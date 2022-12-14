Read full article on original website
'Election marshals' and runoff rules: States eye a new round of voting changes ahead of 2024
Two years after the 2020 election and the pandemic put a spotlight on how elections are run, legislators around the country are signaling they aren't finished yet with big changes to election administration and could implement new rules ahead of the 2024 presidential election.
CBS Austin
Governor Greg Abbott speaks at Wreaths Across America Ceremony
AUSTIN, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott spoke at the Wreaths Across America wreath-laying ceremony in Austin with his wife and First Lady Cecilia Abbott. This national volunteer organization honors brave men and women who have sacrificed their lives for the U.S. They are celebrated with wreaths every December. Other...
KSAT 12
After a Texas National Guard member died, his family got no financial payment. Lawmakers want to change that.
Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news. This article is co-published and co-reported with Military Times, an independent news organization reporting on issues important to the U.S. military. Sign up for its daily Early Bird Brief newsletter here.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Dallas Observer
Cruz’s Daughter, Abbott’s Buses, a Capitol Rioter and Weed: 10 Most Read News Stories 2022
If it wasn't obvious before, we can say it’s official now: We like reading about polarizing public figures. They really move the needle. Perhaps it’s a schadenfreude thing, or perhaps we just want to keep tabs on the people who seek to have more power over others. Either way, the Observer’s most-read news stories of 2022 include reports centering on such notable conversation-starters as Sen. Ted Cruz, Gov. Greg Abbott, Jenna Ryan, Shelly Luther and others.
This Massive Flea Market in Texas is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local flea market can be an amazing way to spend your day. There's always something cool to find and for a great deal too! You never know what sort of antique items you'll discover when shopping at a flea market.
Chelcie Lynn brings her '2 Fingers and a 12 Pack' tour to San Antonio
Trailer Trash Tammy is taking over Texas with five shows.
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
Here's what $500k buys you in New Braunfels and California real estate
How far does your dollar go in the Texas Hill Country?
Governor Abbott Goes After NGOs Who Helped Illegal Aliens
Governor Abbott thanked a National Guard memberPhoto byTwitter. On Thursday, Texas Governor Greg Abbott wrote a letter to Texas Attorney Ken Paxton about the migrants illegally crossing the border and getting assistance from non-governmental organizations (NGOs). Abbott likely saw reports that thousands of migrants were illegally crossing the Texas-Mexican border in El Paso.
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
KSAT 12
Thousands of military service members wait in San Antonio to fly home for the holidays
Thousands of service members from every branch of the military lined up at the San Antonio International Airport to see their families for the holidays. “It’s just the people and company I miss the most. I could go on and on about the food and all that, but it’s just the people. I miss my family,” Private Jose Gallegos said.
Willie Nelson, ZZ Top to perform at Whitewater Amphitheater in 2023
Tickets go on sale Friday.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
KSAT 12
City program for businesses hurt by lengthy construction is met with scorn
San Antonio – A city program meant to ease the effect of lengthy construction projects on nearby small businesses isn’t easing those businesses’ concerns. Small businesses suffering through the seemingly perpetual work on Broadway Avenue and North St. Mary’s Street indicated they want help covering their bills as their revenue takes a dive. But instead, the city’s $400,000 pilot, “Small Business Construction Mitigation Program,” presented in a committee meeting on Friday, revolves around marketing and signage to encourage people to visit the businesses.
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
KENS 5
'It’s survival to me': Soldiers' Angels distributes record-breaking amount of food to veterans with help of Boeing
SAN ANTONIO — An army of volunteers with Soldiers’ Angels and other organizations helped distribute food to hundreds of veterans in the parking lot of Cowboys Dancehall Thursday afternoon. Boeing awarded Soldiers’ Angels a $50,000 grant, which made the record-breaking distribution possible during a time when food security...
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
The judge called Kenne McFadden a 'nuisance' — and let the man accused of killing her walk free
Insider found only 28 murder convictions over five years of transgender homicides. Judges and juries sometimes easily accepted claims of self-defense.
