ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Madison County, MS

Comments / 0

Related
Jackson Free Press

Outlets, Tourism and the Walthall Hotel

Yates Construction, Spectrum Capital and the state of Mississippi officially broke ground last week on the state's most aggressive commercial outlet to date, The Outlets of Mississippi in Pearl, even though construction has been happening for months. On May 9, Gov. Phil Bryant, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, House Speaker Philip Gunn, Pearl Mayor Brad Rogers and other elected officials gathered for a ceremonial groundbreaking for the benefit of the press on the 325,000-square-foot project.
PEARL, MS
Louisiana Illuminator

SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds

The state of Mississippi was entering a new day in the fight against poverty. At least that’s what conservative talk radio station SuperTalk would have you believe. It was the summer of 2018, and radio host Paul Gallo was visiting with John Davis, then-director of the Mississippi Department of Human Services, and nonprofit founder Nancy […] The post SuperTalk radio was a powerful mouthpiece for welfare fraudsters – while raking in welfare funds appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
bogalusadailynews.com

Thompson retiring from Madison County Schools after 40 years

After more than 40 years as a classroom teacher and administrator, Dr. Brenda Thompson,. Madison County Schools’ Director of Federal Programs, is retiring from the district this month. In February of 1987, Dr. Thompson began her journey in Madison County at the Business and. Commerce Center (now the Madison...
MADISON COUNTY, MS
Southern Poverty Law Center

Rekindling the Flame: Jackson State University students continue historic fight for the vote in Mississippi

At the edge of Jackson State University, a mere 100 yards from the closest school building, stands a sacred place in the annals of the civil rights movement in Mississippi. It was there that Dave Dennis, co-founder of the activist umbrella group Council of Federated Organizations (COFO), in 1963 established COFO’s Mississippi headquarters.
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Jackson Public Schools celebrate the JROTC program with 10th Annual Gala

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Friday was a night of celebration and honor for students in Jackson Public Schools who participate in the JROTC program. More than 900 participants were joined by their parents and staff members Friday night at the Jackson Convention Complex for the 10th Annual JROTC Gala. JPS...
WJTV 12

UMMC, Blue Cross reach agreement on contract

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the University of Mississippi Medical Center (UMMC) and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi (Blue Cross) announced they have reached an agreement. Effective December 15, 2022, all UMMC facilities, physicians and other individual professional providers are fully participating Network Providers for all Blue Cross commercial health plans. This […]
JACKSON, MS
wcbi.com

UMMC cuts ties with Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) – The University of Mississippi Medical Center and Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Mississippi have reached an agreement, the hospital announced Friday. The hospital and the insurance provider cut ties with each other earlier this year because they couldn’t come to terms on negotiating billing agreements.
JACKSON, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WAPT

A look back at the Prime era in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. — With a heartbreaking Celebration Bowl loss on Saturday, Coach Prime's run with Jackson State is over, but what a run it was. I took a look back at the Prime Time era in Jackson, and how both Coach Prime and Jackson State football are better off now than when they found each other.
JACKSON, MS
darkhorsepressnow.com

JSU Student Killed Over Fight About Doughnuts

According to WLBT, a preliminary hearing Thursday explained the reason for the fight that lead to a Jackson State University student’s death. Hinds County Prosecutor Gerald Mumford said that after listening to testimonies, a fight about doughnuts allegedly caused the two students to fight. 20-year-old Randall Smith, from New...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

PHOTOS: Damage from possible tornadoes in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. Pictures showed the damage from the possible tornadoes across Mississippi. If you have damage from the severe weather, you can report it by using the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency’s self-report tool. Click here to keep […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
thecomeback.com

Shedeur Sanders speaks on eye-opening HBCU experience

Jackson State fell to North Carolina Central in the Cricket Celebration Bowl on Saturday. Deion Sanders’ final game as coach of the Tigers unfortunately resulted in an overtime loss. But a lot has obviously been on the minds of Deion, the Tigers, Deion’s new team at Colorado, and those in and around the Jackson State program.
JACKSON, MS
vicksburgnews.com

Miss Teen Vicksburg Hart is hosting a fundraiser at Palmers

Miss Teen Vicksburg Lexi Hart is hosting a fundraiser at Palmers restaurant. “We’re trying to raise money for Jennifer and Robert Tapp who recently lost their house in a fire so I’m asking people to come out and donate while their kids can wear crowns and take photos with me and they can also get some amazing food at Palmers,” Hart said.
VICKSBURG, MS
WJTV 12

Charges dropped against Yazoo City murder suspect

YAZOO CITY, Miss. (WJTV) – Charges have been dropped against a man who was charged with murder in connection to a fatal shooting at a Yazoo City car wash. The shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. at a car wash on Barnwell Street in November. Police Chief Kenny Hampton said it may have been drug related. The victim, […]
YAZOO CITY, MS
WJTV 12

Severe weather damage in Mississippi: The latest updates

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Multiple tornado warnings have been issued in Mississippi overnight and into Wednesday as storms moved through the area. At least three people were hurt when severe storms moved through Sharkey County early Wednesday morning. Authorities said one person was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment, and the other two were […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Essence

Jackson Is Still Fighting For Clean Water

Reporter Zinhle Essamuah shines a spotlight on the ongoing water crisis in Jackson, Miss. with a new documentary airing Friday on NBC News Now at 10:30 pm EST. A new documentary short airing tonight on NBC News NOW, “Boiling Point: A City’s Fight for Clean Water,” brings the water crisis in Jackson, Miss. to the center stage.
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy