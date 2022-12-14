ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ridgeland, MS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Magnolia State Live

Report: Thieves make away with 2,500 feet of copper cable from Mississippi interstate light

Thieves made away with over 2,000 feet of copper cable Thursday night, stolen from one of the lights along a stretch of Mississippi interstate. WAPT in Jackson reports that officials with the Mississippi Department of Transportation say that more than $800,000 of copper wiring has ben stolen from lights up and down Mississippi’s busy interstate system in the last five years.
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars

JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

Jackson rental registry program aims to prevent neglect, blight

JACKSON, Miss. — The city of Jackson is taking a closer look at neglected properties. A town hall was held Thursday to discuss and help the major issue of blight in the Capital City. A proposed ordinance includes changes that ensure rental units are in compliance with property maintenance, a local registered agent or representative of the rental unit who lives in Jackson, as well as ensuring rental units are properly registered.
JACKSON, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds

The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

VPD announce additional charges for Jackson burglary suspect

A suspect recently arrested and charged with two commercial burglaries now faces a third charge relating to another business burglary, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries, along with...
JACKSON, MS
breezynews.com

Break-In, Property Damage, and More in Attala

8:36 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched to Fairground St when multiple callers reported a possible break-in at a residence there. 10:14 a.m. – Kosciusko Police were called to Kangaroo on Veterans Memorial Dr regarding damaged property caused by a vehicle. 12:00 p.m. – Kosciusko Police were dispatched...
ATTALA COUNTY, MS
breezynews.com

Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala

THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
KOSCIUSKO, MS
BoardingArea

What Is Wrong With This Photograph? Part 176

I have been to the state of Mississippi many times over the years; but I recently visited the city of Vicksburg for the first time — and as I was searching for a restaurant at which to dine, I came across this menu from Beechwood Restaurant & Lounge. What...
VICKSBURG, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self

Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
VICKSBURG, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy