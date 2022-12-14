Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Holiday Season: 5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Related
Could All These Earthquakes Mean A Big One is Coming in Texas?
It has happened again. One month after the earthquake last month just northwest of Pecos, another one hit. This one was another 5.4 magnitude quake striking at 5:35 pm on December 16th with a 3.3 magnitude aftershock about three minutes later. Earthquakes in Texas are generally minor events. On Wednesday,...
Former SAPD 'feces sandwhich' cop was hired, and fired, in another Texas town
And this week's top stories.
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
MuySA: Accepting that everyone in San Antonio knows each other
Small world? Nope, just San Antonio.
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
Texas Couple Has Lived Underground For Almost 40 Years
"It's still here and we're still here and we're not going anywhere."
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
KSAT 12
Thousands of military service members wait in San Antonio to fly home for the holidays
Thousands of service members from every branch of the military lined up at the San Antonio International Airport to see their families for the holidays. “It’s just the people and company I miss the most. I could go on and on about the food and all that, but it’s just the people. I miss my family,” Private Jose Gallegos said.
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
Pleasanton Express
ACSO officer dies in off-duty accident
Atascosa County Sheriff Deputy Alan Perez, 27, died in an accident early Friday morning near Poteet while he was off duty. Officer Alexis Hernandez with the Jourdanton Police Department who was in the car with him was injured and remains in the hospital. Deputy Perez had been with the ACSO...
KSAT 12
Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure
BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
ABC13 Houston
Uvalde school shooting survivors tell their stories through photos
UVALDE, Texas -- Eight young survivors of the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Texas, joined ABC News to help tell their stories in the wake of the tragedy. In a series of workshops, they learned the fundamentals of photography - starting with the technical operation of their cameras and ending with advice on how to visualize and capture their emotions through photos.
Guess the rent of this four-bedroom family home in New Braunfels
We've got a backyard, y'all!
Here's what $500k buys you in New Braunfels and California real estate
How far does your dollar go in the Texas Hill Country?
'Shit Sandwich Cop,' Pearl Parking: The top 10 headlines in San Antonio this week
Folks also read up on an armed militia's attempt to intimidate the city's LGBTQ+ community by protesting outside a Christmas-themed drag show.
Building goes up in flames; strong winds make it difficult to contain
SAN ANTONIO — A commercial building went up in flames, and the San Antonio Fire Department said it's completely destroyed. The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. on Saturday in the 8700 block of I-10 East and FM 1516, which is in the Converse area. When crews arrived, they...
Hit-and-run kills two people in east San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO — Two people were hit and killed by a vehicle while they were crossing an east-side street in a designated crosswalk. The crash happened just before midnight on Friday in the 2700 block of Rigsby Avenue, not far from Comanche Park. San Antonio police said a vehicle...
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
lakefrontollu.com
5 San Antonio must see Christmas light displays
SAN ANTONIO—Christmas is right around the corner, and it is time for holiday cheer. San Antonio has many locations that share their Christmas spirit. Many believe that Christmas is “the best time of the year.” Local San Antonians, as well as large corporations, go all out preparing their holiday lighting displays. For dazzling Christmas light displays, here are five places you should visit! 1.San Antonio River Walk – Locals and visitors enjoy the River Walk during the holiday season. The day after Thanksgiving, San Antonio celebrates the lighting of the river by kicking off the lighting celebration with the annual Holiday River Parade! The downtown section of the River Walk is illuminated with holiday lights and decorations. This Christmas light experience is free, so you cannot beat the price! There are thousands of lights draped and hanging over the majestic trees that line the river, making downtown a magical place at night. The holiday lights will remain on through January 9, 2023. The River Walk is located in downtown San Antonio. 2.Light up the Night at The JW Marriott San Antonio Hill Country Resort & Spa– The JW Marriott is one of the most luxurious hotels in San Antonio. This Resort’s holiday lighting experience is free and open to the public. The magnificent lobby, restaurants, water park, and grounds are covered in lights. Not only are there lights and holiday activities, but there are also Christmas movies playing on a huge projection screen throughout the evenings. With entertainment suitable for all ages, the JW Marriott is free and open to the public. The Resort’s light show starts on November 16 and runs through December 30.
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio location
There is good news for doughnut lovers in San Antonio, with cult favorite Voodoo Doughnut opening its first location in San Antonio this week. The store is located at 400 E. Houston St and opens at 8 am on Tuesday, December 20. Perfect for grabbing a morning doughnut to accompany your cup of coffee. The store will be open 24 hours.
Comments / 0