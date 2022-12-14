Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Might Be the Weirdest Restaurant in IndianaTravel MavenValparaiso, IN
A Charlie Brown Christmas on 12/17 & 12/18Adrian HolmanNew Buffalo, MI
Soon You Can Crack a Cold One at Michigan Cracker Barrel -- Manager Says Alcohol is Coming SoonTracy StengelMichigan State
Driver got paid $1,000 by Michigan City to settle tire marking caseMuhammad Junaid MustafaBay City, MI
The Christmas lights shine bright in Burns HarborBurns HarborBurns Harbor, IN
indiana105.com
Community Healthcare System to Host Hiring Event in Munster
In Munster, a hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center on Calumet Avenue, two blocks south of Community Hospital. Community Healthcare said it is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. The announcement said there are immediate openings for registered nurses in the Emergency Department, Medical Surgical Units, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry, and additional positions available for CT technologists, radiology technologists, respiratory therapists and surgical technologists. Experienced professionals and new graduates are welcome. Here’s a link for more information. The healthcare system said to bring your resume; interviews will be conducted on site. Community Healthcare System is comprised of four not-for-profit hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, and Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
WNDU
Memorial service for former Riley HS student hopes to raise suicide awareness prevention
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A memorial service for a former Riley High School student is raising awareness for suicide prevention. Savanna Heard, 21, took her own life on Dec. 2. On Saturday, friends and family gathered at Sweet Home Ministries in South Bend to remember Savanna and raise awareness...
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana names Gary native as new president
Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, a special interest fund of Central Indiana Community Foundation (CICF), announced recently that Tamara Winfrey-Harris has been named the 26-year-old organization’s next president. “The Advisory Board is delighted to appoint Tamara as the President,” said Tavonna Harris Askew, Board Chair. “She brings passion...
wfyi.org
Purdue Northwest faculty senate, AAUP, demand resignation of chancellor after racist comments
Purdue University Northwest’s faculty senate are calling for the university chancellor to resign after his mocking impersonation of Asian languages went viral. On Friday, both the executive committee of the faculty senate and the Purdue Northwest chapter of the American Association of University Professors released statements demanding the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon, citing “inexcusable behavior” that caused “national and international outrage.”
Mayor Prince announces next events in monthlong “Spread The Joy” celebration
Mayor Jerome A. Prince recently announced more events in his monthlong “Spread The Joy” holiday celebration. Mayor Prince began the festivities with the “Festival of Lights,” the first oﬃcial Christmas tree lighting in several years, followed by the second annual City of Gary “Senior Holiday Brunch.”
Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list
The Indiana Chamber's first Best Places to Work in Manufacturing program recognized 14 companies, including three in the Region. The post Three Region companies on chamber’s Best Places to Work in Manufacturing list appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.
95.3 MNC
High inflation pushing cost of college education even higher
Covering the cost of a college education just got more expensive as already stressed students cope with the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. A new report finds that while direct expenses such as tuition and fees are on the rise, so are indirect costs such as housing, gas and groceries.
hometownnewsnow.com
La Porte Howmet Workers Give a Boost to Moon Mission
(La Porte, IN) - Spaceship pieces from La Porte were part of NASSA’s most recent space mission. Artemis I returned successfully from the moon on Sunday. Parts of it were manufactured at La Porte’s Howmet Aerospace. The main engines on the spacecraft contained castings from the La Porte facility.
WANE-TV
Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest
(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
warricknews.com
Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino
GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
lakeshorepublicradio.org
New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments
Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
Salvation Army Red Kettles go higher
As Americans creep further and further toward a cashless society, nonprofits like The Salvation Army are seeking easier and more secure ways for people to give to support the good work. In Lake and Porter Counties it’s no different. The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana is now using the new ‘TipTap’ system on its Red Kettle stands to give customers of local retailers more options for donating other than giving cash.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas
CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
WNDU
Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
hometownnewsnow.com
Arrest in Michigan City Bank Robbery
(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest was made soon after a bank in Michigan City was robbed Thursday afternoon. Ryan James, 43, of New Buffalo is suspected in the hold-up at First Source Bank at 3905 Franklin Street. According to Michigan City Police, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount...
cbs4indy.com
Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana
ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
News Now Warsaw
BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness
WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
hometownnewsnow.com
Demolition Near for Burned Out Structure
(La Porte, IN) - A house heavily damaged by fire in La Porte will be torn down in the near future. A demolition bid of more than $20,000 was recently approved by the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety. Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor said the work can...
Police in Highland, Indiana seek Erica Roadlander in rash of wallet thefts
HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) -- Shoppers in Northwest Indiana need to be on the lookout for a woman who police said is wanted for stealing a number of wallets.Police in Highland, Indiana, said Erica Roadlander has stolen or pickpocketed numerous wallets from people out shopping – and has then used the credit cards from the wallets to make fraudulent purchases at other nearby stores.Roadlander frequents the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area and has committed similar crimes elsewhere, Highland police said.Anyone with information about Roadlander's whereabouts is asked to call Highland police Detective Sgt. Jason Hildebrand or Detective Corporal Lee Natelborg, at (219) 838-3184. Callers may remain anonymous.
hometownnewsnow.com
Fire Destroys Wellness Center
(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
