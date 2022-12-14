Read full article on original website
Former teammate admits Michael Jordan told him, "Clyde Drexler was just as good as him, just not as marketable "
MJ in no way underestimated "The Glyde," and the two developed a mutual respect and became friends.
numberfire.com
Max Strus (shoulder) cleared Saturday for Heat
Miami Heat guard Max Strus will play Saturday in the team's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Strus is dealing with a right shoulder impingement. After entering the day with a probable tag, he has received the green light to take the floor. Our models project Strus for 10.6 points,...
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
numberfire.com
Amir Coffey operating second unit role for Clippers on Saturday
Los Angeles Clippers guard Amir Coffey is not starting in Saturday's contest against the Washington Wizards. Coffey will play off the bench after Kawhi Leonard was announced as Saturday's starter. In 10.3 expected minutes, our models project Coffey to produce 3.7 points,1.2 rebounds, and 0.9 assists.
numberfire.com
Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) not listed Monday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo is set to play Monday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Antetokounmpo missed Saturday's game due to knee soreness. However, on the initial injury report for Monday's game, he does not carry any designation. Assuming Antetokounmpo plays, Bobby Portis is likely headed back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Keldon Johnson (back) questionable Monday for San Antonio
San Antonio Spurs forward Keldon Johnson is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Houston Rockets. Johnson is dealing with a lower back contusion. As a result, the team has listed him questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Devin Booker (groin) questionable for Suns on Monday
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Lakers. Booker is dealing with groin soreness. As a result, the team has listed him questionable for Monday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Booker sits, Landry Shamet and Damion Lee would see more work.
numberfire.com
Josh Green (elbow) still out Monday for Mavericks
Dallas Mavericks guard Josh Green will not play Monday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green is dealing with a right elbow sprain, which has kept him out of as late. Now, the team has listed him out once again for Monday's contest. It's unclear when he'll be ready to return.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) out again Monday for Cleveland
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens will not play Monday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness, which is why he missed Saturday's game. Now, the team has once again ruled him out of action for Monday's contest. Isaac Okoro will likely draw another start on the wing.
numberfire.com
Heat's Udonis Haslem (Achilles) questionable on Saturday
Miami Heat forward Udonis Haslem (Achilles) is questionable for Saturday's game against the San Antonio Spurs. Haslem has been added to the injury report with Achilles Tendinosis and is questionable to face the Spurs on Saturday. Haslem is averaging 3.2 FanDuel points per game this season.
numberfire.com
Jalen Smith coming off Pacers' bench Sunday evening
Indiana Pacers center Jalen Smith will play with the second unit Sunday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. The frontcourt shuffle continues for the Pacers. Well, it's really only the power forward spot that has been in flux. This time around, Aaron Nesmith is getting the start down low alongside Myles Turner, and Smith is reverting to the bench after starting last time out.
Former Knicks star Amar'e Stoudemire charged with assault after allegedly hitting daughter
Miami-Dade County court records show that Stoudemire, 40, was arrested early Sunday and later released on $1,500 bond with a no-contact order issued.
numberfire.com
Dejounte Murray (ankle) questionable for Hawks on Monday
Atlanta Hawks guard Dejounte Murray is considered questionable to play Monday in the team's game against the Orlando Magic. Murray has missed the last 10 days due to a sprained left ankle. However, the team has upgraded him to questionable to start the new week. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray plays, Trent Forrest will likely revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Josh Giddey (illness) inactive for Thunder's Saturday matchup versus Memphis
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Josh Giddey (illness) will not play in Saturday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Giddey will not be available for the second half of their back-to-back due to an illness. Expect Lu Dort to see a boost in usage on Saturday. Dort's current projection includes 14.9 points,...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) ruled out Sunday for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Green entered the day with a probable tag due to right knee soreness. However, he was downgraded to questionable earlier in the day, and that change in status foreshadowed this absence. In 25...
numberfire.com
Diontae Johnson (hip) available for Steelers in Week 15
Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson (hip) is available for Week 15's game against the Carolina Panthers. Johnson was removed from the injury report after a limited practice and should be good to go against the Panthers on Sunday. Our models expect him to see 12.8 targets against Carolina. Johnson's...
numberfire.com
D.J. Moore (ankle) officially active for Panthers in Week 15
Carolina Panthers receiver D.J. Moore (ankle) is officially active for the team's Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Moore is dealing with a mild ankle sprain, but there has been very little concern about his availability for today's game. He'll suit up as the team's top receiving option again against the Steelers.
numberfire.com
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado (rib) probable on Saturday
New Orleans Pelicans point guard Jose Alvarado (rib) is probable for Saturday's game against the Phoenix Suns. Alvarado is dealing with a rib injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Suns on Saturday. Our models expect him to play 20.7 minutes against Phoenix. Alvarado's Saturday...
numberfire.com
AJ Griffin coming off Hawks' bench Friday night
Atlanta Hawks forward AJ Griffin will play with the second unit Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Trent Forrest came off the bench last time out. However, that will change to kick off the weekend. He's being brought back to the first unit, and in a corresponding move, Griffin will revert to the bench.
numberfire.com
Gary Trent Jr. (quad) out again Sunday for Toronto
Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. will not play Sunday in the team's game against the Golden State Warriors. Trent is dealing with left quad soreness, which is why he sat out Friday night. After entering the day with a questionable tag, he has once again been ruled out of action. Expect another start for Juan Hernangomez.
