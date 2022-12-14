SPRINGBORO, Ohio (WKEF) -- Jackson Williams, a 5th grade student at Five Points Elementary in Springboro, has collected over 70 gifts to benefit Toys for Tots. Jackson's birthday is just four days before Christmas, but instead of asking for his own gifts, he asks the community to donate toys to his "Jackson's Birthday Toy Drive." He then donates those gifts to Toys for Tots, to make sure other children have a gift under their tree this Christmas.

