Questions Swirl Over Vetting Financial Backers in Former Laconia State School Property Sale

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Lawsuit Seeks Tabor’s Ouster From Portsmouth City Council
Two Portsmouth residents say City Councilor John Tabor broke state laws when it came time to hire a new auditing firm, and they now want him booted from the council. Tabor denies doing anything wrong. Arthur Clough and Mark Brighton filed a lawsuit in Rockingham Superior Court asking a judge...
Warmington’s Role in Laconia State School Sale Deliberations Questioned
Executive Councilor Cinde Warmington’s continued role in the deliberations on the Laconia State School project may run afoul of the state ethics rules for executive branch officials, but she says that is not the case. Warmington, the council’s lone Democrat who represents District 2, continues to have a voice...
Notable New Hampshire Deaths: Founder of NH’s First HMO, Active Salem Volunteer
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
Three UNH frat members acquitted of hazing, others agreed to service
DOVER, New Hampshire — Three fraternity members at the University of New Hampshire have been acquitted of hazing charges stemming from an event in April that resulted in dozens of student arrests. The three were acquitted by a district court judge in Dover earlier this week, who said the...
manchesterinklink.com
Manchester political powerhouse Judy Reardon passes away at 64
MANCHESTER, NH – Manchester resident Judy Reardon passed away Friday at the age of 64 after a long period of illness. She was best known for her lifelong contributions to Manchester and New Hampshire politics, most notably her tenure as political strategist and Chief Counsel to U.S. Senator Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH).
homenewshere.com
Proposed school start time changes
WILMINGTON — Wilmington Public Schools’ Transportation Coordinator Lisa Faretra provided updates for proposed school start time changes to the School Committee at their most recent meeting. Pending School Committee approval, the changes could be instituted as early as the 2023-2024 school year. Superintendent Dr. Glenn Brand introduced the...
tewksburycarnation.org
Board of Health: Cracker Barrel Faces Shutdown Over Late Payment
Amato offers 10 tips to stay safe when cooking over the holidays. The Tewksbury Board of Health met without Vice-Chair Bob Scarano. The board received copies of marked-up tobacco regulations that eliminate discrepancies between the town and state regs. The changes will be voted on at the next meeting. In...
NH COVID-19 Hospitalizations Spike; Biden Offers Four Free Tests and Winter Plan
President Joe Biden said Thursday the government is making four COVID-19 rapid virus tests for free per household at covidtests.gov starting today along with detailed plans to limit a possible winter surge. The winter plan from Biden includes recommendations for hospitals, nursing homes, and state leaders. https://indepthnh.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/Fact-Sheet_-Biden-Administration-Announces-COVID-19-Winter-Preparedness-Plan-_-The-White-House.html. Overnight, Rockingham County...
rnbcincy.com
Boston Approves Creation of Reparations Task Force
LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER. Boston’s City Council unanimously approved the creation of a reparations commission. As reported by WGBH, the city council’s move will establish a five-person task force to consider proposals on reparations. It could require the task force to make...
amherstindy.org
Opinion: Local And Green – Climate Activists Pushing The Boundaries In Massachusetts
This column appeared previously in the Amherst Bulletin. Fueled by the recently reported acceleration of climate change and the passage of sweeping federal climate legislation, Massachusetts climate action advocacy is taking off. Add to that the election of a governor who is “woke” to climate action, and we have a recipe for success on the state and local level.
whdh.com
Baker withdraws pardon petition for Amiraults
BOSTON (WHDH) - A day after officials heard emotional testimony at a pardon hearing, Gov. Charlie Baker has withdrawn a pardon petition for two siblings previously convicted of sexually abusing children at a Malden day care. Gerald Amirault, his sister Cheryl Amirault LeFave, and their mother Violet Amirault, were convicted...
travelyouman.com
3 Top Liveaboard Marinas Massachusetts Compared
Some people’s choice of a permanent homeport will be influenced by geography, but it’s not always a question of whether locations are “better” or “nicer” than others. That is arbitrary. Your preferences, requirements, and dealbreakers will ultimately determine the decision you choose. You could be seeking a bustling metropolitan lifestyle, a touch of southern charm, a sunny island getaway, or a mix of all of these things.
A Massachusetts parent arrested for threatening to harm Concord’s school superintendent
CONCORD, Mass. — A Massachusetts parent has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of Concord’s public school district, according to police. Police said John Grace, 53 of Concord, was arrested on Monday after making specific threats to...
Funding Local News Matters, Will You Help and Double Your Donation?
Here at InDepthNH.org, we understand and insist on reporting unbiased news. And we know that, these days, the news can feel especially unpredictable and makes you wonder in New Hampshire who is really putting the money behind it and what they expect to get from it. Here you know who is paying for the news – you are and we thank you.
Keller @ Large: Where have all the workers gone?
BOSTON - From doctors' offices and restaurants to schools and stores, we've seen worker shortages everywhere. And now we may know why.It's not necessarily because people don't want to work anymore as much as they just don't live here anymore."Massachusetts has had the luxury for a long time of thinking people will come here," says Eileen McAnneny, president of the Massachusetts Taxpayers Foundation (MTF). But according to a new MTF study, that has become wishful thinking."Declining birthrate, an aging population, less international immigration, it's all coming to a head," says McAnneny.And people are voting with their feet. The study finds we're...
WCVB
Parent threatened to harm Concord Public Schools superintendent, police say
CONCORD, Mass. — A Concord resident has been ordered to stay in their home after they were charged with threatening to harm the superintendent of the Massachusetts town's public schools district, according to police. In an email obtained by WCVB NewsCenter 5, Concord police Chief Joseph O'Connor did not...
Boston 25 News
25 Investigates: Woburn orthopedic surgeon facing criminal charges after alleged misconduct
WOBURN, Mass. — 25 Investigates has learned a former Woburn orthopedic surgeon is now facing criminal charges after being accused of sexually assaulting patients back in 2016. Boston 25 Investigative Reporter Kerry Kavanaugh started hearing from alleged victims of Doctor James Devellis nearly six years ago. Those victims, teenage...
Op-Ed: An Update On The Fight To Save Forest Lake (And New Hampshire)
For those of you not keeping score at home, here’s an update on the Casella landfill situation in the North Country, and New Hampshire, and it’s not looking good for the multi-billion dollar corporation from Vermont. On November 3, 2022, the NH Waste Management Council (WMC) upheld its...
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
fallriverreporter.com
Massachusetts police officer arrested by the department he serves after an incident
A Massachusetts police officer was arrested last week after an incident, according to the department that he serves for. Just after 1:30 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, James Kenneally, a Boston Police Officer since 1997, was arrested by Boston Police officers for Assault and Battery after being involved in a domestic incident involving a family member.
New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism
Barrington, NH
3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
667K+
Views
ABOUT
Welcome to InDepthNH.org, the nonprofit watchdog news website published by the New Hampshire Center for Public Interest Journalism.http://indepthnh.org/
Comments / 0