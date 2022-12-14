Read full article on original website
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000
Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000. Louisiana – Christopher Jackson has been sentenced to 12 years and six months in prison for conspiracy to transport stolen motor vehicles in interstate commerce and to sell stolen motor vehicles, as well as interstate transportation of a stolen motor vehicle. He defrauded 49 victims out of their vehicles, obtaining over 40 vehicles with a combined value of over $780,000.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD announce additional charges for Jackson burglary suspect
A suspect recently arrested and charged with two commercial burglaries now faces a third charge relating to another business burglary, announced the Vicksburg Police Department. Tony Terrell, 52, of Jackson, Mississippi, was arrested Friday, Dec. 9, by Vicksburg Police Department Criminal Investigations Division detectives for two commercial burglaries, along with...
Vicksburg burglary suspect caught in the act
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police said they captured a burglar who was still inside a home after a neighbor called officers. The incident happened just after 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 15 on National Street. Vicksburg Daily News reported the burglar cut power to the home and proceeded to start and extinguish small fires. […]
WLBT
Owner has 150 days to bring North Jackson hotel up to code, or face jail time
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The owner of the Hotel O in North Jackson has 150 days to bring his facility into compliance with city code or face jail time. Friday, Jackson Municipal Court Judge Jeffrey Reynolds found Noah Muthanal guilty for multiple violations of the International Property Maintenance Code as adopted by the city of Jackson, and sentenced him to 90 days behind bars.
vicksburgnews.com
VPD captures burglar in the house after an alert neighbor calls 911
The Vicksburg Police Department captured a burglar still inside the house after an alert neighbor called 911. Just after 11 p.m. a neighbor on National Street called 911 to report noise and suspicious activity in a nearby home. A home in the 900 block of National appears to have been...
Car plows into Mississippi pawn shop, leaving one dead and another injured
One person was killed and another injured when a car plowed into a Jackson pawn shop Friday night. Jackson Police officers responded to the one-vehicle wreck at 11:30 p.m. Friday. When they arrived at the scene, officers discovered that a vehicle had crashed into the Capital Pawn Shop on U.S....
WLBT
Applebee’s worker shot twice in torso released from the hospital
FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - It’s an incredible ending to the shooting of an Applebee’s employee by an ex-worker and possible romantic rival. Flowood police say the victim was shot twice in the torso and within hours was out of the hospital. According to authorities, 28-year-old Timothy Allen Beliew...
WAPT
Deadly shooting started with fight over doughnuts
JACKSON, Miss. — Bond was set Thursday morning for the JSU student accused of killing his roommate and hiding the body in a car on campus. Investigators say the deadly shooting stemmed from a fight over doughnuts. MBI investigators testified during a preliminary hearing that JSU police told them...
WAPT
Single-vehicle accident into Jackson pawn shop kills one, hospitalizes another
Jackson police are investigating a single-vehicle accident that turned deadly on Highway 80 and Lynch Street. According to Jackson police Commander Thompson, a car went into a pawn shop just after 11:30 p.m. Friday. Thompson said two people were in the vehicle at the time of the crash. Joseph Randolph...
MDOT working with Capitol police to prevent copper thefts
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) has been dealing with the theft of copper wiring in their interchanges yet again. On the Pearl Street exit on I-55, thousands of feet of copper wiring was stolen that will cost tens of thousands of dollars to replace. According to MDOT Executive Director Brad […]
WLBT
Jackson Fire Chief to request CCID funding similar to Capitol Police allotment
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A radio talk show conversation between a State Senator and the Public Safety Commissioner about the Capitol City Police leads Jackson’s fire chief to want more for his department. The head of the department is reaching out to lawmakers for help with response in the...
kicks96news.com
Lots of Drug and DUI Arrests in Leake and Attala
THOMAS L HOWELL, 55, of Kosciusko, Felony Possession of a Controlled Substance, ACSO. Bond $5,000. LAUREN A LOVE, 41, of Kosciusko, Contempt of Court – Kosciusko Municipal Court, KPD. Bond N/A. CHRISTOPHER POSTERARO, 53, of Brooklyn, NY, Felony Simple Assault on a Policeman or Official, Giving / Selling Alcohol...
WLBT
Things To Know Thursday, December 15
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - If you missed a few of the most important headlines and need to play catch up, no worries. WLBT has gathered some of the top stories from our website to get you up to speed. Two Bay St. Louis Police officers shot and killed during a...
vicksburgnews.com
Vicksburg’s Amy Brogdon Anderson kills two police officers and then self
Vicksburg native Amy Brogdon Anderson is accused of killing two Bay St. Louis police officers Wednesday morning before killing herself in the parking lot of a Motel 6. Bay St. Louis police Sgt. Steven Robin and Officer Branden Estorffe, 23, were identified as the two victims in the shooting that occurred around 4:30 a.m.
WAPT
Copper stolen from interstate lights costs Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars
JACKSON, Miss. — Copper thieves are costing Mississippi taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars and creating what could be a dangerous driving situation. In the past five years, about $800,000 worth of copper has been stolen from overhead interstate lights along Mississippi interstates, according to state transportation officials. The most recent target was a light on Interstate 55 north before the Pearl Street exit. MDOT officials said 2,500 feet of copper valued at about $13,000 was stolen from the light Thursday night.
1 arrested, 1 wanted after Capitol police chase in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Capitol police arrested a man and are searching for a second man after a chase in Jackson on Monday, December 12. Police said officers attempted a traffic stop on a man for reckless driving and disregard for a traffic device. They said the driver led them on a chase that ended […]
wtva.com
Madison Police responding to robbery, bomb threat at bank
The Madison Police Department is responding to a robbery and bomb threat at a bank. Officers are on the scene at Regions Bank off Madison Boulevard and Sullivan Street. Stick with WAAY for updates.
Lineman ‘viciously’ attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A lineman for Delta Electric is recovering at a Jackson hospital after being attacked by pit bulls in Carroll County. Deputies said the Carroll County EOC received a report about a pit bull attack just off of Highway 35 North near Holcomb on Tuesday, December 13. According to investigators, Ivan […]
WAPT
Hinds County deputy injured in crash
HINDS COUNTY, Miss. — A Hinds County sheriff's deputy was injured in a crash on Wednesday. Sheriff Tyree Jones said at about 12:50 p.m. that the one-vehicle crash happened on Highway 18 near Springridge Road. This content is imported from Twitter. You may be able to find the same...
kicks96news.com
Speeding and Reckless Driving in Leake
9:19 a.m. – Carthage Police and Carthage Fire Department responded to reports of smoke in the laundry room at Crosscreek Apartments on Red Dog Rd. No fire was reported. 3:32 p.m. – Leake Deputies and Carthage Police were alerted to a vehicle speeding and driving recklessly on Hwy 35 headed towards Carthage.
