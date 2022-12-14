ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
lynnwoodtoday.com

New passenger trains coming to the I-5 corridor

A new fleet of Northwest-themed Amtrak Cascades trains will transport passengers in style between Seattle, Vancouver, BC, Portland and other stations along the I-5 corridor when eight new trainsets and two new locomotives arrive in the Pacific Northwest in 2026. Newly released renderings of the new trainsets show the traditional...
SEATTLE, WA
KUOW

'Baby Bond' proposal would benefit nearly half of all WA newborns

The wealth gap in Washington state continues to grow. A report by the group Prosperity Now says households of color are 1.5 times more likely to have zero, or less than zero, net worth than white households. That can put the children of those families at a lifelong disadvantage they can rarely make up.
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

State payroll employment growth strong in November

Washington State Employment Security Department announcement. Washington’s economy gained an estimated 13,100 jobs (seasonally adjusted) in November. Job growth was highest in the following industries: Education and health services, professional and business services, government, manufacturing, leisure and hospitality and information. Washington’s monthly unemployment rate rose from 3.8% to 4.0%...
WASHINGTON STATE
98.3 The KEY

Washington State Drivers – The Pay Per Mile Tax Is Coming

Washington State already boasts one of the highest gas taxes in the Nation. The price at the pump is slated to increase roughly fifty more cents in 2023. For a number of years, and with the advent of hybrid and electric vehicles, a new way to collect road revenues has been discussed at length. At their most recent meeting the Washington State Transportation Commission (WSTC) gave their official recommendation for a pay per mile tax or Road Usage Charge (RUC) What does this mean for you?
WASHINGTON STATE
police1.com

Wash. police academy eyes removing more recruits who show red flags

TACOMA, Wash. — The state agency that oversees training and certification of police officers moved on Wednesday to more aggressively remove recruits from the state law enforcement training academy when they show signs they're psychologically unfit. It was prompted by a request from advocates for police reform, who cited...
TACOMA, WA
thewhiskeywash.com

Browne Family Spirits Debuts Whiskeys Out Of Washington State

Noted Washington winery, Browne Family Vineyards, recently opened its newest venture Browne Family Spirits, which is showcasing a range of whiskeys, among other spirits. A statement from the Browne family notes that the Browne Family Spirits collection includes the Monogram Collection, First Look Reserve Collection and The Lab Series Collection.
WASHINGTON STATE
nbc16.com

More Seattle homeless camps cleared as fatalities on the streets soar

SEATTLE (KOMO) — For months homeless camps have dotted the landscape around Lumen Field in Seattle but signs of progress are starting to appear. However, the recent success of housing more people comes even as homeless deaths surge. Before the fencing went up around an open lot, people experiencing...
SEATTLE, WA
eatinseattle.com

Luke’s Lobster to Open at Pike Place Market

Scheduled to open in Seattle at Pike Place Market on January 12, 2023. Maine and Seattle are about as far apart as two places can be in the US. But they are kindred spirits in their reverence for amazing seafood, and the fishing communities that supply it. Pike Place Market has long been the hub of seafood culture in Seattle, so it’s only natural that Maine’s most respected lobster company, Luke’s Lobster, chose a spot overlooking the market on Pike Street for its first lobster shack in the Pacific Northwest. They’ll open that shack this December at 110 Pike Street.
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Best Hotels in Washington State

We checked in to the 20 best luxury lodges, boutique properties, and urban hotels outside the greater Seattle area. CRisp sheets on a bed you didn’t have to make yourself. Tiny shampoos and a spotless bathroom mirror. Room service. What makes a good hotel might be contained within the self-sustaining universe of the hotel room. Or maybe it’s what’s just outside: immediate access to a new city, or broad views of an empty landscape. The promise of nothing to do but be on vacation.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy