ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Meghan Markle Talked ‘Through Her Teeth’ During Wedding Gown Interview

By Mandi Kerr
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 4 days ago

A body language expert says Meghan Markle ’s “mask slipped” as she discussed her 2018 royal wedding dress. Ahead, an expert explains the Duchess of Sussex’s seemingly “not genuine” smile and why her veil might’ve had something to do with it.

Meghan Markle started the wedding dress interview without a ‘genuine’ smile, body language expert says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1kdZgW_0jivZASa00
Meghan Markle | Steve Parsons/PA Wire

In the Queen of the World documentary, the Duchess of Sussex saw her wedding gown for the first time since marrying Prince Harry . She spoke to Hannah Belcher, a Royal Collection Trust conservator, with the custom Givenchy creation on display nearby.

Body language expert Jesús Enrique Rosas revisited the post-royal wedding interview in a Nov. 20 YouTube video.

“Right off the bat when she walked in, that smile is not genuine, not much emotion or interest in being that smiley. Her eyes have no emotion. She keeps walking and gives her hand,” he said.

Rosas noticed Meghan’s “expressions lacked a bit of intensity,” noting “it’s something in her eyes.”

“We have seen Meghan’s genuine smile, we’ve seen her smile genuinely countless times, and this isn’t one of those times,” he said. “Right from the start, she wasn’t engaged.” From there, the now-mother of two’s “odd smile” transitioned to what the expert described as a “forced” facial expression.

Talking about her “something blue,” a piece of fabric from the dress she wore on her first date with Harry , Meghan had an “unnatural” expression. “That’s the problem when you try to come out as friendly when you don’t have that intention,” he said.

Meghan Markle showed signs her ‘mask slipped’ during wedding veil discussion, expert explains

As the conversation continued, Rosas noticed a shift in Meghan’s body language. After mentioning the Duke of Sussex’s position as a commonwealth youth ambassador, “something triggered” her “mask to slip.”

Her “mask slipped” as she stopped any effort to “come [across as nice],” he said. The expert suggested when the interview moved to flowers on Meghan’s 16-foot veil that she seemingly dropped the niceties.

“Meghan mentions the poppy,” a nod to her home state of California, “and the woman she’s talking to doesn’t acknowledge it, doesn’t give it any importance, she keeps talking about the composition of all the veils.”

“Since this woman didn’t react, we might reach the conclusion that upset Meghan,” the expert continued. “Meghan leaned her head toward the woman, like telling a secret, trying to find a confidante in the woman or some empathy.”

“When she didn’t get a big reaction or response, Meghan turned away and looked in the other direction, and the conversation moved on,” he added.

Megan Markle appeared ‘restless’ exhibiting a ‘defensive gesture’ as the interview ended, expert says

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j7yoe_0jivZASa00
Meghan Markle | Chris Jackson/Getty Images
Related https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TE3An_0jivZASa00

Meghan Markle Finishing Prince Harry’s Sentences Hints at What Goes on ‘Behind the Scenes’ in Marriage — Body Language Expert

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F6nco_0jivZASa00

Body Language Expert Says Prince William and Kate Middleton’s ‘Royal Smiles’ Were Nowhere to Be Seen in Wales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qf7GA_0jivZASa00

Journalist Responds to Meghan Markle’s Engagement Interview ‘Orchestrated Reality Show’ Comment With Nod to Memorable Royal Family Moment

As the conversation moved to another topic, Meghan’s body language hinted at signs of unease. Rosas pointed out rapidly blinking and looking “restless” as she played with her hair.

“It looks like she’s talking through her teeth, she is getting restless,” he said. Meanwhile, Meghan had a “neutral” facial expression. “I think she was bored at the moment.” Then she quickly shifted to what he called a “defensive gesture” as she brought her hand to her face.

Previously, Meghan playing with her hair had been labeled a telltale sign of how she copes under pressure .

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.

Comments / 6

Kae Masseria
2d ago

Oh Lordy! When will her dribble ever end! She is becoming pathetic and so is he!

Reply
5
GPTexas
3d ago

Yes please go away. Enough already!

Reply
16
Related
Elle

There's Palace Drama Over This One Specific Photo of the Sussexes From ‘Harry & Meghan’

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s California Life. The royals are already spiraling over Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's docuseries, Harry & Meghan, and all that's been released so far is one single trailer. But a lot was packed into that 1:12 minute sneak peak—including this photo of Meghan and Harry that was, apparently, taken at Buckingham Palace without permission. And already, the one photo alone is creating drama in the palace because of protocol. (Yes, one photo, despite the trailer’s far more problematic claims about the treatment of women who marry into the family.
CALIFORNIA STATE
OK! Magazine

'They Dragged Him Through The Mud': Prince William Likely To Ban Prince Harry From King Charles' Coronation In May, Expert Claims

It looks like Prince Harry and Prince William might never resolve their issues. With King Charles' coronation coming up in May, it sounds like William, 40, might ban his younger brother from attending after he spilled more details about their relationship on the Netflix series, Harry & Meghan. "You can't have people like this going to the King’s coronation," expert Angela Levin said. “It’s an important occasion and it can't just be all about them — and if they do come it will be all about them. I think William will say, ‘Absolutely not you can not come.'"“He is the...
New York Post

Prince Harry pictured in stunned silence at brother William’s text following explosive Oprah expose

A stunned Prince Harry was filmed holding an apparently grim text from older brother Prince William, whom Harry portrayed as a screaming bully who forced him “out of the family.” The final episode of “Harry & Meghan” caught the explosive aftermath of Harry’s damning 2021 Oprah Winfrey interview, after which heir to the throne William told a reporter, “I haven’t spoken to him yet, but I will do.” The Netflix cameras were rolling when William, 40, sent that message — while Meghan Markle was on the phone with celebrity pal Tyler Perry. While Markle, 41, finished reading out the response of Queen Elizabeth...
E! News

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Kids Archie and Lilibet Steal the Show in Netflix Docuseries

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's story isn't complete without their children. After Netflix premiered its new docuseries Harry & Meghan on Dec. 8, fans were treated to plenty of royal tea and bombshells from the couple. But while sharing their story, with the couple's Archewell Productions serving as one of the production companies involved in the project, Harry and Meghan also provided a glimpse into their life as parents to Archie, 3, and 18-month-old Lilibet.
SheKnows

King Charles III's Affair With Camilla Reportedly Left Prince William & Prince Harry to 'Look After Themselves’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. King Charles III loves his sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, but he may have been a less strict parent after Princess Diana’s death. He was reportedly too distracted by his ongoing affair with Camilla. That idea of lax parenting led both of the boys to run a bit wild without someone monitoring their activities outside the palace. In Kate Nicholl’s book, The New Royals: Queen Elizabeth’s Legacy and the Future of the Crown, she discusses how the loss of Diana...
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

244K+
Followers
123K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy