This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in TexasTravel MavenSan Antonio, TX
Popular doughnut chain to open first San Antonio locationAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Holiday Season: 5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
H-E-B opens first San Antonio brand shop for "superfans"Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Why the Big Country felt the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – The M5.4 earthquake sensed among the Big Country and surrounding areas has now been named the fourth largest earthquake in Texas history. At 5:35 p.m. on December 16, an earthquake with a magnitude of 5.4 occurred 12.6 miles northwest of Midland. People as far El Paso, Dallas, and San Antonio felt […]
I-10 West reopens near Boerne after deadly Friday crash
SAN ANTONIO — Boerne authorities say the westbound lanes of I-10 at Christus Parkway near Highway 46 are back open after a deadly crash killed one person. Police say only one car was involved in the wreck, which unfolded around 4:30 p.m. Friday. The victim hasn't been identified, and police are still investigating.
Texas Couple Has Lived Underground For Almost 40 Years
"It's still here and we're still here and we're not going anywhere."
The Deepest Lake In Texas Is In The Desert And On The Border
That headline makes it sound like the lake could be in El Paso. While it's actually about 700 miles away, it is still in the Southwestern part of the state. Lake Amistad is about 12 miles from Del Rio, Texas and just under 200 miles from San Antonio. The lake straddles the border between the United States of America and Mexico.
'We're not going anywhere': Atascosa County couple describes their underground home
ATASCOSA COUNTY, Texas — When a 4,000 square foot underground home blew up in southeast San Antonio Friday night, an Atascosa County couple who've been living in an underground house for 37 years watched and listened to all the details of the explosion with rapt attention. Danny Brown, who...
Here's what $500k buys you in New Braunfels and California real estate
How far does your dollar go in the Texas Hill Country?
Pleasanton woman has hands, feet amputated after giving birth, developing infection
SAN ANTONIO – A Pleasanton woman had to fight for her life after developing a life-threatening infection just days after delivering a healthy baby girl via cesarean section. Krystina Pacheco is still in the hospital recovering after doctors had to amputate both her hands and feet. Krystina and her...
Fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne leads to hours-long closure
BOERNE, Texas – 6 p.m. Update:. The interstate has been reopened and the crash scene has been cleared, according to Boerne police. A fatal crash on I-10 in Boerne has led to an hours-long closure on the interstate and a traffic buildup, according to Boerne police. The crash happened...
Texas music legends Willie Nelson and ZZ Top pairing up for two San Antonio-area shows in April
Tickets for both shows go onsite this Friday.
The judge called Kenne McFadden a 'nuisance' — and let the man accused of killing her walk free
Insider found only 28 murder convictions over five years of transgender homicides. Judges and juries sometimes easily accepted claims of self-defense.
The San Antonio man giving away millions
I am writing a series of articles on business leaders, celebrities, and entrepreneurs who have been giving back to the community. In the lead-up to Christmas, readers like to hear positive stories.
‘He’s gone’: Family, friends remember two victims of K-Bar explosion
San Antonio – Friday marks one week since the deadly explosion at a construction company on San Antonio’s Southeast Side. However, there are more questions than answers after the incident. “Jimbo, he is the most big loss for us, for a community because he was helping a lot...
H-E-B opens first brand shop in San Antonio at Northwest Side store; one of four in Texas
H-E-B fans in San Antonio can now get their hands on brand merchandise at a local H-E-B Plus! store. The San Antonio-based grocery chain added the H-E-B Brand Shop to its location at Bandera Road and Loop 1604, the company announced on Thursday. This is the only H-E-B Brand Shop...
SAPD: Stolen RV recovered at blast site where four died
SAN ANTONIO — While arson investigators are waiting on lab results, looking for the cause of the explosion that killed four people last week, one local family is still recovering from the discovery that they have a very personal connection to the blast. A San Antonio man, who didn't...
Texas state senator blasts Uvalde police response in congressional hearing: “It was cowardice”
WASHINGTON — Texas state Sen. Roland Gutierrez, who represents Uvalde, lambasted the emergency response to the Robb Elementary School shooting as “the worst response to a mass shooting in our nation’s history” during a congressional hearing Thursday. “It was system failure, it was cowardice,” Gutierrez said....
How high is mountain cedar? Keep up with the South Texas allergy season here
Mountain cedar season occurs from December through mid-February, when the male trees pollinate. The peak of cedar season usually occurs in mid-January, when a cubic meter of air can contain 10,000+ of grains of pollen. WHAT IS MOUNTAIN CEDAR?. Technically, mountain cedar trees aren’t cedar trees at all! The plant...
Woman shot in head while in vehicle with 5 other passengers on I-10, SAPD says
SAN ANTONIO – A 27-year-old woman was shot in the head while riding in a vehicle with five other people, including two children, on I-10, according to San Antonio police. The incident happened just after 7:45 p.m. Saturday on I-10 near Colorado Street. A vehicle carrying two children and...
Armed militia protesting San Antonio drag show on Tuesday has history of provocation
The same group was involved in a tense standoff with Black Lives Matter protesters downtown in 2020.
Road-rage incident leads to fatal shooting in south San Antonio, police say
SAN ANTONIO — A road rage incident led to a fatal shooting on the city's south side. San Antonio police were called to the 500 block of Lebanon Street around 4:15 p.m. on Thursday for the shooting. Authorities said the victim approached the suspect's vehicle, and one of the...
SAPD internal affairs probing Helotes bar fight involving off-duty officers
HELOTES, Texas – Multiple San Antonio police officers are being investigated by internal affairs for their possible roles in a fight inside a Helotes bar earlier this year. Three women seen in surveillance video throwing punches, none of them SAPD officers, were cited for misdemeanor disorderly conduct following the Oct. 8 melee inside Pete’s Place Spirits & More, located in the 14700 block of Old Bandera Rd.
