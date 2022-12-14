Read full article on original website
Related
Officials: Colorado firm's alfalfa cubes may kill horses
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — State and federal officials are warning horse owners not to feed their animals Top of the Rockies brand alfalfa cubes after nearly 100 horses developed neurologic illnesses — 45 of which have died or been euthanized. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration issued...
FBI: Minnesota man was making arsenal, revered mass shooters
SAVAGE, Minn. (AP) — A Minnesota man who idolized the shooter who killed five people at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs and was allegedly building an arsenal of automatic weapons to use against police was arrested this week after a retired police officer reported his behavior to authorities, according to federal charges.
OSHA: Amazon failed to record some warehouse injuries
NEW YORK (AP) — Amazon failed to properly record work-related injuries at warehouses located in five states, a federal agency said Friday while announcing it issued more than a dozen citations during the course of its ongoing investigation of the company. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration said it...
CDOT kicks off winter with free tire checks and resources for the public
Winter is here, and CDOT is bringing together winter safety partners to share information, free tire checks, snow tire discounts, tire giveaways, snowplow tours and photo opportunities and more at the Winter Wise Village event on Friday, Dec. 16, from noon to 2 p.m. The Winter Wise Village will feature...
$171 million grant will fund high-speed internet in Colorado
The Colorado Broadband Office plans to spend $171 million to connect more households with high-speed internet next year. The money comes from the American Rescue Plan’s Coronavirus Capital Projects Fund and will be used to connect 18,000 unserved households with reliable internet, fund fiber infrastructure projects to prepare for future internet needs and support Colorado communities with the most urgent broadband needs, Gov. Jared Polis’ office announced last week.
Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — Judge who dropped 2021 case warned that Colorado gay bar attacker planned a shootout, needed treatment, court papers say.
How did Colorado community colleges double their graduation rate? By better meeting student needs
Colorado’s community colleges more than doubled their graduation rates from 2015 to 2020 by focusing on student support in and out of the classroom, according to a study released Tuesday. The Colorado Community College System’s graduation rates rose to 31% from 15% five years earlier, according to the report...
Stuck in reverse: Dangerous driving behaviors continue to rise
In 2021 the alarm bells sounded when Colorado hit a 20-year high in traffic fatalities with 672 deaths. Yet the crash fatality picture has not improved for the State in 2022. According to the Colorado Department of Transportation this past weekend Colorado hit 700 deaths and troopers know this number will continue to grow until motorists change their risky behaviors.
Xcel Energy submits new energy costs for first quarter of 2023
Xcel Energy—Colorado has submitted its proposed quarterly fuel price adjustments to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the current commodity price of natural gas and continued limited coal supply for the first quarter of 2023. Customers can anticipate an increase in fuel costs for both natural gas and electric bills. The price of natural gas affects both natural gas service and electric service because natural gas is also used to generate electricity. The use of natural gas for electric generation has been higher than normal due to rail issues transporting coal from mines to our power plants. Currently, Xcel Energy is conserving our coal inventory to ensure reliable system operation through the winter season.
The Longmont Leader
Longmont, CO
1K+
Followers
12K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT
The Longmont Leader is a community news source for residents who care about Longmont’s present and future. We seek to highlight what makes our community special, empower residents to connect with one another and uncover stories with fair reporting.http://www.longmontleader.com
Comments / 0