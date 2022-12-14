Read full article on original website
Mid-Hudson News Network
Another crack dealer busted by drug task force
BEACON – Raequan Keemer, 27, of Beacon has been arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force as part of an ongoing investigation into narcotics sales in the City of Beacon. White was arrested Friday, December 16, after the task force, assisted by the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office Emergency Services Unit executed a search warrant on South Chestnut Street. During the raid, task force members seized an undisclosed amount of crack cocaine and cash.
Police: Man arrested, charged for armed robbery of Main Street store
Poughkeepsie police say just after 9 p.m. on Saturday, the suspect entered the store, took out a knife and demanded money from the store clerk.
Man Attempts Daring Armed Robbery at Hudson Valley Chipotle, Police say
Police are still searching for the suspect who attempted to rob the popular fast-food restaurant. Police are currently searching for one man who attempted to rob the popular Chipolte restaurant on Ulster Avenue in the Kingston area early Saturday morning according to the Daily Freeman. Police say that the attempted robbery left one employee with minor injuries and are asking the community for help in locating the suspect.
Lenox police looking for shoplifting suspects
Lenox Police are looking for two suspects who they said are accused of shoplifting from Marshall's.
Cortlandt Local Man Charged With Burglarizing Homes In Northern Westchester, Putnam: Police
After a man was caught burglarizing a home in Northern Westchester, he was found to have also been involved in several other thefts throughout the Hudson Valley, police said. On Monday, Dec.12, police responded to a home in Cortlandt on Gallows Hill Road for a reported burglary, and tracked down the suspect with the help of a K9 officer, according to New York State Police.
Westchester County Detectives Help Find $300K Of Cocaine In Hidden Compartment Of Car
Several members of the Westchester County Police Department helped catch a man who had $300,000 worth of cocaine hidden in his car, police said. On Monday, Nov. 28, around 6:30 p.m., members of the federal Drug Enforcement Agency's Group D-42, which includes detectives from the WCPD, conducted surveillance in Queens and observed the suspect enter his car with what appeared to be a weighed shopping bag, and then followed him as he drove to the West Farms neighborhood of the Bronx, according to an announcement by police on Friday, Dec. 16.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Former Green Haven correction officer and supervisor charged in assault on inmate
WHITE PLAINS – A former Green Haven Correctional Facility officer and former sergeant have been charged in a federal indictment in connection with the May 28, 2020 assault of an inmate at the prison. Taj Everly, 32, of Cortlandt Manor, a former correction officer, and Rosita Rossy, 49, of...
Poughkeepsie Crack Dealer Busted By Drug Task Force, Police Say
An area man was busted during a warrant search for allegedly selling crack cocaine in the region. Dutchess County resident Raymond White, age 46, of the city of Poughkeepsie, was arrested by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force on Friday, Dec. 2. White was arrested and charged with possession of...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Crack dealer arrested on Weed Street
POUGHKEEPSIE – Forty-six-year-old Raymond White was arrested on December 2, 2022, after an investigation by the Dutchess County Drug Task Force. White was taken into custody after the task force executed a search warrant at a Weed Street location and found the suspect to be in possession of crack cocaine and an unspecified amount of cash.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Poughkeepsie street gang member sentenced for 2016 murder
WHITE PLAINS – A federal court judge sentenced a Poughkeepsie man to 25 years in prison for his participation in the activities of a Poughkeepsie street gang, including the 2016 murder of Caval Haylett and the distribution of heroin. Dimetri Moseley had previously pled guilty to participating in racketeering...
Scarsdale officer suspended with pay after arrest in Elmsford
Village police say 30-year-old Dante Barrera was charged with second-degree assault for an incident at his home last month.
Bronx man fatally shot after dispute with neighbor over noise: report
A 39-year-old man was shot to death in front of his Bronx home Saturday night after an ongoing dispute with his neighbor, police said.
rocklanddaily.com
Taxicab Driver Robbed in Spring Valley
At around 2:51 a.m. on December 13, Spring Valley Police responded to a call at the Transportation Center reporting the robbery of a taxicab driver. Officers from the Spring Valley Police Department arrived to assist the taxi driver following his call to report he had been robbed of personal items after the suspect displayed a weapon at the completion of the ride.
Bronx man shot to death by housemate over noise complaints
A man was shot to death over ongoing noise complaints outside the Bronx house he shared with his killer, police said Sunday. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest just before 7:30 p.m. Saturday outside the three-story multifamily home on Morgan Ave. near Arnow Ave. in Pelham Gardens, cops said. Medics rushed the victim to Jacobi Medical Center but he could not be saved. His name was not ...
wrnjradio.com
Man claiming to be contractor arrested after taking deposit for work not done in Sussex County
VERNON TOWNSHIP, NJ (Sussex County) – A Passaic County man claiming to be a contractor has been arrested Wednesday for allegedly taking a $500 deposit from a Vernon Township resident and never came back to do the work, according to police. Michael Regan of Haledon Borough was arrested and...
New York State Man Allegedly Had BAC Nearly 3X Limit When He Crashed Into Mobile Home Park
Police say a New York state man is facing charges after a Saturday morning crash that left two passengers injured. Witnesses say the vehicle the suspect was allegedly operating was traveling at a high rate of speed through a mobile home park when the crash occurred. And according to officials, the suspect was driving with a revoked license for a previous Driving While Ability Impaired by alcohol conviction.
Man With 'Bloodshot Eyes' Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Woods In Hudson Valley: Police
A Hudson Valley man is in trouble after he crashed his vehicle into the woods while drunk, police said.On Tuesday, Dec. 13, around 11:30 a.m., police in Kent found a vehicle that had left the roadway and crashed into the woods on Horsepound Road at the intersection with Route 52, according to Kent …
