In Munster, a hiring event will be held 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, December 15, 2022, at Community Healthcare System Conference Center on Calumet Avenue, two blocks south of Community Hospital. Community Healthcare said it is hiring for positions throughout Northwest Indiana. The announcement said there are immediate openings for registered nurses in the Emergency Department, Medical Surgical Units, Neuro ICU/IMCU and Telemetry, and additional positions available for CT technologists, radiology technologists, respiratory therapists and surgical technologists. Experienced professionals and new graduates are welcome. Here’s a link for more information. The healthcare system said to bring your resume; interviews will be conducted on site. Community Healthcare System is comprised of four not-for-profit hospitals: Community Hospital in Munster, St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago, St. Mary Medical Center in Hobart, and Community Stroke and Rehabilitation Center in Crown Point.

MUNSTER, IN ・ 3 DAYS AGO