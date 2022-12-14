Read full article on original website
GRAINS-U.S. corn, wheat futures weak; soybeans firm
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - U.S. corn and wheat futures dipped on Friday, with concerns about a weakening global economy deterring traders from extending gains made earlier this week. Sharp declines in equity markets and the dollar's strength added to the risk-off mood, traders said. "The market continues to lick...
Will U.S. grain exports continue to lag?
Despite the U.S. dollar dropping nearly 10% since September, U.S. exports have remained precariously slow. History has indicated that high prices often encourage end users to take a more cautious approach to buying and, therefore, only purchase on an as-needed basis. Since prices have been high since last spring (except for a drop-off in summer and subsequent rally), robust export sales into the fall months have been lacking.
GRAINS-Chicago grains subdued as central bank guidance weighs
* Global recession worries keep lid on grain, oilseed prices * Export demand, dry weather underpin soybean prices (Updates with European trading, changes byline/dateline) By Gus Trompiz and Naveen Thukral PARIS/SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean, corn and wheat futures consolidated on Friday as negative sentiment created by central banks' interest rate outlooks hung over the market, while traders monitored weather and export news. The most-active soybean contract on the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.2% to $14.70-1/4 a bushel by 1251 GMT. CBOT corn inched 0.1% lower to $6.52-3/4 a bushel while CBOT wheat edged up 0.4% to $7.60-1/4 a bushel. The U.S. Federal Reserve, the Bank of England and the European Central Bank this week revived investors' recession worries by signalling more interest rate rises to contain inflation. Share prices extended losses on Friday while crude oil fell. "The market continues to lick its wounds following hawkish central bank messages across the U.S., UK, and euro area," Saxo Bank said in a note. Soybeans remained underpinned by brisk export demand, as illustrated by higher-than-expected weekly U.S. export sales on Thursday that totalled 2.943 million tonnes. Soybeans and corn have also drawn support from drought facing Argentina and southern Brazil. Rainfall over recent days has not been enough for successful planting of soybeans, the Buenos Aires grains exchange said on Thursday. In Brazil, drought is compromising corn fields in Rio Grande do Sul state, brokerage StoneX said on Thursday. However, favourable growing conditions elsewhere in Brazil were tempering South American supply concerns. Continuing flows of competitively priced Russian and Ukrainian wheat were curbing wheat prices, although traders were wary of potential disruption due to winter weather and the ongoing war in Ukraine. Russia fired more than 70 missiles during Friday's morning rush hour in one of its biggest attacks on Ukraine since the start of the war, forcing emergency power cuts nationwide, Ukrainian officials said. Prices at 1251 GMT Last Change Pct End Ytd Pct Move 2021 Move CBOT wheat 760.25 3.00 0.40 770.75 -1.36 CBOT corn 652.75 -0.75 -0.11 593.25 10.03 CBOT soy 1470.25 -3.25 -0.22 1339.25 9.78 Paris wheat 298.50 -0.50 -0.17 276.75 7.86 Paris maize 283.50 -1.00 -0.35 226.00 25.44 Paris rape 557.75 -0.75 -0.13 754.00 -26.03 WTI crude oil 74.33 -1.78 -2.34 75.21 -1.17 Euro/dlr 1.06 0.00 -0.07 1.1368 -6.59 Most active contracts - Wheat, corn and soy US cents/bushel, Paris futures in euros per tonne (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; Editing by Rashmi Aich and Paul Simao)
CBOT Trends-Wheat, corn seen down 1 to 3 cents a bushel, soybeans mixed
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Following are U.S. trade expectations for the resumption of grain and soy complex trading at the Chicago Board of Trade (CBOT) at 8:30 a.m. CST (1430 GMT) on Friday. WHEAT - Down 1 to 3 cents a bushel. * Futures eased overnight as negative sentiment...
GRAINS-Soybeans up on strong demand, global recession fears limit gains
SINGAPORE, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans ticked higher on Friday, with support from strong demand and dryness in South America, but gains were limited amid concerns over a slowing global economy. Wheat rose and the market was set for a weekly gain on bargain buying after prices dropped to...
Indian farmers increase wheat plantings by 3% from a year earlier
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indian farmers have planted wheat on 28.65 million hectares (70.8 million acres) since Oct. 1, when the current sowing season began, up nearly 3% from a year ago, the latest data from the farm ministry showed on Friday. Farmers have also increased the area cultivating...
India to remain top buyer of Russia's Urals crude in Dec -sources, data
MOSCOW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India is taking most of Russia's Urals crude oil loading in December as it remains top buyer for a second month in a row, according to traders and Refinitiv data. Volumes and India's share of the exports are expected to rise month on month despite...
