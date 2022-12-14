Read full article on original website
Buzzkill
3d ago
Water is already ridiculously expensive.70 percent of the earth is covered in water and we have to sell a kidney just to pay the monthly bill.
Finding Balance: Katy, Fulshear align conservation efforts with continued residential growth
For example, Cross Creek Ranch’s Flewellen Creek restoration project was completed in 2020. Designed by ecological conservation company BioHabitats, it reconnected the 15,000-linear-foot stream to its flood plain after it had seen severe erosion from years of agricultural use and development. (Courtesy Cross Creek Ranch) The Katy and Fulshear...
New data show Houston-area communities are being flooded with chemicals
In June, Public Health Watch, the Investigative Reporting Workshop and Grist published a year-long investigation about pollution, power, and politics in the Texas petrochemical industry. This story shows what has happened in the six months since. One by one, the residents filtered into the small community center and found seats...
Houston-area hardware stores look to keep up with demand as freezing temperatures move to city
Officials with the NWS say that it is important to begin the preparation to protect the four P's: people, pets, plants, and pipes.
Construction nears completion on Loop 494 expansion project
Construction is underway on a project to expand Loop 494 between half a mile north of Sorters McClellan Road from two to four lanes with a raised turf median, center turn lanes at intersections and sidewalks. (Ronald Winters/Community Impact) Construction is underway on a project to expand Loop 494 between...
Latest community survey shows population, income increases in Lake Houston area
The annual American Community Survey offers insight into a variety of topics in communities around the country. (Courtesy Pexels) The Lake Houston-area community has grown by more than 44,000 residents—or about 15.2%—from 2016-21, according to data from the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey five-year estimates released Dec. 8.
League City to add more turn lanes to Highway 3
Construction is not set to start until 2023 for the project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) League City plans to add more turn lanes at Hwy. 3 and League City Parkway to improve traffic flow during peak travel times. Additional left- and right-turn lanes will be added throughout the intersection. Part of the delay is due to supply chain issues making it difficult to acquire new signal poles.
Rise in Harris County’s housing costs, rent outpaces growth in income
The rise in housing costs and rent outpaced the rise in household income in Harris County between 2016-2021. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Harris County’s median household income grew 4.83% when adjusted for inflation between 2016 and 2021—outpacing the county’s growth rate of the median cost of housing and median gross rent, according to American Community Survey data released Dec. 8.
Dickinson apartment residents struggle to find housing after order to vacate
Last week, the city of Dickinson approved funds to help residents with moving expenses from the problem-riddled complex, which is ruining Christmas, according to tenants.
Tomball, Magnolia see changes in diversity of population from 2016-21
Over the span of the last five years, the white population in all the cities, ZIP codes and school districts across the Tomball and Magnolia area, with the exception of the city of Magnolia, decreased. (Anna Lotz/Community Impact) According to U.S. Census Bureau data released Dec. 8 for local populations,...
Water agencies debate ground subsidence amid new studies
Laura Norton, president of Montgomery County MUD No. 47, points out a crack in the asphalt in the area of the Panther Branch fault that runs through The Woodlands. A University of Houston geological study released in August tracking land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-20 showed portions of South Montgomery County have experienced land displacement, sinking up to 1.3 centimeters per year around most of The Woodlands area.
Senior living demand rises with more senior residents
More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
Houston approves new Medical Center tax increment reinvestment zone, expansions for several other zones
The tax increment reinvestment zone plan entails approximately 1,332 acres and will allow for the repair of public infrastructure, including water retention for the area and parking and transit solutions at the nearby Hermann Park. (Courtesy Texas Medical Center) At the Dec. 14 Houston City Council meeting, council members held...
Residents of this small Texas community have the worst commute
Pre-pandemic, the average commute in the U.S. was a hair over 27 minutes one way, according to U.S. Census Bureau data.
Montgomery County leaders discuss growth, development in region at Greater Houston Partnership event
The Greater Houston Partnership held its Future of the Houston Region event in Montgomery County on Dec. 13. From left: moderator Stephen Head, chancellor of Lone Star College System; Jim Carman, president of the Houston region of The Howard Hughes Corp.; County Judge Mark Keough; Danielle Scheiner, executive director of the Conroe Economic Development Council; and Gil Staley, CEO of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership were the panelists.
METRO launches special homeless team to tackle rising issues along routes
An extensive report on this year's METRO crime report found that the majority of incidents happen at bus stops. Here's why.
Data: Brazoria County experienced population and income increases from 2016-21
Brazoria County experienced slightly higher population and income increases than Texas from 2016-21. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County has seen growth in population and income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data results from 2016-21. The population of Brazoria County has grown by 8.91% over the last five years, which is slightly higher than the Texas population increase of 7.07%.
Houston housing market remains unaffordable; Texas legislative session gears up
Housing affordability remains a challenge for first-time homebuyers, according to a Texas A&M housing study. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) On the Dec. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Jack Dowling brings insights on the Houston residential real estate market, including new data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center. Later on, reporter Hannah Norton gives a preview of the upcoming Texas legislative session.
Montrose Boulevard target of $52 million street improvement plan
Officials with the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone are seeking feedback on plans to make street and drainage improvements along Montrose Boulevard designed to make the road safer for pedestrians, cyclists, motorists and public transit. (Courtesy Gauge Engineering) Officials with the Montrose Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone are seeking feedback on...
Here are 5 of Cy-Fair's newest, upcoming businesses
Magnolia Dermatology is one business that has recently opened in the area. (Courtesy Canva) Curious about new businesses now open or coming soon to the Cy-Fair area? Take a look at these 5 new businesses. Tim Hortons is set to open a new location near Cy-Fair in early 2023 at...
West University Place council members discuss options for west side drainage improvements
Engineering documents show the estimated reduction in water levels during a 10-year storm based on the completion of a pipeline and possible addition of detention at the West University Place Recreation Center. (Courtesy West University Place agenda packet) Members of the West University Place City Council reviewed several options for...
