still alive to claim much needed postseason advantage
While the Minnesota Vikings (10-3) may have lost last weekend, unbelievably, they are still alive for the number one see in the NFC. They are already secured a playoff spot and are only a win away from the NFC North title, homefield throughout the playoffs would go a long way to competing for a Super Bowl.
Comments / 0