Read full article on original website
Related
lynnwoodtoday.com
New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor
A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
KUOW
'Baby Bond' proposal would benefit nearly half of all WA newborns
The wealth gap in Washington state continues to grow. A report by the group Prosperity Now says households of color are 1.5 times more likely to have zero, or less than zero, net worth than white households. That can put the children of those families at a lifelong disadvantage they can rarely make up.
Tri-City Herald
‘Deeply flawed.’ Why a reset button on Pierce County airport talks could be up for debate
Some Washington state lawmakers seek to restart the three-year process that resulted in rural Pierce County becoming a contender for Puget Sound’s next major airport, citing concerns that the COVID-19 pandemic too deeply affected the search for a suitable location. Rep. Tom Dent, R-Moses Lake, told The News Tribune...
q13fox.com
Washington lawmakers proposing new legislation to reduce gun violence
SEATTLE - Washington lawmakers are looking at ways to reduce a spike in gun violence-- a trend that many cities are now seeing. Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson said they will be announcing new legislation soon to help curb gun violence. One of the people speaking at...
KUOW
Taking stock of WA state’s decade of legal cannabis, and what to expect next
November 2022 marked a decade since Washington voted to legalize recreational cannabis. There was a lot of fanfare — and uncertainty — when voters set the state on this path back in 2012. So what are the big takeaways about our legal cannabis market so far?. Most WA...
Crabbers, fishermen seek US aid after disaster declaration
SEATTLE (AP) — The U.S. Department of Commerce’s disaster declaration for certain salmon and crab fisheries in Washington and Alaska opens the door for financial relief as part of an omnibus spending bill being negotiated by U.S. lawmakers. The declaration Friday covers Bristol Bay king crab harvests suspended...
Washington State Residents Get Another Reprieve From Real ID
If you haven't heard, the Department of Homeland Security has again delayed the implementation of the Real ID program. The most recent deadline was May 3rd of 2023. The new deadline is May 7th of 2025. The Department cited "circumstances resulting from the COVID 19 Pandemic" as the reason for the latest push.
Inslee defends lack of tax relief in proposed biennial budget
(The Center Square) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee defended the absence of any tax relief for the middle class in his proposed 2023 – 2025 budget, saying that Washington has a different tax structure and spending needs than do other states. Inslee’s proposed budget, released Dec. 14, will...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori Exclusive: Post-acquittal, Sheriff Troyer talks politics, Seattle ‘mess,’ and re-election plans
Despite his 37 years in law enforcement, Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer says it wasn’t until he decided to run for election two years ago that he started feeling the squeeze of politics on himself – and his office. Two days after a Pierce County jury unanimously found...
The Suburban Times
State payroll employment growth strong in November
Washington State Employment Security Department announcement. Washington’s economy gained an estimated 13,100 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in November. Job growth was highest in the following industries: Education and health services, professional and business services, government, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality and information. Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 3.8% to 4.0%...
Fishing Washington’s urban wilderness
Muckleshoot fishermen pursue chum salmon along the heavily industrialized Duwamish River
Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming
Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
police1.com
Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags
TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
thewhiskeywash.com
Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State
Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
nbc16.com
More Seattle homeless camps cleared as fatalities on the streets soar
SEATTLE (KOMO) — For months homeless camps have dotted the landscape around Lumen Field in Seattle but signs of progress are starting to appear. However, the recent success of housing more people comes even as homeless deaths surge. Before the fencing went up around an open lot, people experiencing...
Tri-City Herald
Dreaming of a white Christmas? Here is the Farmers’ Almanac’s Christmas forecast for WA
If you asked Santa for a white Christmas in Washington, you might be disappointed. The Farmers’ Almanac Christmas predictions forecast has arrived for Dec. 24 to Dec. 27, and it’s a mixed bag across the United States. For many states, rain showers are in order rather than snow,...
eatinseattle.com
Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market
Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
This Is Washington State's Poorest City
That's why 24/7 Wall St found the poorest city in every state.
MyNorthwest.com
Exclusive: Sheriff Troyer acquitted, says governor, AG were ‘coming after me’
Less than an hour after a six-person jury unanimously found Pierce County Sheriff Ed Troyer not guilty of two misdemeanors involving false reporting, Troyer told KIRO Newsradio that he relied on the nearly two-week trial to “show what the truth is.”. In an exclusive Wednesday afternoon interview minutes following...
seattlemet.com
The Best Hotels in Washington State
We checked in to the 20 best luxury lodges, boutique properties, and urban hotels outside the greater Seattle area. CRisp sheets on a bed you didn’t have to make yourself. Tiny shampoos and a spotless bathroom mirror. Room service. What makes a good hotel might be contained within the self-sustaining universe of the hotel room. Or maybe it’s what’s just outside: immediate access to a new city, or broad views of an empty landscape. The promise of nothing to do but be on vacation.
Comments / 0