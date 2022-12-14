ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
$171 million grant will fund high-speed internet in Colorado

The Colorado Broadband Office plans to spend $171 million to connect more households with high-speed internet next year. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund and will be used to connect 18,000 unserved households with reliable internet, fund fiber infrastructure projects to prepare for future internet needs and support Colorado communities with the most urgent broadband needs, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced last week.
Stuck in reverse: Dangerous driving behaviors continue to rise

In 2021 the alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year high in traffic fatalities with 672 deaths. Yet the crash fatality picture has not improved for the State in 2022. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation this past weekend Colorado hit 700 deaths and troopers know this number will continue to grow until motorists change their risky behaviors.
Xcel Energy submits new energy costs for first quarter of 2023

Xcel Energy—Colorado has submitted its proposed quarterly fuel price adjustments to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the current commodity price of natural gas and continued limited coal supply for the first quarter of 2023. Customers can anticipate an increase in fuel costs for both natural gas and electric bills. The price of natural gas affects both natural gas service and electric service because natural gas is also used to generate electricity. The use of natural gas for electric generation has been higher than normal due to rail issues transporting coal from mines to our power plants. Currently, Xcel Energy is conserving our coal inventory to ensure reliable system operation through the winter season.
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.

