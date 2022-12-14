Read full article on original website
Captain Allison Elliott named next Springfield Police Chief
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) -- According to officials, Springfield Police Division Capt. Allison Elliott has been chosen by City Manager Bryan Heck to serve as the next police chief, with the City Commission expected to confirm the choice next week. Elliott has worked in law enforcement for 16 years. She oversaw...
Four people injured in Darke County accident
GREENVILLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- A collision involving a semi-tractor and trailer and SUV Saturday evening in Darke County sends four people to the hospital. Greenville Fire Department, Greenville Township Rescue, Miami Valley MICU, and Greenville Police Department, were dispatched to U.S. 127 and Children's Home Bradford Road in reference to an accident at about 8:39 p.m., according to the Darke County Sheriff's Office.
1 in custody after SWAT standoff in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton Police crews were dispatched to 852 St. Agnes Avenue around 2 p.m. on Friday afternoon, on a weapons complaint. However, once they arrived, the situation became more of a domestic violence dispute, according to DPD Major Brian Johns. "Once they got here it was more...
Dayton healthcare provider set to expand existing facility
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (Dayton Business Journal) - With heightened need for access to healthcare and the associated growth for the region’s companies, industry expansion efforts continue. A healthcare provider operating 24 facilities in the immediate Dayton region, seeing over 300,000 patients annually, is hopping on the trend. Huber Heights...
University of Dayton holds commencement ceremonies
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The University of Dayton conferred approximately 1,270 undergraduate, master's and doctoral degrees during commencement exercises on Saturday. This includes students who graduated this past summer. The university regards its commencement exercises as among the most important ceremonial occasions of the academic year. The nearly two-hour ceremony...
Local police help community get into the holiday spirit
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) - With Christmas just over a week away, the FOP and Dayton Police are bringing Christmas to local families. Every child should experience the joy of Christmas, waking up with presents under the tree. That is where the Angel Tree program comes in. The Dayton Police Department...
Students, community gather for Fairborn High School students' candlelight vigil
FAIRBORN. Ohio (WKEF) -- Students and community members remembered a Fairborn High School student who passed away in a car crash Friday night off Trebein and Dayton-Xenia Road. You could feel the emotions at a candlelight vigil as people gathered to remember and celebrate her life. “It's more than just...
Kettering Police Department update recent string of mail theft, advise against mail drop
KETTERING, Ohio (WKEF) - The Kettering Police Department (KPD) conducted a search warrant Thursday night as part of an ongoing investigation into a recent string of mail drop box thefts. During the search, hundreds of checks were recovered with sender locations varying from Independence, Pickerington, Powell, Cincinnati, Kettering, Oakwood, Dayton,...
Springfield Police warn of Hyundai and Kia thefts
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WKEF) - Springfield Police Division (SPD) investigators have issued a warning to the public about a recent uptick in Hyundai and Kia thefts. According to the SPD, the thefts appear to follow a trend seen nationwide. Police point to a popular social media video explaining how to access...
Vigil to be held for Fairborn High School student killed in vehicle crash
FAIRBORN, Ohio (WKEF) -- A candlelight vigil will be held tonight at 7 p.m. at Fairborn High School for a student who lost her life in an accident Friday, according to a Fairborn School District spokesperson. Ohio State Highway Patrol says its investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on...
Professional esports stadium coming to Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — Columbus will soon be home to a large-scale esports stadium. Glytch plans to break ground on a 100,000 square foot stadium in the spring of 2023. The stadium would seat up to 2,000 fans and would also serve as a broadcast studio for esports events.
1 killed after dump truck crash in Beavercreek
BEAVERCREEK TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKEF) -- The Xenia Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal crash that happened on Trebein Road at the intersection of Dayton-Xenia Road at 11:53 a.m. on Friday morning. 36-year-old Robert Branham of New Carlisle was operating a 1996 Kenworth dump truck...
Springboro 5th grader collects gifts for Toys for Tots in honor of his birthday
SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jackson Williams, a 5th grade student at Five Points Elementary in Springboro, has collected over 70 gifts to benefit Toys for Tots. Jackson's birthday is just four days before Christmas, but instead of asking for his own gifts, he asks the community to donate toys to his "Jackson's Birthday Toy Drive." He then donates those gifts to Toys for Tots, to make sure other children have a gift under their tree this Christmas.
Wreaths Across America ceremony held at Dayton National Cemetery
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Dayton National Cemetery joined more than 3,500 other locations across the country for National Wreaths Across America Day. Coordinated and led by local volunteers, fundraising groups have raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 3,249 veterans’ wreaths on the headstones of fallen service members laid to rest there.
Xenia Police searching for suspect after house was struck by gunfire
XENIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- On Sunday, December 11, officers from the Xenia Police Division responded to the 400 block of Stelton Rd. after receiving a report of shots fired. Once they arrived, they found that the home at 466 Stelton Road had been shot at. The front of the home had been struck by three bullets.
Pedestrian struck and killed after vehicle crash in Huber Heights
HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Huber Heights Police and Fire crews were sent to a motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Crews were dispatched to the area of northbound State Route 4 and Chambersburg Rd at about 7:05 a.m. Authorities say the driver reported she had hit a person who was in the middle of the road, according to Huber Heights Police.
Small plane lands safely at Dayton International Airport after reporting emergency
VANDALIA, Ohio (WKEF) -- A private plane landed without incident after reporting trouble to air traffic controllers at Dayton International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The plane had the pilot and a dog on board when the emergency was called in at about 5 p.m., according to Linda Hughes, spokesperson with Dayton International Airport.
Raider men snap losing skid
FAIRBORN, OHIO (WKEF/WRGT) - Playing their final home game of the 2022 calendar year Saturday, Wright State men's basketball entered the game determined to put a four-game losing skid behind them. The Raiders did just that Saturday at the Nutter Center, winning 111-59 against the University of Northwestern Ohio to...
