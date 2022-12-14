Millbrook holds early signing ceremony for 4-star Tennessee commit Nathan Leacock

Read full article on original website
Ride Through Winter: Tips for Staying Warm on Cary's Greenway Trails While CyclingJames TulianoCary, NC
Bull City’s Smith packing confidence, respect for Celebration Bowl road tripThe Triangle TribuneDurham, NC
Experience the Unique and Social Dining of Seol Grille - An All-You-Can-Eat Korean BBQ Restaurant in CaryJames TulianoCary, NC
Chapel Hill High teacher earns top awardThe Triangle TribuneChapel Hill, NC
Duke University denies 14 year-old girl’s kidney surgery due to being unvaccinated against COVID-19The Modern TimesDurham, NC
cbs17
Raleigh man experiences unique game as both alma maters play in Celebration Bowl
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Drew Johnson is a Raleigh native, former basketball player and North Carolina Central University graduate. Currently, he’s the director of the McNair Scholars Program at NC Central. So, it should’ve been simple when it came to rooting for N.C. Central Saturday as they took...
wgnsradio.com
Carter signing means Vols beat Bama again
Not that anyone in the Volunteer state is keeping score, but it looks like Tennessee has beaten Alabama in football for the second time in 2022. Or at least local Big Orange fans think so. Last week Smyrna high school football standout Arion Carter announced he will attend the University...
Four-star safety decommits from Tennessee after visiting SEC rival
Coming off a visit to another SEC school, one of Tennessee's longtime commitments has parted ways with the Vols. Four-star Class of 2023 safety Sylvester Smith announced Saturday night in a post on his Instagram account that he has decommitted from Tennessee, reopening his recruitment just four days before Early Signing Day.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols get bad news to end the week
The Tennessee Vols received some unfortunate news on Saturday. 2023 four-star defensive back Sylvester Smith announced his decommitment from Tennessee in a social media post on Saturday night. “First and foremost, I want to thank the University of Tennessee for welcoming me with open arms,” wrote Smith in an Instagram...
packinsider.com
A Clemson Insider Breaks Down What NC State is Getting in WR Dacari Collins
Here’s what he had to say about why things didn’t work out for Collins in Clemson in 2022:. Collins struggled to get separation when he was on the field and didn’t establish himself as a notable threat in the Tiger offense this season, finishing with just one catch in the first three games. He was passed on the depth chart by freshman WR Antonio Williams and left the team after the third game. With a majority of Clemson’s WR talent returning – on top of the program bringing in a pair of four star receiver recruits and an in-state three star WR commit, I think Collins saw that a future path to playing time in Death Valley would be hard to come by.
Rucker: No shame (but some frustration) in No. 6 Vols' loss at No. 9 Arizona
Wins are wins, and losses are losses, and the Tennessee basketball program is well beyond the point of moral victories. The sixth-ranked Vols lost late Saturday night at ninth-ranked Arizona. Tennessee could have won, but it lost, 75-70, and it’ll be a frustrating flight back to Knoxville for a team that expects to win every game it plays.
CBS Sports
College basketball rankings: Arizona cracks top five, North Carolina returns to Top 25 And 1
A fun, busy and eventful Saturday of college basketball concluded after midnight on the East Coast with a showdown between two programs possessing legitimate Final Four aspirations. Final score: Arizona 75, Tennessee 70. The five-point victory represented Arizona's fourth Quadrant-1 win of the season and improved second-year coach Tommy Lloyd's...
cbs17
Fans travel 24+ hours to Durham for NAIA football championship game
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — On Saturday Durham was packed with football fans not just from North Carolina, but from across the country. The National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics championship football game was hosted at the Durham County Memorial Field. “Today’s the pinnacle for us for NAIA football, a National...
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Passing of Elizabeth Beguinet
DURHAM - Elizabeth Beguinet, Director of Administration and Recruiting for the Duke fencing program, passed away Saturday after a long fight with cancer. Elizabeth is survived by her husband Alex, Duke's head fencing coach since 1985, and daughter, Heather, a Duke graduate. Elizabeth was a team co-manager for the 2006...
