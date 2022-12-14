ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Community Healthcare System to Host Hiring Event in Munster

In Munster, a hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center on Calumet Avenue, two blocks south of Community Hospital. Community Healthcare said it is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. The announcement said there are immediate openings for registered nurses in the Emergency Department, Medical Surgical Units, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry, and additional positions available for CT technologists, radiology technologists, respiratory therapists and surgical technologists. Experienced professionals and new graduates are welcome. Here’s a link for more information. The healthcare system said to bring your resume; interviews will be conducted on site. Community Healthcare System is comprised of four not-for-profit hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, and Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.
MUNSTER, IN
wfyi.org

Purdue Northwest faculty senate, AAUP, demand resignation of chancellor after racist comments

Purdue University Northwest’s faculty senate are calling for the university chancellor to resign after his mocking impersonation of Asian languages went viral. On Friday, both the executive committee of the faculty senate and the Purdue Northwest chapter of the American Association of University Professors released statements demanding the resignation of Chancellor Thomas Keon, citing “inexcusable behavior” that caused “national and international outrage.”
95.3 MNC

High inflation pushing cost of college education even higher

Covering the cost of a college education just got more expensive as already stressed students cope with the highest inflation rate in more than 40 years. A new report finds that while direct expenses such as tuition and fees are on the rise, so are indirect costs such as housing, gas and groceries.
INDIANA STATE
hometownnewsnow.com

La Porte Howmet Workers Give a Boost to Moon Mission

(La Porte, IN) - Spaceship pieces from La Porte were part of NASSA’s most recent space mission. Artemis I returned successfully from the moon on Sunday. Parts of it were manufactured at La Porte’s Howmet Aerospace. The main engines on the spacecraft contained castings from the La Porte facility.
LA PORTE, IN
WANE-TV

Kosciusko County company wins Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest

(WANE) — The Indiana Chamber of Commerce announced the winner of the Coolest Thing Made in Indiana contest Wednesday during the ICC’s inaugural Best IN Manufacturing luncheon. Maple Leaf Farms in Kosciusko County won the tournament for its roast half duck, and POLYWOOD, another Kosciusko County company, finished...
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
warricknews.com

Hard Rock hits pause on planned hotel adjacent to Northwest Indiana casino

GARY — A hotel will join the myriad gaming, entertainment and dining options available at the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Jon Lucas, chief operating officer at Hard Rock International, told the Indiana Gaming Commission Thursday that despite the overwhelming success of its Gary property since opening 19 months ago, it simply isn't right time to construct an adjacent hotel.
GARY, IN
lakeshorepublicradio.org

New leadership named for Valparaiso, Merrillville police departments

Some Region police agencies will get new leadership in January. Andrew McIntyre will take over as Valparaiso police chief, when Jeff Balon assumes the office of Porter County sheriff. Mayor Matt Murphy announced the appointment in a statement Wednesday. McIntyre has been with the Valparaiso Police Department since 2009 and currently serves as its captain of investigations.
VALPARAISO, IN
The Crusader Newspaper

Salvation Army Red Kettles go higher

As Americans creep further and further toward a cashless society, nonprofits like The Salvation Army are seeking easier and more secure ways for people to give to support the good work. In Lake and Porter Counties it’s no different. The Salvation Army of Northwest Indiana is now using the new ‘TipTap’ system on its Red Kettle stands to give customers of local retailers more options for donating other than giving cash.
PORTER COUNTY, IN
fox32chicago.com

Chicago mayoral election: New poll shows Lightfoot trailing Garcia, Vallas

CHICAGO - A new voter opinion survey suggests Mayor Lori Lightfoot would come in third if the Feb. 28 election were held today. That would eliminate the first-term incumbent from competing in any April runoff election. Chicago-based M3 Strategies asked 440 likely voters, "If the election for mayor of Chicago...
CHICAGO, IL
WNDU

Contractor sentenced in South Bend Housing Authority fraud case

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - The first of six defendants charged with defrauding the South Bend Housing Authority has been sentenced. Ronald Taylor Jr. was ordered to spend 44 months in prison for his role in the scheme. Taylor was a contractor who was paid for repair and improvement work that he never performed.
SOUTH BEND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Arrest in Michigan City Bank Robbery

(Michigan City, IN) - An arrest was made soon after a bank in Michigan City was robbed Thursday afternoon. Ryan James, 43, of New Buffalo is suspected in the hold-up at First Source Bank at 3905 Franklin Street. According to Michigan City Police, the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount...
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
cbs4indy.com

Elkhart restaurant named ‘best once-in-a-lifetime’ meal in Indiana

ELKHART, Ind. — Throughout one’s lifetime, a dedicated diner may rack up thousands upon thousands of meals at restaurants, diners, pizzerias, and the like. But have you ever had a so-called “once-in-a-lifetime meal?”. According to Eat This, Not That!, a once-in-a-lifetime meal is one “actually worth traveling...
ELKHART, IN
News Now Warsaw

BREAKING NEWS: Warsaw High School, three others closed due to illness

WARSAW – Warsaw Community Schools announced Wednesday the closing of four schools for at least two days as illness spreads through much of Indiana. The decision came after advice from the Kosciusko County Health Department, according to a news release from the school system. Four schools — Leesburg Elementary...
WARSAW, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Demolition Near for Burned Out Structure

(La Porte, IN) - A house heavily damaged by fire in La Porte will be torn down in the near future. A demolition bid of more than $20,000 was recently approved by the city’s Board of Public Works and Safety. Code Enforcement Director Jeff Batchelor said the work can...
LA PORTE, IN
CBS Chicago

Police in Highland, Indiana seek Erica Roadlander in rash of wallet thefts

HIGHLAND, Ind. (CBS) -- Shoppers in Northwest Indiana need to be on the lookout for a woman who police said is wanted for stealing a number of wallets.Police in Highland, Indiana, said Erica Roadlander has stolen or pickpocketed numerous wallets from people out shopping – and has then used the credit cards from the wallets to make fraudulent purchases at other nearby stores.Roadlander frequents the Chicagoland and Northwest Indiana area and has committed similar crimes elsewhere, Highland police said.Anyone with information about Roadlander's whereabouts is asked to call Highland police Detective Sgt. Jason Hildebrand or Detective Corporal Lee Natelborg, at (219) 838-3184. Callers may remain anonymous.
HIGHLAND, IN
hometownnewsnow.com

Fire Destroys Wellness Center

(Porter County, IN) - An area business was destroyed by fire yesterday. The Inspiration Wood Wellness Center just west of the La Porte County line near Otis went up in flames. So far, no indications have been given on what caused the blaze fought by more than a half dozen fire departments. Firefighters were called when an aircraft pilot saw smoke and flames coming from the building late in the morning.
PORTER COUNTY, IN

