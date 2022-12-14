Read full article on original website
Chipley Bugle
Chipley High School Girl Basketball
On December 15, 2022, the Chipley Tiger Varsity girl basketball team won their home game against Bay Tornadoes by a score of 57-34. The Junior Varsity team won their game earlier 37-13.
WJHG-TV
Malone School mourns loss of senior
Malone, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Many in the small Jackson County community of Malone are mourning the loss of one of their own. Jason Jordan better known as JJ was a son, brother and a senior at Malone School. Police say Jordan was driving on Charles Road Sunday when his 2019...
mypanhandle.com
Missing Bay High eagle found after 50 years
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A nearly 100-year-old cast eagle that hung above the entryway of the original Bay High School building will soon return to its former glory. Bay High School has been undergoing a multiphase remodeling project. “As we are starting to look into renovating building one,...
weisradio.com
Alabama Man Wins Two Million Dollars in Florida Lottery
A Barbour County man is $2 million richer after winning the Florida lottery. The Florida lottery announced on Thursday that Nekevie Guilford of Clio, Alabama claimed the millions prize on July 29th. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers but not the Mega Ball...
WJHG-TV
South Walton House Party Update
Thursday is the last day to donate to the WJHG Holiday Food Drive. Harder's Park in Panama City will be the home to a fun Christmas event coming up this Saturday.
Chipley Bugle
City of Chipley Christmas Luncheon 2022
Thursday December 15, 2022, City of Chipley held their Christmas luncheon at the Ag Center in Chipley. There was great food, good fellowship, gifts and recognition of years of service. Curtis Porter – 5 years. Jimmy Cook – 5 years. Thomas W. Finch – 10 years. Patrice...
wtvy.com
Couple spends wedding night in south Alabama jail
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Things didn’t go as planned for newlyweds who hoped to honeymoon in Florida but, instead, spent their wedding night in a south Alabama jail. Abbeville police stopped their vehicle for speeding along U.S. Highway 431 on Thursday night, but Chief Eric Blankenship said things turned out to be anything but a routine.
WEAR
Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach set to close permanently
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. -- The Cicis Pizza in Fort Walton Beach will be closing permanently before the end of year. The restaurant is located on Mary Esther Cut Off NW. In a Facebook post, the Fort Walton Beach Cicis says its landlord "will no longer allow us to operate a CiCis Pizza location in the building." The restaurant says the circumstances are out of its control.
Alabama man apparently struck by lightning, TV station reports
An Alabama man was apparently struck by lightning Wednesday as a severe weather system moved across the state, a local TV station reported. WTVY-TV reported a 23-year-old Dothan man was apparently knocked unconscious by the apparent strike. He was reportedly taken to a hospital with what was believed to be...
fosterfollynews.net
Dental Office of Dr. Jeff Swindle in Bonifay, Florida Closing on December 23, 2022, Due to Illness
The dental office of Dr. Jeff Swindle, 119 S Main Street in Bonifay, Florida is closing on December 23, 2022, due to illness. It is with a mixture of sadness and anticipation that I announce the closing of my dental practice. I have practiced dentistry in Bonifay for 47 years...
wdhn.com
Critically acclaimed writer and Dothan native holding a book signing in the Circle City
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN)— Pulitzer Prize nominated author and native son, Charles McNair, is returning home for the release tour of his latest novel, The Epicureans, and is bringing some friends from the rolling green hills of Ireland with him. On Tuesday, December 20, from 6:00-9:00 p.m., the Thirsty Pig...
WALB 10
2 killed in separate Bainbridge shooting incidents
National Weather Service comments on tornado damage in Colquitt Co. City officials: Water tank maintenance causing discolored water in Douglas. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. Updated: 4 hours ago. New affordable homes coming to Valdosta’s south side. EF-2 tornado hits Doerun; cotton gin severely damaged.
WEAR
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa, Baldwin schools cancel after-school activities Wednesday
Escambia, Santa Rosa, Okaloosa and Baldwin school districts have canceled after-school extracurricular activities Wednesday afternoon due to possible severe weather. Escambia County Public Schools and Santa Rosa County Schools says this includes all practices, games, and extracurricular activities. Okaloosa County Schools says its cancellations are for all activities scheduled for...
RV plows into Destin home, minor injuries reported: Okaloosa Co. Sheriff
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an RV crashed into a home in Destin Sunday. According to a Facebook post, minor injuries were reported. Officials with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, Okaloosa County Fire Department, and Emergency Medical Services are on the scene. This […]
Never a dull December in Lynn Haven
LYNN HAVEN, Fla. (WMBB) — A tradition that started out as a neighborly competition is now providing thousands of dollars to local families in need. Lynn Haven Resident David Price has set up his Christmas light display for the seventh year in a row and it’s only getting bigger. More than 100,000 lights beam every […]
WJHG-TV
Jackson County Sheriff patrol car involved in crash
JACKSON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Jackson County Sheriff’s deputy and patrol car were involved in a crash Sunday morning, according to Florida Highway Patrol troopers. Troopers said the deputy was responding to a medical-related 911 call in Jackson County. They report the deputy hit the side of a white SUV while making a sharp turn right onto Sand Basin Road.
wdhn.com
County conflict: Ozark at odds with Dale Co.
OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — After the Dale County Commission denied the request from the city of Ozark in helping with the demolition process of the former Ozark Dale County library, mayor Mark Blankenship says its a sign that the working relationship is in disrepair. “It’s been broken since the...
wdhn.com
LIST: Holiday garbage collection in the Wiregrass
WIREGRASS (WDHN) — With the Christmas holiday upon us, here is a current list of garbage collection schedules in the Wiregrass. The City of Enterprise offices will be closed on Friday, December 23, and Monday, December 26. No garbage will be collected on those days. All residents will be impacted by the schedule change for the Christmas holiday.
mainstreetdailynews.com
Semi driver dies in 1-10 accident
An Alabama man died when his tractor-trailer left I-10 in Columbia County on Monday and collided with a dirt embankment. According to a Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) release, a 47-year-old Daleville, Alabama man was driving a tractor-trailer eastbound near mile marker 293 at 2:45 p.m. when he traveled off the road onto the right grass shoulder.
fosterfollynews.net
Patrick Todd Cannon of Marianna, Florida Arrested as Florida Career Offender by Jackson County Sheriff’s Office on December 13, 2022
On Monday, Dec. 12, a warrant was issued for the arrest of Patrick Todd Cannon, a Florida Career Offender, for Failing to Register in compliance with the Career Offender Act. Cannon has multiple prior felony convictions including Forgery, Grand Theft, Robbery, Possession of Cocaine and Possession of Methamphetamine. On Tuesday,...
