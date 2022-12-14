Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kentucky witness says unknown sphere followed his carRoger MarshKentucky State
New collecting surge: Young and old are building their vinyl collection. Here's a look at my first four albums.Everything Kaye!Fairfield, OH
Wasabi Fenway Bowl on 12/17Adrian HolmanLouisville, KY
Celebrating Pepp & Dolores for Their Accomplishment as a Top 100 RestaurantLibby Shively McAvoyCincinnati, OH
Big Regional Grocery Store is Permanently Closing a Location in 2023Bryan DijkhuizenAurora, IN
Related
Deshaun Watson after beating Ravens: ‘It’s definitely a small glimpse of what we’re going to do in the future’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — After taking a knee three times to end the Browns’ 13-3 victory over the Ravens, Deshaun Watson turned toward the Dawg Pound, let out two booming screams of joy and pumped his fists to the crowd. “It was a lot,” he said after the game....
JR Smith gets rousing ovation during Cavaliers game, says he sees some similarities with 2016 title team
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- JR Smith -- a beloved piece of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 2016 title team -- booked a late-night flight back home. His original plan was to come to Cleveland for the day and attend the Browns-Ravens game at FirstEnergy Stadium, getting a special invite to fire up the crowd as the honorary Dawg Pound captain.
Bengals rally from 17 points down to topple Tom Brady and the Bucs, 34-23, move into AFC North lead
TAMPA, Florida — By the time the Bengals had created their fifth straight turnover in the second half Sunday, there was a sense of inevitability that took over Raymond James Stadium. The disastrous first half didn’t matter. Nor did the mistakes and mental errors that cost them so much...
Myles Garrett on victory over the Ravens: ‘We have to carry the momentum into next season’
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This was the dominant defensive performance Myles Garrett has been clamoring for all season: two takeaways, only three points allowed and a clutch fourth and 1 stop on the Ravens’ opening drive that set the tone. “It showed who we can be,” Garrett said after...
Watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the Ravens game
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the video above, watch Deshaun Watson, Myles Garrett, Amari Cooper and other Browns arrive for the rematch against the Ravens. The 5-8 Browns will play the role of spoilers, trying to knock the 9-4 Ravens off their perch atop the AFC North. Myles Garrett: ‘You fall...
Miami Dolphins vs. Buffalo Bills: How to watch live for free Saturday night (12/17/22)
The Miami Dolphins will take on the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night at Highmark Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:15 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: fuboTV (free trial); DirecTV Stream (FREE trial); Paramount+ (free 7-day trial); and Hulu Live TV (free trial). In their last game on Dec. 11,...
Bengals turn first-half nightmares into a dream come true in win against Bucs: Mohammad Ahmad’s observations
TAMPA, Florida - All good things must come to an end, but that wouldn’t be the case for the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. The Bengals’ five-game win streak was nearly snapped on Sunday evening in Tampa Bay, but the Tom Brady-led Buccaneers melted down in a 34-23 loss to Cincinnati.
Cleveland Browns vs. Baltimore Ravens: How to watch live for free Saturday (12/17/22)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Browns will play host to the Baltimore Ravens on Saturday afternoon at FirstEnergy Stadium. Kickoff is set for 4:30 p.m. Eastern. WATCH LIVE FOR FREE: Fubo.tv (free trial); Hulu + Live TV (free trial); Sling TV has promotional offers. In their last game on Dec....
How about that? The smart, tough and determined Browns dump the Ravens – Terry Pluto
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Look who showed up in the freezing temperature and the whipping wind on the shores of Lake Erie Saturday afternoon ... It was the Browns. Dare we say it? The tough, smart and accountable Browns from 2020?. I’ll say it because the Browns had to play...
NFL Week 15 ATS Picks
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL fans can be forgiven for thinking the Minnesota Vikings’ epic, record-setting, 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts was the culmination...
Watch Joe Burrow’s TD pass to Tyler Boyd to give the Bengals a 20-17 lead vs. the Bucs
TAMPA BAY, Florida -- With their 20th consecutive point the Bengals took their first lead against the Buccaneers on Joe Burrow’s three-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd. The Bengals took over at the 13-yard line after Tom Brady’s fumble. After a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase the Bengals ran the ball three times for very little gain. Then Burrow hit Boyd on a pass out near the pylon.
What we learned from the Browns’ win over the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Ravens on Saturday night, 13-3, in a rock fight of an AFC North battle at FirstEnergy Stadium. They got to play spoiler and knock the Ravens a half game behind the Bengals, who play on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked more comfortable...
Deshaun Watson looks solid as Browns lead Ravens 6-3 – Terry Pluto’s Halftime Scribbles
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Scribbles in my notebook ... 1. This is December weather on the shore of Lake Erie. Game time temperature was 33 and falling. The wind was 13 mph with gusts to 25 mph. The temperature will fall during the game with wind chills around 20 degrees. This was not a game to throw a lot of long passes.
Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo triggers $100 December bonus
Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players who sign up with the best Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo can start things off with a bang. The countdown...
Why Denzel Ward’s 3rd-quarter interception was the turning point of Browns win vs. Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The first half of Saturday’s matchup in the cold and snow between the Browns and Ravens started off as a typical AFC North struggle. The two teams combined for three field goals and the Browns held a 6-3 lead at halftime. Baltimore got the ball...
Watch Deshaun Watson’s touchdown pass to Donovan Peoples-Jones, giving the Browns a 13-3 lead vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Browns opened up a two-score lead vs. the Ravens on Saturday after Deshaun Watson connected with Donovan Peoples-Jones for a 3-yard touchdown. The touchdown and a Cade York extra point gave the Browns a 13-3 lead. It was Watson’s second touchdown pass in as many...
Watch Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott block Justin Tucker’s field goal in the 4th quarter on Saturday
CLEVELAND, Ohio — Saturday night has not been a good one for Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in FirstEnergy Stadium. He missed a 48-yard field goal to end the first half. Early in the fourth quarter, Browns defensive tackle Jordan Elliott leaped up to block a 50-yard field goal attempt by Tucker.
Bengals expect injured wide receivers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd to play against Tampa Bay
CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor expects to have his full complement of receivers on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The starting trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd played one snap together last week in a 23-10 win over the Browns after Higgins suffered a setback during pregame warmups with a hamstring injury he was dealing with and Tyler Boyd dislocated a finger on the second play of the game.
How Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Ravens
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense struggled but sufficed during Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Ravens. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
Browns safety John Johnson III questionable to return with thigh injury
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Browns safety John Johnson III made one of the biggest plays of Saturday night’s game for the defense and then was forced out of the game with a thigh injury. He was announced as questionable to return. Johnson forced and recovered a fumble following a catch...
Cleveland.com
Cleveland, OH
96K+
Followers
90K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT
Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.https://www.cleveland.com
Comments / 0