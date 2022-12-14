TAMPA BAY, Florida -- With their 20th consecutive point the Bengals took their first lead against the Buccaneers on Joe Burrow’s three-yard TD pass to Tyler Boyd. The Bengals took over at the 13-yard line after Tom Brady’s fumble. After a short pass to Ja’Marr Chase the Bengals ran the ball three times for very little gain. Then Burrow hit Boyd on a pass out near the pylon.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 2 HOURS AGO