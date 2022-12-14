Boston Celtics land eight players in Ringer's top 100 player rankings

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Ranking season has come and gone, and the realities of the 2022-23 NBA season have settled in. For many clubs and players, that means the hard, cold reality has replaced warm, hazy expectations.

To such an end, the folks over at The Ringer have put together a trio of NBA rankings that touch on the Boston Celtics’ players. The Ringer’s list focused on overall player rankings, League Pass player rankings and trade value rankings, which are all what they sound like they are. Today, let’s take a look at the overall player rankings put together by Ringer analysts Rob Mahoney, Michael Pina, Kevin O’Connor and J. Kyle Mann.

The Celtics have eight players ranked in the top 100. This is where they were slotted:

No. 99 - Derrick White

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“After the Celtics acquired White from the Spurs before the 2022 trade deadline, he did almost everything the team could have hoped for,” writes O’Connor.

“White offers plenty of winning qualities even without a jumper, but when he’s splashing 3s he’s one of the NBA’s best role players.”

No. 98 - Grant Williams

Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

“Year over year, he’s become a dependable floor spacer at a decent volume, climbing to over 40% 3-point shooting on regular attempts,” relates Mann.

“Not to mention what might be his best attribute: He really seems to have that Draymondian (expletive) gene that you just can’t teach.”

No. 79 - Malcolm Brogdon

Megan Briggs/Getty Images

“The veteran point guard has been a seamless fit in Boston after joining the Celtics in an offseason trade, in part because his game has always been adaptive,” writes Mahoney.

“Brogdon can stretch or shrink to fit the role he’s given, or the needs of the moment when the ball swings his way,”

No. 68 - Al Horford

Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

“Horford is the rare center who can switch out on the perimeter and hold his own against guards who are 10 years younger. He can attack a switch and go to work in the post,” suggests Pina.

“And he can definitely step out behind the 3-point line and keep the floor spaced for Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Co.”

No. 63 - Robert Williams III

Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

“Like most great shot blockers, Williams feasts on layups and floaters. He owns the paint,” offers Pina.

“But what makes him special is how perfectly he times contests on the perimeter. No jumper is safe when he’s on the court.”

No. 57 - Marcus Smart

Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

“With the center of gravity of a boulder and a 6-foot-9 wingspan (5 inches longer than his height), he is uniquely equipped to check lead guards as often as he does power forwards,” claims Mann.

“Last season, he became the first point guard to win Defensive Player of the Year since Gary Payton did it in 1995-96.”

No. 20 - Jaylen Brown

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

“Despite having made only one All-Star team, Brown is an athletic wing who pummels the rim, knocks down 3s, wreaks havoc in transition, pulls up from the midrange with a reliable jump shot and hounds multiple positions,” shares Pina.

“In other words: exactly what every NBA franchise can’t get enough of.”

No. 6 - Jayson Tatum

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

“Tatum’s NBA education was challenging from moment one,” posits Mann.

“He’s been a key contributor for playoff teams each season he’s been in the league, which is likely why we so often have to zoom out and remember his age.”

Listen to the “Celtics Lab” podcast on:

Apple Podcasts: https://apple.co/3zBKQY6

Spotify: https://spoti.fi/3GfUPFi

YouTube: https://bit.ly/3F9DvjQ