India raises base import price of palm oil, gold
MUMBAI, Dec 16 (Reuters) - India raised the base import prices of crude palm oil and soyoil, gold and silver, the government said in a statement late on Thursday, as prices jumped in the world market. The government revises base import prices of edible oils, gold and silver every fortnight, and the prices are used to calculate the amount of tax an importer needs to pay. India is the world's biggest importer of edible oils and silver and the second-biggest consumer of gold. Commodity New price in $ Old price in $ Crude palm oil 977 971 RBD palm oil 979 977 RBD palmolein 988 993 Crude soya oil 1,275 1,360 Gold 582 565 Silver 771 699 Base prices for all commodities are in $ per tonne, except for gold and silver. The gold tariff is in $ per 10 grams and silver in $ per kg. (Reporting by Rajendra Jadhav; editing by Uttaresh.V)
Indonesia's Bulog to import 500,000 T of rice until Feb 2023
JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia food procurement agency Bulog will import a total 500,000 tonnes of rice between this month and February 2023, to top up government stocks and contain price rises in the staple food, the agency said on Friday. Indonesia previously said it aimed to secure 1.2...
UPDATE 1-Mexico says aims for agreement with U.S. on GM corn in January
MEXICO CITY, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Mexico and the United States aim to reach an agreement in January over a pending Mexican ban on imports of genetically modified (GM) corn, the Mexican foreign ministry said Friday after officials from the two countries held talks in Washington. In a statement, the...
EIB bank lends Tunisia 150 mln euros in emergency support for food security
TUNIS, Dec 18 (Reuters) - The European Investment Bank, the lending arm of the European Union, has approved a 220 million euro loan ($233 mln) for Tunisia, including 150 million euros in emergency support for food security, the Tunisian Ministry of Economy said on Sunday. Tunisia is in a deep...
LIVESTOCK-Hog futures rise after hitting two-month low
CHICAGO, Dec 16 (Reuters) - CME Group hog futures rallied on Friday, rebounding from a two-month low on a round of end-of-week bargain buying. Cattle futures also were firm despite concerns about waning demand, traders said. Cash market strength added support to both hogs and cattle. CME February lean hogs...
UPDATE 1-Indonesia to implement mandatory 35% biodiesel blending starting Jan 1, 2023
JAKARTA, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Indonesia is set to raise mandatory biodiesel blending to 35% starting January 1, 2023, to reduce fuel imports amid high global energy prices and to shift to cleaner energy, the energy ministry said on Friday. The world's biggest palm oil producer has since 2020 implemented...
Renewables provide 46.9% of power used in Germany in 2022
FRANKFURT, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Renewable energy accounted for 46.9% of German power consumption 2022, up 4.9 percentage points from a year earlier thanks to favourable weather conditions, industry groups said on Friday. Both higher sunshine intensity and wind speeds were behind the trend, utility industry association BDEW and the...
USDA invests over $200 million in export market development
Today, the U.S. Foreign Agricultural Service (FAS) announced it is awarding $202.7 million to 87 organizations to promote American agricultural products around the world and develop export markets. The funding is through the Market Access Program (MAP) and Foreign Market Development Program (FMD). MAP is providing $175.6 million in fiscal...
Russia says EU's new sanctions will just cause more problems for the bloc
MOSCOW, Dec 17 (Reuters) - The latest round of Europen Union sanctions against Russia over Ukraine will just exacerbate problems within the bloc, a spokeswoman for Russian Foreign Ministry said on Saturday. EU leaders agreed this week to provide 18 billion euros ($19 billion) in financing to Ukraine next year...
Revise GMO corn decree or face U.S. challenge, Vilsack warns Mexico
Ahead of a visit by Mexican government leaders, Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said on Thursday that the Biden administration was ready to challenge Mexico under North American trade rules unless it “rectifies” a presidential decree that would ban imports of genetically modified corn at the start of 2024. “We have deep concerns” about the decree, which could violate the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, he said.
REUTERS NEWS SCHEDULE AT 6.30 p.m. GMT/ 1.30 p.m. ET
BEIJING - Streets in major Chinese cities were eerily quiet on Sunday as people stayed home to protect themselves from a surge in COVID-19 cases that has hit urban centres from north to south. NORTHKOREA-MISSILES. North Korea fires two ballistic missiles, escalating tensions, says South Korea. SEOUL/TOKYO - North Korea...
Corn ends day flat | Friday, December 16, 2022
Soybeans eded the day up 6¢. CBOT wheat is up a penny. KC wheat is down 13¢. Minneapolis wheat is down 6¢. Live cattle are up 93¢. Lean hogs are up $4.28. Feeder cattle are up 35¢. Al Kluis with Kluis Commodity Advisors says there...
