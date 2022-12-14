Read full article on original website
Walmart Couple Nabs $6,500 as Cashier Confused About RegisterSharee B.Grovetown, GA
Meet the assistant coach who led Augusta to victorypress updateAugusta, GA
Three Cities in Georgia Were Named the Most “Sinful Cities in America”Kennardo G. JamesGeorgia State
Div II NCAA Finalist Augusta Univ. win 70-54press updateAugusta, GA
Olive Garden Restaurant to Replace Golden CorralJoel EisenbergAiken, SC
Augusta University nursing graduates participate in time honored ceremony
AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF)- It’s the start of an important weekend for many students at Augusta University– graduation weekend. The commencement ceremonies are Saturday, but Friday is an important right of passage for graduates of the College of Nursing- the pinning ceremony for new nurses graduating from the program. The traditional ceremony signifies their transition from […]
wfxg.com
Commissioner Francine Scott hosts 'Christmas in the Community'
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - Christmas came early today at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church. Augusta-Richmond County Commissioner Francine Scott hosted 'Christmas in the Community'. The event started at 12 pm and ended at 2 pm. People celebrated with music, food, and each other. Commissioner Scott tells FOX54 that she wanted to ensure families get to experience the best holiday possible.
wfxg.com
Mayor Davis hosts farewell Christmas soiree for city
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - on friday, AUGUSTA SAYS GOODBYE TO MAYOR HARDIE DAVIS Jr. FAREWELL CHRISTMAS SOIREE. FOR THE LAST 8 YEARS DAVIS SAYS HIS FOCUS HAS BEEN on MAKING THE CITY A BETTER PLACE FOR EVERYONE. NOW, HE SAYS HE’S READY TO HAND IT OFF TO THOSE WHO WILL COME BEHIND. the event WAS ABOUT SAYING THANK YOU.
‘Shop with a Cop’: Holiday tradition continues in Richmond County
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Richmond County School Safety and Security hosted Shop with a Cop on Saturday, December 17th, at Walmart on Wrightsboro Road. Approximately 30 students met with officers walking through the store to select gifts for their families. Chief Mantrell Wilson says, “Shop with a Cop is the highlight of our year. Our officers look forward […]
Former Georgia teacher banned from being Santa after allegedly inappropriately touching student
COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. — An ex-Columbia County teacher will no longer be able to work as a teacher or Santa after he allegedly inappropriately touched a student. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. School officials told the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office that a student was...
WRDW-TV
Young sisters from Aiken helping feed their community
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - A pair of young sisters are gaining national recognition for growing fruits and vegetables to help feed their community. We went to find out how their partnerships with organizations like Golden Harvest and other food banks are helping change lives. For 7-year-old Eva and 12-year-old Norah...
wfxg.com
Local resident plans to bring the happiest place on earth to Augusta
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - One local family is planning a royal ball for people in the community to come out and enjoy. It all started with a little girl- who approached her mother with an idea. Bentlee Gunn is an eight-year-old girl who wants to share the wonders of Disney...
WJBF.com
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river
WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver …. WATCH: Florida deputies perform CPR after driver crashes into river. 2 minors killed, 3 wounded in shootout at Atlanta …. Good Morning Augusta. GMA Sunday Weather. GMA Saturday Morning Forecast. More details...
WRDW-TV
Here is what you need to know as winter break approaches
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - As winter break approaches, here is everything you need to know about school districts’ plans. All Columbia County schools will dismiss early Tuesday, Dec. 20. Early dismissal times are:. Elementary schools - noon. Middle schools - 11 a.m. High schools - 11:05 a.m. Schools will...
WJBF.com
Out There Somewhere: Not So Secret Santa
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A Santa sale at Catholic Social Services during these tough economic times is the perfect spot for some gift getting, especially for the gang at channel 6. I have made the list and checked it twice. “Brad Means: he is in the anchor chair. This...
wfxg.com
13th Annual Taste of Christmas event hosted at Glenn Hills High school
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - A festive event brought the community together to feast on cuisine from local restaurants. The 13th annual Taste of Christmas event was hosted and held at Glenn Hills High school Thursday. Mr. and Mrs. Michael Meyers emceed the event with help from FOX54's Jay Jefferies. Glenn...
