Los Angeles, CA

Bleacher Report

Justin Turner Agrees to 2-Year, $22M Contract with Red Sox After Dodgers Tenure

Free-agent third baseman Justin Turner has agreed to a deal with the Boston Red Sox, per ESPN's Joon Lee and Jeff Passan. The 38-year-old is a two-time All-Star who has played 14 MLB seasons. His last nine have been with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which have won three National League pennants and one World Series with him at the hot corner.
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Every MLB Team's Largest Free-Agent Contract in Franchise History

With billions of dollars being thrown around on Major League Baseball's free-agent market, it's a good time to reminisce about the biggest contracts in each team's history. We could have sifted through all 30 teams' free-agent signing histories—records of which dating as far back as 1991 are well-kept by Cot's Baseball Contracts—in search of the highest guarantees, but that would have A) been boring and B) required making a faulty assumption that dollars from years past are worth the same as dollars in 2022.
Bleacher Report

Carlos Rodón, Yankees Reportedly Agree to 6-Year, $162M Contract in Free Agency

After a one-year stint with the San Francisco Giants, starting pitcher Carlos Rodón has found a new home for the 2023 season and beyond. The 30-year-old has reached an agreement with the New York Yankees on a six-year contract worth $162 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. The deal reportedly includes a full no-trade clause.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Report: Joey Gallo Agrees to 1-Year Twins Contract After Yankees, Dodgers Stints

The Minnesota Twins and outfielder Joey Gallo agreed to a one-year, $11 million contract on Friday, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Gallo split last season with the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. Once among the game's premier power hitters, Gallo embarked on an abysmal 2022 campaign that saw him get essentially run out of New York before his midseason trade to the Dodgers.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bleacher Report

Eric Hosmer DFA'd by Red Sox After Acquiring Wyatt Mills in Trade with Royals

The Boston Red Sox announced Friday that veteran first baseman Eric Hosmer has been designated for assignment in order to make room for right-hander Wyatt Mills on the 40-man roster. Boston acquired Mills in a trade with the Kansas City Royals in exchange for right-hander Jacob Wallace. Red Sox chief...
BOSTON, MA
Bleacher Report

Why Mets Should Pursue Luis Arraez amid Latest Carlos Carrasco, MLB Trade Rumors

The Minnesota Twins won big in free agency on Friday with the official signing of coveted catcher Christian Vázquez. They also reached an agreement with outfielder Joey Gallo. Vázquez, who is fresh off his second World Series win, reached a three-year agreement with Minnesota earlier in the week.
Bleacher Report

MLB Rumors: Rangers, Mets, Astros, Marlins Interested in Michael Conforto

Free-agent outfielder Michael Conforto is drawing interest from the Texas Rangers, New York Mets and Houston Astros, according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal. The Miami Marlins have also shown interest in the former Met, per Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Conforto missed all of the 2022 season while...
HOUSTON, TX

