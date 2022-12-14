ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL Week 15 ATS Picks

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. NFL fans can be forgiven for thinking the Minnesota Vikings’ epic, record-setting, 33-point comeback against the Indianapolis Colts was the culmination...
Watch Joe Burrow’s TD pass to Tyler Boyd to give the Bengals a 20-17 lead vs. the Bucs

TAMPA BAY, Florida -- With their 20th consecutive point the Bengals took their first lead against the Buccaneers on Joe Burrow’s three-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd. The Bengals took over at the 13-yard line after Tom Brady’s fumble. After a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase the Bengals ran the ball three times for very little gain. Then Burrow hit Boyd on a pass out near the pylon.
What we learned from the Browns’ win over the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns beat the Ravens on Saturday night, 13-3, in a rock fight of an AFC North battle at FirstEnergy Stadium. They got to play spoiler and knock the Ravens a half game behind the Bengals, who play on Sunday afternoon. Quarterback Deshaun Watson looked more comfortable...
Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo triggers $100 December bonus

Sports Betting Dime provides exclusive sports betting content to cleveland.com, including real-time odds, picks, analysis and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. New players who sign up with the best Barstool Sportsbook Ohio promo can start things off with a bang. The countdown...
Bengals expect injured wide receivers Tee Higgins, Tyler Boyd to play against Tampa Bay

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Bengals coach Zac Taylor expects to have his full complement of receivers on Sunday against Tampa Bay. The starting trio of Ja’Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd played one snap together last week in a 23-10 win over the Browns after Higgins suffered a setback during pregame warmups with a hamstring injury he was dealing with and Tyler Boyd dislocated a finger on the second play of the game.
How Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper and the rest of the Browns offense graded vs. the Ravens

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns offense struggled but sufficed during Saturday’s 13-3 win over the Ravens. Here’s how the offense graded, according to Pro Football Focus:. (PFF grades every player on every play and uses a scale of 0-100, with higher grades indicating better play. PFF has explained its grades this way: 100-90 elite; 89-85 Pro Bowler; 84-70 starter; 69-60 backup; 59-0 replaceable. In other words, it’s similar to how we would match up percentages with traditional letter grades in school.)