Signs and symptoms of stroke and why time matters most
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A brain-stem stroke like Gwen Snead suffered is not that common. And what is Locked-In Syndrome? Who of us might be at risk? Dr. Manan Shah is a Neurointensivist at the Medical College of Georgia at AU. He joins us to explain these rare medical events and the long-term prognosis. Brad […]
wfxg.com
Downtown Augusta and local businesses, "making spirits bright" this season
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - THE DOWNTOWN DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY AND AUGUSTA & CO. HAVE TEAMED UP FOR THEIR 4TH ANNUAL “MAKING SPIRITS BRIGHT DOWNTOWN DECORATIONS CRAWL TO ENCOURAGE LOCALS AND VISITORS TO DINE AND SHOP LOCAL THIS CHRISTMAS. LOCAL BUSINESSES HAVE DECorated THEIR STOREFRONTS WITH LIGHTS AND DECOR TO MAKE the customer EXPERIENCE IN DOWNTOWN AUGUSTA MORE MEMORABLE THIS HOLIDAY SEASON.
WRDW-TV
Community comes together to gift thousands of kids for Christmas
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - We’ve reported our local Toys for Tots warehouses had fewer toys than they would have liked during the holiday season. We went to a local warehouse to see how the organization is hoping to make sure everyone gets a Christmas this year. The organization is...
WJBF.com
Jawuandre Dimera Kelly arrested
More details involving three people accused of fraud …. Man holds woman captive in Burke County motel for …. 3 Richmond County deputies arrested following officer-involved …. Your latest local headlines at 6pm. Scott Cambers runs for House Dist. 129. Your latest local headlines at 5pm. Cold Case Project |...
wfxg.com
James Brown Annual Toy Giveaway: giving back to the community
AUGUSTA, Ga (WFXG) - It's the season of giving at The Annual James Brown Toy Giveaway, providing a day of holiday cheer for the community. Dozens of cars lined the streets for the Godfather of Soul's annual toy giveaway. Two large trucks were filled with more toys that have been distributed in years. Volunteers tell FOX54 that it is important to give back to the community.
wfxg.com
Mayor-elect meets with Biden-Harris Administration, talks future of Augusta
Augusta, Ga. (WFXG) - ON FRIDAY, THE WHITE HOUSE HOSTED NEWLY- ELECTED MAYORS FROM CITIES ACROSS THE COUNTRY. AUGUSTA'S VERY OWN MAYOR-ELECT GARNETT JOHNSON WAS ONE OF THOSE IN ATTENDANCE. HE SPOKE WITH FOX54 ABOUT BEING IN Washington, D.C. AND HIS PLANS FOR THE CITY OF AUGUSTA. DURING THE FORUM,...
Kansas neighborhood continues unique light display
PITTSBURG, Kan. — The holiday season is always a special one for residents of at least one Southeast Kansas neighborhood. For close to 30 years, now, residents of “Westward,” which sits off the Highway 69 bypass near Quincy Street, have continued the tradition of a “zig-zag” Christmas light display, which stretches from one house to […]
wfxg.com
Hoofbeats & Christmas Carols Parade returns to Downtown Aiken
AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Horses, dogs and lots of Christmas cheer filled Downtown Aiken Saturday. The Hoofbeats and Christmas Carols Parade kicked off at Barnwell and Greenville Streets. Dozens of people lined the roadways to watch it all go by. The event started 13 years ago. Initially, it began with a few horses and dogs. Now, it has grown to include almost 300 horses and carriages and almost 100 dogs.
Man jailed on charges that he held SC woman captive for months
WAYNESBORO, Ga. (AP) — A man remains jailed in Georgia after police say he kidnapped a woman from South Carolina and held her captive for months in a motel while he raped her, beat her and forced her to perform work. Burke County jail records show Ismael Patricio Aguirre, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Waynesboro […]