Tennessee is latest offer for Cali DL Sua Lefotu
Bellflower (Calif.) St. John Bosco defensive lineman Sua Lefotu will wait until February to sign his letter of intent and Tennessee just jumped in to the picture with him. Lefotu committed in June to Washington but backed off his pledge in November. Several schools reached out with new scholarship offers including Washington State and Hawaii and recently Arizona State,
After buzzer-beater to force OT, Heels beat No. 23 OSU 89-84
NEW YORK — Down two with under 2 second left, North Carolina assistant Jeff Lebo drew up a play the Tar Heels hadn't even run in practice — and it worked perfectly. Pete Nance made a turnaround jumper at the buzzer to force overtime, RJ Davis iced a much-needed victory for scuffling North Carolina with two late free throws, and the Tar Heels beat No. 23 Ohio State 89-84 on Saturday in the CBS Sports Classic.
goduke.com
Duke Athletics Mourns Death of Coach Dan Colella
DURHAM – Dan Colella, head coach of the Duke University swimming and diving program, passed away on Friday at the age of 60 after a battle with cancer. One of the most successful swimming and diving coaches in the country with over 38 years of coaching experience, Colella was a member of the Duke Athletics staff for nearly two decades. The fifth head coach in program history, Colella produced 64 All-Americans and 24 conference champions with the Blue Devils. During his tenure, Duke student-athletes competed in the NCAA Championships, the USA Swimming National Championships, Olympic Games, Olympic Trials, Pan American Games, Pan Pacific Games, World Championships, FINA World Championships and World University Games.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Safety Teasing Return for One More Year on Rocky Top
Tennessee senior safety Jaylen “Tank” McCollough is hinting at a major announcement regarding the 2023 football season. After spending four years in Knoxville, McCollough looks to be set to return to the Tennessee football team for one final season in 2023. McCollough made the announcement via a long Instagram post on Friday.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Hosting Highly Touted Offensive Tackle Transfer
Rhode Island offensive tackle transfer Ajani Cornelius will visit Tennessee this weekend, The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman first reported Thursday. Cornelius is one of the most sought after players in the transfer portal and particularly along the offensive line. The 6-foot-5, 305 pound offensive tackle has already taken visits to Nebraska and Oregon and plans to visit Tennessee on Friday and Ohio State on Saturday.
WBIR
Capital One announces halftime show for Orange Bowl
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The halftime show headliner for the Orange Bowl was announced on Friday. Fitz & The Tantrums will be performing, according to the Capital One Orange Bowl. Fitz & The Tantrums is an American indie pop and neo-soul band. If you are wanting to check out some...
NC Central beats Jackson State in Deion Sanders' final game
North Carolina Central defeats Jackson State 41-34 in Saturday's Celebration Bowl.
Former Tennessee Volunteer and Elizabethton native Mills dead at 77
Elizabethton, TN — Now before Hyatt the electrifying wide receiver in Knoxville was Elizabethton native Johnny Mills who died from an extended illness Thursday morning at the age of 77 with family and friends by his sideMills played wide receiver and tight end at the University of Tennessee (1964-66) where he lettered for 3 years.He […]
Chronicle
Duke swimming and diving head coach Dan Colella dies at 60
Duke head coach Dan Colella died Friday at 60 years old after a battle with cancer, according to a team release. Colella, the fifth head coach in the program’s history, has led the team for 16 seasons with an eye toward talent development and strong postseason performances. Under his leadership, Duke men’s and women’s teams have made NCAA Championship appearances for the past 13 seasons and seen at least one ACC individual champion at seven of the past 12 conference championship meets. During his tenure, Duke sent representatives to the 2012, 2016 and 2020 Olympic Games, and has qualified multiple swimmers for the 2024 Olympic Trials.
Thousands in person, millions online enjoy esports tournament in Raleigh
A major tournament, watched by millions around the world, is wrapping up this weekend. It's not the World Cup, it's an esports competition in downtown Raleigh. Players entered the arena Sunday, but the competition is not on a field or court; Sunday's contest took place on a virtual battlefield. Landing...
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
Celebration Bowl Presser: Deion spills why he’s really leaving Jackson State
After JSU coach Deion Sanders’ pre-Celebration Bowl press conference, Messenger Minute Host Angela Jones talks with Black College Sports Page Publisher Lut Williams. North Carolina Central and Jackson State prepare to go head-to-head in the Celebration Bowl on Saturday, December 17 at 12 PM EST, in Atlanta.
