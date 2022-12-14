Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Collins has missed the last two-plus weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Now, however, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Collins plays, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Onyeka Okongwu would likely revert to the bench.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 4 HOURS AGO