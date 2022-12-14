Read full article on original website
Padres Star Expected To Leave Team
The New York Post’s Jon Heyman has reported that star San Diego Padres infielder Manny Machado is expected to opt out of his current Padres contract following the 2023 season.
Bleacher Report
Justin Turner Agrees to 2-Year, $22M Contract with Red Sox After Dodgers Tenure
Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN's Joon Lee and Jeff Passan. The 38-year-old is a two-time All-Star who has played 14 MLB seasons. His last nine have been with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which have won three National League pennants and one World Series with him at the hot corner.
Bleacher Report
Cubs Rumors: Dansby Swanson Agrees to 7-Year, $177M Contract with No-Trade Clause
Dansby Swanson, the last major player on this year's free-agent market, is leaving the Atlanta Braves. Per ESPN's Jeff Passan, Swanson is finalizing a deal with the Chicago Cubs. Per Bally Sports' Russell Dorsey, the pact is for seven years and $177 million and carries a full no-trade clause. Selected...
Bleacher Report
Every MLB Team's Largest Free-Agent Contract in Franchise History
With billions of dollars being thrown around on Major League Baseball's free-agent market, it's a good time to reminisce about the biggest contracts in each team's history. We could have sifted through all 30 teams' free-agent signing histories—records of which dating as far back as 1991 are well-kept by Cot's Baseball Contracts—in search of the highest guarantees, but that would have A) been boring and B) required making a faulty assumption that dollars from years past are worth the same as dollars in 2022.
Bleacher Report
Carlos Rodón, Yankees Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $162M Contract in Free Agency
After a one-year stint with the San Francisco Giants, starting pitcher Carlos Rodón has found a new home for the 2023 season and beyond. The 30-year-old has reached an agreement with the New York Yankees on a six-year contract worth $162 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal reportedly includes a full no-trade clause.
Bleacher Report
Report: Joey Gallo Agrees to 1-Year Twins Contract After Yankees, Dodgers Stints
The Minnesota Twins and outfielder Joey Gallo agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract on Friday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Gallo split last season with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Once among the game's premier power hitters, Gallo embarked on an abysmal 2022 campaign that saw him get essentially run out of New York before his midseason trade to the Dodgers.
Bleacher Report
Dodgers Trade Rumors: Bryan Reynolds, Alek Thomas, Jarred Kelenic Among OF Targets
The Los Angeles Dodgers are "actively pursuing trades for a center fielder," according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Cody Bellinger played 144 games in center field for the Dodgers in 2022, but he was non-tendered this offseason before agreeing to a one-year deal with the Chicago Cubs. Los Angeles...
Bleacher Report
Eric Hosmer DFA'd by Red Sox After Acquiring Wyatt Mills in Trade with Royals
The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has been designated for assignment in order to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills on the 40-man roster. Boston acquired Mills in a trade with the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Jacob Wallace. Red Sox chief...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Trade Rumors: NY 'Unable to Find Takers' for Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson
The New York Yankees accomplished what was surely their top goal of the offseason when they brought back Aaron Judge, but they are reportedly striking out in trade efforts regarding Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Bronx Bombers "have been unable...
Bleacher Report
Why Mets Should Pursue Luis Arraez amid Latest Carlos Carrasco, MLB Trade Rumors
The Minnesota Twins won big in free agency on Friday with the official signing of coveted catcher Christian Vázquez. They also reached an agreement with outfielder Joey Gallo. Vázquez, who is fresh off his second World Series win, reached a three-year agreement with Minnesota earlier in the week.
Bleacher Report
Yankees Rumors: Fernando Tatis Jr. Trade Buzz with Padres Called 'Total BS'
The San Diego Padres denied rumors of a potential Fernando Tatis Jr. trade, saying it was "total BS" that the New York Yankees were calling about the shortstop, Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported Thursday. ESPN's Buster Olney began the speculation Dec. 9 when he said on 95.7...
Bleacher Report
MLB Rumors: Rangers, Mets, Astros, Marlins Interested in Michael Conforto
Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Houston Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Marlins have also shown interest in the former Met, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Conforto missed all of the 2022 season while...
Bleacher Report
Mets Rumors: Carlos Carrasco, James McCann Shopped in Trade Conversations
The New York Mets are reportedly shopping starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco and catcher James McCann, according to Andy Martino of SNY. The Mets have added depth in both areas, which has made the two veterans expendable heading into 2023. New York has signed starting pitchers Justin Verlander, Kodai Senga and...
Bleacher Report
Yankees Star Aaron Judge's 62nd Home Run Ball Sells for $1.5M at Auction
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge's 62nd home run ball sold at auction for $1.5 million. Goldin Auctions sold the ball on Saturday night, with six total bids coming in. The initial price tag was set at $1 million when the listing opened on Nov. 29, with each bid increasing by $50,000 before the winner was determined.
