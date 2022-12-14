Read full article on original website
Lesco Brandon
3d ago
Oh people have such short memories.....It wasn't that long ago when Natural Gas was being touted as Clean Energy. We converted public transportation vehicles to Natural Gas and encouraged Nation Gas for home heating. And now the Government wonders why people are cynical and question the Government. Oh the hypocrisy!!!
Reply(2)
48
David W
3d ago
Love it, keep driving those that can't afford heating now, even deeper! All those that vote Democrat, the pain and suffering lie at your feet.
Reply(1)
31
Bidenscrackpipe
3d ago
Maybe we can use the Natural Gas spewed from Democrats on a daily basis to power our E.V.s when the sun doesn’t shine. Ever think of that?
Reply
20
Comments / 45