Katy, TX

3d ago

Water is already ridiculously expensive.70 percent of the earth is covered in water and we have to sell a kidney just to pay the monthly bill.

Salon

New data show Houston-area communities are being flooded with chemicals

In June, Public Health Watch, the Investigative Reporting Workshop and Grist published a year-long investigation about pollution, power, and politics in the Texas petrochemical industry. This story shows what has happened in the six months since. One by one, the residents filtered into the small community center and found seats...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

League City to add more turn lanes to Highway 3

Construction is not set to start until 2023 for the project. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) League City plans to add more turn lanes at Hwy. 3 and League City Parkway to improve traffic flow during peak travel times. Additional left- and right-turn lanes will be added throughout the intersection. Part of the delay is due to supply chain issues making it difficult to acquire new signal poles.
LEAGUE CITY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Rise in Harris County’s housing costs, rent outpaces growth in income

The rise in housing costs and rent outpaced the rise in household income in Harris County between 2016-2021. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) Harris County’s median household income grew 4.83% when adjusted for inflation between 2016 and 2021—outpacing the county’s growth rate of the median cost of housing and median gross rent, according to American Community Survey data released Dec. 8.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Water agencies debate ground subsidence amid new studies

Laura Norton, president of Montgomery County MUD No. 47, points out a crack in the asphalt in the area of the Panther Branch fault that runs through The Woodlands. A University of Houston geological study released in August tracking land deformation in Houston’s growing suburbs from 2016-20 showed portions of South Montgomery County have experienced land displacement, sinking up to 1.3 centimeters per year around most of The Woodlands area.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Senior living demand rises with more senior residents

More senior living communities are in the works for Conroe and Montgomery. (Courtesy Woodhaven Village) Senior living developments are opening in the Conroe and Montgomery area to meet the growing senior adult population. Conroe and Montgomery ZIP codes saw a 27.48% increase in residents age 55 and older from 2016-21, according to five-year American Community Survey estimates from the U.S. Census Bureau.
CONROE, TX
Community Impact Houston

Montgomery County leaders discuss growth, development in region at Greater Houston Partnership event

The Greater Houston Partnership held its Future of the Houston Region event in Montgomery County on Dec. 13. From left: moderator Stephen Head, chancellor of Lone Star College System; Jim Carman, president of the Houston region of The Howard Hughes Corp.; County Judge Mark Keough; Danielle Scheiner, executive director of the Conroe Economic Development Council; and Gil Staley, CEO of The Woodlands Economic Development Partnership were the panelists.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Data: Brazoria County experienced population and income increases from 2016-21

Brazoria County experienced slightly higher population and income increases than Texas from 2016-21. (Courtesy Pexels) Brazoria County has seen growth in population and income, according to the U.S. Census Bureau's American Community Survey data results from 2016-21. The population of Brazoria County has grown by 8.91% over the last five years, which is slightly higher than the Texas population increase of 7.07%.
BRAZORIA COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

Houston housing market remains unaffordable; Texas legislative session gears up

Housing affordability remains a challenge for first-time homebuyers, according to a Texas A&M housing study. (Courtesy Houston Association of Realtors) On the Dec. 16 episode of the Houston Breakdown podcast, Community Impact reporter Jack Dowling brings insights on the Houston residential real estate market, including new data from the Texas A&M Real Estate Research Center. Later on, reporter Hannah Norton gives a preview of the upcoming Texas legislative session.
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

West University Place council members discuss options for west side drainage improvements

Engineering documents show the estimated reduction in water levels during a 10-year storm based on the completion of a pipeline and possible addition of detention at the West University Place Recreation Center. (Courtesy West University Place agenda packet) Members of the West University Place City Council reviewed several options for...
WEST UNIVERSITY PLACE, TX
Community Impact Houston

