numberfire.com
Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Andrew Wiggins (adductor) remains out for Warriors on Sunday
Golden State Warriors forward Andrew Wiggins (adductor) is ruled out for Sunday's contest against the Toronto Raptors. Wiggins will miss his seventh straight game with adductor tightness. Expect Donte DiVincenzo to see extended playing time until Wiggins is ready to return. DiVincenzo's Sunday projection includes 10.6 points, 4.8 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Khris Middleton (knee) out again for Bucks Monday night
Milwaukee Bucks guard/forward Khris Middleton will not play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Middleton is still dealing with right knee soreness. As a result, he has been ruled out for the second straight contest. Expect another start on the wing for Jevon Carter alongside Jrue Holiday and Grayson Allen.
numberfire.com
Josh Richardson (personal) out again Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard/forward Josh Richardson will not play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Richardson is still out due to personal reasons. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the team. In 21 games this season, Richardson is avearging 10.7 points, 2.4 rebounds, 2.9...
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (back) questionable Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) not listed Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's game, he does not carry any designation. Assuming Antetokounmpo plays, Bobby Portis is likely headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) out again for Oklahoma City Monday night
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Giddey is dealing with a non-COVID illness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of his injury. Expect another start on the wing for Eugene Omoruyi in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) out again Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action for Monday's contest. Isaac Okoro will likely draw another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (back) out again for Thunder on Monday
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Gilgeous-Alexander is dealing with a low back contusion, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, he has once again been ruled out as a result of his injury. Expect another start at point guard for Isaiah Joe in Gilgeous-Alexander's absence.
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) still out Monday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is dealing with a right elbow sprain, which has kept him out of as late. Now, the team has listed him out once again for Monday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
numberfire.com
Udonis Haslem (Achilles) ruled out for Miami's Saturday matchup
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem will not play in Saturday's contest against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem will not be active after he was ruled out with an Achilles ailment. Expect Dewayne Dedmon to see more time off the bench on Saturday. Dedmon's projection includes 7.8 points, 6.6 rebounds, and...
numberfire.com
Josh Hart (ankle) probable for Blazers on Monday
Portland Trail Blazers gaurd Josh Hart is considered probable to play Monday in the team's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder. Hart keeps being listed probable due to a sprained left ankle. He keeps being cleared to play despite the ailment. Expect more of the same to start the new week.
numberfire.com
Pacers' Jalen Smith starting on Friday, Aaron Nesmith coming off the bench
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Smith will get the start on Friday with Aaron Nesmith moving back to the bench. Our models expect Smith to play 16.0 minutes against Cleveland. Smith's Friday projection includes 7.7 points, 5.2 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
John Collins (ankle) questionable Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward John Collins is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Collins has missed the last two-plus weeks due to a sprained left ankle. Now, however, the team has upgraded him to questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Collins plays, Bogdan Bogdanovic or Onyeka Okongwu would likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Darius Bazley (illness) still out Monday for Thunder
Oklahoma City Thunder forward Darius Bazley will not play Monday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Bazley has missed the last couple contests due to a non-COVID illness, and he will remain sidelined to start the new week. His next chance to play will come Wednesday versus Portland.
numberfire.com
Romeo Langford (illness) questionable Monday for Spurs
San Antonio Spurs guard Romeo Langford is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Langford is dealing with a stomach illness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
D'Angelo Russell (knee) available, starting for Timberwolves Sunday; Austin Rivers back to bench
Minnesota Timberwolves guard D'Angelo Russell will start Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Bulls. Russell has missed time recently due to a left knee contusion. However, after entering the day with a questionable tag, he has recevied the green light to take the floor to close out the week. He'll also immediately start in his return, sending Austin Rivers back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) ruled out Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green entered the day with a probable tag due to right knee soreness. However, he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and that change in status foreshadowed this absence. In 25...
numberfire.com
Clint Capela (calf) out again Monday for Atlanta
Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela will not play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Capela is still dealing with his right calf strain, and it's unclear when he'll be ready to return to the court. For now, expect continued extended runf or Onyeka Okongwu and Frank Kaminsky.
