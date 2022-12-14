Xcel Energy—Colorado has submitted its proposed quarterly fuel price adjustments to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission to reflect the current commodity price of natural gas and continued limited coal supply for the first quarter of 2023. Customers can anticipate an increase in fuel costs for both natural gas and electric bills. The price of natural gas affects both natural gas service and electric service because natural gas is also used to generate electricity. The use of natural gas for electric generation has been higher than normal due to rail issues transporting coal from mines to our power plants. Currently, Xcel Energy is conserving our coal inventory to ensure reliable system operation through the winter season.

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO