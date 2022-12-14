ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Boston Celtics land eight players in Ringer's top 100 player rankings

By Justin Quinn
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15Icdw_0jivTLfV00
David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking season has come and gone, and the realities of the 2022-23 NBA season have settled in. For many clubs and players, that means the hard, cold reality has replaced warm, hazy expectations.

To such an end, the folks over at The Ringer have put together a trio of NBA rankings that touch on the Boston Celtics’ players. The Ringer’s list focused on overall player rankings, League Pass player rankings and trade value rankings, which are all what they sound like they are. Today, let’s take a look at the overall player rankings put together by Ringer analysts Rob Mahoney, Michael Pina, Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann.

The Celtics have eight players ranked in the top 100. This is where they were slotted:

No. 99 - Derrick White

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WjvA0_0jivTLfV00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“After the Celtics acquired White from the Spurs before the 2022 trade deadline, he did almost everything the team could have hoped for,” writes O’Connor.

“White offers plenty of winning qualities even without a jumper, but when he’s splashing 3s he’s one of the NBA’s best role players.”

No. 98 - Grant Williams

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4efrrG_0jivTLfV00
Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

“Year over year, he’s become a dependable floor spacer at a decent volume, climbing to over 40% 3-point shooting on regular attempts,” relates Mann.

“Not to mention what might be his best attribute: He really seems to have that Draymondian (expletive) gene that you just can’t teach.”

No. 79 - Malcolm Brogdon

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3G8GnH_0jivTLfV00
Megan Briggs/Getty Images

“The veteran point guard has been a seamless fit in Boston after joining the Celtics in an offseason trade, in part because his game has always been adaptive,” writes Mahoney.

“Brogdon can stretch or shrink to fit the role he’s given, or the needs of the moment when the ball swings his way,”

No. 68 - Al Horford

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VMSHM_0jivTLfV00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

“Horford is the rare center who can switch out on the perimeter and hold his own against guards who are 10 years younger. He can attack a switch and go to work in the post,” suggests Pina.

“And he can definitely step out behind the 3-point line and keep the floor spaced for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Co.”

No. 63 - Robert Williams III

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gNrGH_0jivTLfV00
Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

“Like most great shot blockers, Williams feasts on layups and floaters. He owns the paint,” offers Pina.

“But what makes him special is how perfectly he times contests on the perimeter. No jumper is safe when he’s on the court.”

No. 57 - Marcus Smart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2r0UKY_0jivTLfV00
Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

“With the center of gravity of a boulder and a 6-foot-9 wingspan (5 inches longer than his height), he is uniquely equipped to check lead guards as often as he does power forwards,” claims Mann.

“Last season, he became the first point guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton did it in 1995-96.”

No. 20 - Jaylen Brown

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qp06Z_0jivTLfV00
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“Despite having made only one All-Star team, Brown is an athletic wing who pummels the rim, knocks down 3s, wreaks havoc in transition, pulls up from the midrange with a reliable jump shot and hounds multiple positions,” shares Pina.

“In other words: exactly what every NBA franchise can’t get enough of.”

No. 6 - Jayson Tatum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g324i_0jivTLfV00
Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“Tatum’s NBA education was challenging from moment one,” posits Mann.

“He’s been a key contributor for playoff teams each season he’s been in the league, which is likely why we so often have to zoom out and remember his age.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo’s strong message for Khris Middleton after brutal shooting night in loss vs. Grizzlies

Khris Middleton missed the start of the season for the Milwaukee Bucks after undergoing wrist surgery to repair an injury back in July. The Bucks have remained one of the best teams in the NBA despite his absence, thanks to Giannis Antetokounmpo, but Middleton’s return was expected to put the Bucks over the top. After all, the Bucks sorely missed his presence in their seven-game defeat vs. the Boston Celtics in last year’s playoffs.
MILWAUKEE, WI
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
OnlyHomers

Boston Red Sox Make Trade For Much Needed Pitching

Photo byU.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Emilia Hilliard via Public Domain. The Boston Red Sox had one really big issue in 2022, and that was the lack of pitching and bullpen help. So far this season it appears Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom is trying to address this massive issue, and that continues with another move.
BOSTON, MA
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Comeback

Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed

WNBA superstar Brittney Griner is home for Christmas after President Joe Biden made the controversial decision last week to trade her for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout in a prisoner swap with the Russian government. Griner thanked her supporters in her first public statement since her release. Griner also reaffirmed her desire to play for Read more... The post Major Brittney Griner financial windfall revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
TEXAS STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Dodgers mainstay Justin Turner reportedly signs with Red Sox

Justin Turner is leaving Los Angeles. The Dodgers mainstay who made two All-Star teams and won a World Series in L.A. is signing a two-year deal with the Boston Red Sox, ESPN's Jeff Passan reports. The 38-year-old infielder will make roughly $22 million on the deal that comes with an opt-out clause, according to the report. He's expected to primarily play at first base and designated hitter with All-Star Rafael Devers manning third base in Boston.
LOS ANGELES, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

190K+
Followers
244K+
Post
79M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy