This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Holiday Season: 5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
KSAT 12
Virtual food bank dedicated to helping pet rescue organizations to open in San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO – Puppy Food Bank is a new virtual non-profit dedicated to providing food supplies to ‘no kill’ pet rescue organizations across Texas. (The website is expected to be fully online in January). The organization’s home base will be in San Antonio, but they will work...
Building goes up in flames; strong winds make it difficult to contain
SAN ANTONIO — A commercial building went up in flames, and the San Antonio Fire Department said it's completely destroyed. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of I-10 East and FM 1516, which is in the Converse area. When crews arrived, they...
Texas Couple Has Lived Underground For Almost 40 Years
"It's still here and we're still here and we're not going anywhere."
Here Are the 10 Best Cupcakes In San Antonio
Here's where to find the most delicious cupcakes in the city.
KHOU
'We're not going anywhere': Couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
KSAT 12
Thousands of military service members wait in San Antonio to fly home for the holidays
Thousands of service members from every branch of the military lined up at the San Antonio International Airport to see their families for the holidays. “It’s just the people and company I miss the most. I could go on and on about the food and all that, but it’s just the people. I miss my family,” Private Jose Gallegos said.
lakefrontollu.com
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
fox26houston.com
A MIRACLE: Boy born without skin is doing well, now back in Houston
HOUSTON - Ja'Bari Gray, the baby from San Antonio who was born without skin on his body, is back in Houston. He and his mother moved back to be closer to the hospital for needed treatments. "We've had COVID in the house at least three times, and he's been perfectly...
'Trying to make easy cash': Man accused of stealing lottery tickets from multiple San Antonio stores
SAN ANTONIO — A 35-year-old man is accused of stealing lottery tickets from at least three different south-side convenience stores in recent weeks, according to the San Antonio Police Department. SAPD Officer Ricardo Guzman said Alex Vasquez was taken into custody Thursday, after investigators tracked him down via surveillance...
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
KENS 5
'I was just seeping blood': San Antonio woman demands accountability after being attacked by three dogs while out walking
SAN ANTONIO — Elizabeth Reynolds was listening to music while walking along the sidewalk on Henderson Pass near Highway 281 when she said she encountered a pack of snarling dogs. “They just started just biting on my legs, my hamstrings, my behind, and I was frantically just screaming and...
‘It would mean everything to get it back’: Cargo trailer stolen just weeks after family moves to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — It’s not the warm welcome a family was expecting. A few weeks after moving to San Antonio, their cargo trailer was stolen from a southwest side neighborhood. A Tempur-Pedic mattress and stainless steel fridge were inside. On Tuesday, Rebecca Martinez woke up to find the...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
San Antonio Current
This 1939 home in San Antonio's Olmos Park area has a modern kitchen overlooking its pool
A 4,700-square-foot home in San Antonio's posh Olmos Park neighborhood has hit the market for just under $2 million. While the home has many of the elegant original touches vintage to its 1939 construction, including its curved Art Deco doorways and beautiful tiled study, its thoroughly updated kitchen is a standout. Open to the living and dining areas, the area features glass-fronted cabinets, a breakfast bar island and modern appliances.
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Seattle-based Teriyaki Madness opening first San Antonio location at end of month
The brand operates 100 shops with plans to open 15 more in Texas between now and 2024.
Here's what $500k buys you in New Braunfels and California real estate
How far does your dollar go in the Texas Hill Country?
KSAT 12
Former SAPD officer fired for feces sandwich ‘released from employment’ in Floresville, mayor says
SAN ANTONIO – The controversy surrounding an officer fired from the San Antonio Police Department for giving a homeless person a feces sandwich has caught up with him at another police department in Floresville. KSAT Investigates has followed the case surrounding Matthew Luckhurst for years. After the san Antonio...
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
